CBO Congressional Budget Office : Estimate of the Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Effects of H.R. 5245, The Stopping Harm and Implementing Enhanced Lead-time for Debt for Veterans Act,

09/21/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

September 21, 2020

CBO's Estimate of the Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Effects of H.R. 5245, The Stopping Harm and Implementing Enhanced Lead-time for Debt for Veterans Act, as Ordered Reported by the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs on July 30, 2020

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2020-

2020-

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2025

2030

Pay-As-You-Go

Net Increase in the Deficit

Effects

0

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

6

12

The Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Act of 2010 establishes budget-reporting and enforcement procedures for legislation affecting direct spending or revenues. The net changes in outlays that are subject to those procedures are shown here.

H.R. 5245 would increase direct spending by prohibiting VA from collecting fees and interest on certain debts and by extending the period in which veterans may request relief from debts.

Components may not sum to totals because of rounding.

Staff Contact: Logan Smith

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 21:29:06 UTC
