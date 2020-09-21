CBO Congressional Budget Office : Estimate of the Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Effects of H.R. 5245, The Stopping Harm and Implementing Enhanced Lead-time for Debt for Veterans Act,

September 21, 2020

CBO's Estimate of the Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Effects of H.R. 5245, The Stopping Harm and Implementing Enhanced Lead-time for Debt for Veterans Act, as Ordered Reported by the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs on July 30, 2020

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2020- 2020- 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2025 2030

Pay-As-You-Go Net Increase in the Deficit Effects 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 6 12

The Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Act of 2010 establishes budget-reporting and enforcement procedures for legislation affecting direct spending or revenues. The net changes in outlays that are subject to those procedures are shown here.

H.R. 5245 would increase direct spending by prohibiting VA from collecting fees and interest on certain debts and by extending the period in which veterans may request relief from debts.

Components may not sum to totals because of rounding.

Staff Contact: Logan Smith