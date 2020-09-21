CBO Congressional Budget Office : Estimate of the Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Effects of H.R. 5245, The Stopping Harm and Implementing Enhanced Lead-time for Debt for Veterans Act,

September 21, 2020
CBO's Estimate of the Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Effects of H.R. 5245, The Stopping Harm and Implementing Enhanced Lead-time for Debt for Veterans Act, as Ordered Reported by the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs on July 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020-
|
|
2020-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
|
2025
|
|
2030
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pay-As-You-Go
|
|
|
|
|
Net Increase in the Deficit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effects
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
12
The Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Act of 2010 establishes budget-reporting and enforcement procedures for legislation affecting direct spending or revenues. The net changes in outlays that are subject to those procedures are shown here.
H.R. 5245 would increase direct spending by prohibiting VA from collecting fees and interest on certain debts and by extending the period in which veterans may request relief from debts.
Components may not sum to totals because of rounding.
Staff Contact: Logan Smith
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 21:29:06 UTC