CBO Congressional Budget Office : Estimated Budget Effects of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021
Table 1.
Estimated Budget Effects of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021
As Posted on the Website of the House Committee on Rules on February 19, 2021 (timestamped February 18, 2021 at 4:34 p.m.)
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2021-2030
2021-2031
Increases or Decreases (-) in Direct Spending
Title 1-Agriculture and Nutrition
Estimated Budget Authority Estimated Outlays
16,112 13,018
0 1,993
0 700
0 165
0 44
0 36
0 28
0 29
0 29
0 0
29 0
Title 2-Education and Labor
Estimated Budget Authority Estimated Outlays
On-Budget Direct Spending
Estimated Budget Authority
Estimated Outlays Off-Budget Direct Spending
219,358 22,849 219,358 22,849
1,982 70,301 1,976 70,295
2,915 53,683 2,881 53,649
3,711 40,378 3,505 40,172
4,984 29,559 4,359 28,934
6,478 18,593 5,300 17,415
8,186 13,189 6,589 11,592
Estimated Budget Authority Estimated Outlays
* *
6 6
34 34
206 206
625 625
1,178 1,178
1,597 1,597
8,545 11,167 6,505 9,127 2,040 2,040
8,446 9,360 5,922 6,836
2,524 2,524
10,018 12,671 10,994 13,712 6,910 8,830 7,886 9,871 3,108 3,841 3,108 3,841
Title 3-Energy and Commerce
Estimated Budget Authority Estimated Outlays
110,302 27,498
5,354 62,210
5,129 21,380
3,928 10,017
2,549 4,751
2,744 3,081
1,516 1,641
-910 -815
-1,799 -1,776
-1,863 -2,303 -1,857 -2,303
Title 4-Financial Services
Estimated Budget Authority Estimated Outlays
74,980 38,189
-30 12,150
-30 12,372
-30 5,825
-30 3,441
-210 915
-90 185
-90 10
-100 -100
-110 -2,290 -110 -2,290
Title 5-Oversight and Reforma
Estimated Budget Authority Estimated Outlays
350,687 350,051
0 235
0 25
0 23
0 23
0 0
0 0
0 0
0 0
0 0
0 0
Title 6-Small Business
Budget Authority Estimated Outlays
50,000
0
0 16,626
0 5,825
0 3,825
0 2,753
0 2,370
0 1,700
0 1,000
0 0
800 0
Title 8-Veterans' Affairs
Budget Authority Estimated Outlays
17,000 10,720
0 4,124
0 1,346
0 269
0 124
0 29
0 0
0 0
0 0
0 0
0 0
Title 9-Ways and Means
Estimated Budget Authority Estimated Outlays
659,776 655,183
202,885 205,127
9,880 10,303
3,479 3,148
2,507 936
2,351 986
1,939 159
1,958 877
1,982 624
2,011 2,040 417 261
Remove Estimate for Duplicate COBRA Provision c
Estimated Budget Authority
Estimated Outlays
5,915 5,918
171 168
0 0
0 0
0 0
0 0
0 0
0 0
0 0
0 0 0 0
Total Increase in Direct Spending
Estimated Budget Authority Estimated Outlays
1,599,660 1,200,226
210,362 384,599
17,894 116,685
11,088 65,655
10,010 42,708
11,363 26,393
11,551 17,572
9,503 12,968
8,529 9,137
-
10,056 10,118
-
10,273 9,380
On-Budget Direct Spending
Estimated Budget Authority
Estimated Outlays
1,599,660 1,200,226
210,356 384,593
17,860 116,651
10,882 65,449
9,385 42,083
Off-Budget Direct Spending
Estimated Budget Authority
Estimated Outlays
* *
6 6
34 34
206 206
625 625
10,185 25,215 1,178 1,178
9,954 15,975 1,597 1,597
7,463 10,928 2,040 2,040
6,005 6,613 2,524 2,524
-
6,948 6,277
-
7,165 5,539
-
3,108 3,841
-
3,108 3,841
16,112 16,072
274,623 280,073 263,305 268,755 11,318 11,318
126,950 126,130
74,260 72,880
350,687 350,357
50,000 49,790
95,530 90,460
17,000 16,612
888,768 877,761
6,086 6,086
1,900,016 1,886,221
1,888,698 1,874,903
11,318 11,318
16,112 16,072
287,294 293,784 272,135 278,625 15,159 15,159
124,647 123,827
71,970 70,590
350,687 350,357
50,000 49,790
95,530 90,460
17,000 16,612
890,808 878,022
6,086 6,086
1,910,134 1,895,600
1,894,975 1,880,441
15,159 15,159
3,792
4,638
5,099
5,047
-1,261
3,786
-697
-321
-305
-33,844
-34,149
5,335
5,420
5,352
32,583
37,935
31
24
14
1,474
1,488
20
15
9
864
873
11
9
5
610
615
4,651
4,263
3,950
-49,588
-45,638
4,205
3,892
3,657
-52,379
-48,722
446
371
293
2,791
3,084
0
0
0
15,963
15,963
0
0
0
15,968
15,968
0
0
0
-5
-5
9,320
9,386
9,011
-33,412
-24,401
3,528
3,586
3,361
-69,391
-66,030
5,792
5,800
5,650
35,979
41,629
369
1,919,633
1,920,001
2,178
1,944,294
1,946,471
-1,809
-24,661
-26,470
-2,313
1,090 2,839
3,601 4,439 4,919 5,142
285 303 260 51
164 177 155 33
121 126 105 18
3,749 4,105 4,471 4,683
3,508 3,790 4,088 4,248
241 315 383 435
0 0 0
0 0 0
0 0 0
0 0 0
1,721 -2,242 3,963
5,498 618 4,880
-
7,570 8,526
-
2,163 2,931
-
5,407 5,595
20,895 24,597 -3,702
10,002 13,812 -3,810
4,442 7,997 -3,555
-
-183 887
-
3,085 3,579
-
-3,268 -2,692
Sources: Congressional Budget Office; staff of the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT).
Estimates relative to CBO's February 2021 baseline. Components may not sum to totals because of rounding. * = between $0 and $500,000.
Unless otherwise noted, all effects in this table are on-budget. The transactions of U.S. Postal Service and the cash flows of the two Social Security trust funds (the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund and the Disability Insurance Trust Fund) are off-budget.
The act would impose intergovernmental and private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA). CBO estimates that the aggregate cost of the mandates would greatly exceed the annual thresholds established in UMRA ($85 million for intergovernmental mandates and $170 million for private-sector mandates in 2021, adjusted annually for inflation). Title II would impose significant intergovernmental and private-sector mandates by requiring employers with workers covered under the Fair Labor Standards Act to pay a minimum wage of $15 by 2025. CBO and JCT have determined that Title IX would impose a significant private-sector mandate by amending the Internal Revenue Code. The bill also would impose small private-sector mandates by requiring notifications concerning changes to COBRA and imposing certain user fees to be paid to the Federal Communications Commission. CBO has not reviewed Title IV, subtitle A, for mandates. Section 4 of UMRA excludes from the application of that act any legislative provisions that are necessary for national security. CBO has determined that the provisions of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended by subtitle A, would fall under that exclusion.
-
a. U.S. Postal Service (USPS) employees would be eligible under section 5111 for paid leave through the Emergency Federal Employee Leave Fund. USPS receipts and outlays are recorded as off-budget direct spending. CBO estimates that costs to USPS and receipts from reimbursements would be fully offset over the 2021-2030 period; thus, off-budget direct spending would net to zero over that period.
-
b. Title 7 would authorize new criminal penalties, which are recorded as revenues in the budget. CBO expects that any increases in revenues would be less than $500,000 in any year or over the 2021-2030 period because of the relatively small number of cases likely to be affected.
-
c. Sections 2401 and 9501 include an identical provision regarding the preservation of COBRA health benefits for workers. CBO estimates that the provision would decrease direct spending and revenues and increase the deficit on net. This adjustment removes the changes in direct spending and revenues estimated for section 2401 to eliminate the double counting of the budgetary effects of the COBRA provision in the table totals. The estimated budgetary effects of section 9501 are substantially similar but also account for interactions with sections 9661 and 9663.
