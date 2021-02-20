Log in
CBO Congressional Budget Office : Estimated Budget Effects of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021

02/20/2021 | 03:14pm EST
Table 1.

Estimated Budget Effects of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021

As Posted on the Website of the House Committee on Rules on February 19, 2021 (timestamped February 18, 2021 at 4:34 p.m.)

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2021-2030

2021-2031

Increases or Decreases (-) in Direct Spending

Title 1-Agriculture and Nutrition

Estimated Budget Authority Estimated Outlays

16,112 13,018

0 1,993

0 700

0 165

0 44

0 36

0 28

0 29

0 29

0 0

29 0

Title 2-Education and Labor

Estimated Budget Authority Estimated Outlays

On-Budget Direct Spending

Estimated Budget Authority

Estimated Outlays Off-Budget Direct Spending

219,358 22,849 219,358 22,849

1,982 70,301 1,976 70,295

2,915 53,683 2,881 53,649

3,711 40,378 3,505 40,172

4,984 29,559 4,359 28,934

6,478 18,593 5,300 17,415

8,186 13,189 6,589 11,592

Estimated Budget Authority Estimated Outlays

* *

6 6

34 34

206 206

625 625

1,178 1,178

1,597 1,597

8,545 11,167 6,505 9,127 2,040 2,040

8,446 9,360 5,922 6,836

2,524 2,524

10,018 12,671 10,994 13,712 6,910 8,830 7,886 9,871 3,108 3,841 3,108 3,841

Title 3-Energy and Commerce

Estimated Budget Authority Estimated Outlays

110,302 27,498

5,354 62,210

5,129 21,380

3,928 10,017

2,549 4,751

2,744 3,081

1,516 1,641

-910 -815

-1,799 -1,776

-1,863 -2,303 -1,857 -2,303

Title 4-Financial Services

Estimated Budget Authority Estimated Outlays

74,980 38,189

-30 12,150

-30 12,372

-30 5,825

-30 3,441

-210 915

-90 185

-90 10

-100 -100

-110 -2,290 -110 -2,290

Title 5-Oversight and Reforma

Estimated Budget Authority Estimated Outlays

350,687 350,051

0 235

0 25

0 23

0 23

0 0

0 0

0 0

0 0

0 0

0 0

Title 6-Small Business

Budget Authority Estimated Outlays

50,000

0

  • 48,400 1,130

    0 250

    0 5

    0 5

    0 0

    0 0

    0 0

    0 0

    0 0

    0 0

    Title 7-Transportation and Infrastructureb

    Budget Authority

    95,530

    0

    Estimated Outlays

  • 28,400 27,161

0 16,626

0 5,825

0 3,825

0 2,753

0 2,370

0 1,700

0 1,000

0 0

800 0

Title 8-Veterans' Affairs

Budget Authority Estimated Outlays

17,000 10,720

0 4,124

0 1,346

0 269

0 124

0 29

0 0

0 0

0 0

0 0

0 0

Title 9-Ways and Means

Estimated Budget Authority Estimated Outlays

659,776 655,183

202,885 205,127

9,880 10,303

3,479 3,148

2,507 936

2,351 986

1,939 159

1,958 877

1,982 624

2,011 2,040 417 261

Remove Estimate for Duplicate COBRA Provision c

Estimated Budget Authority

Estimated Outlays

5,915 5,918

171 168

0 0

0 0

0 0

0 0

0 0

0 0

0 0

0 0 0 0

Total Increase in Direct Spending

Estimated Budget Authority Estimated Outlays

1,599,660 1,200,226

210,362 384,599

17,894 116,685

11,088 65,655

10,010 42,708

11,363 26,393

11,551 17,572

9,503 12,968

8,529 9,137

  • 10,056 10,118

  • 10,273 9,380

    On-Budget Direct Spending

    Estimated Budget Authority

    Estimated Outlays

    1,599,660 1,200,226

    210,356 384,593

    17,860 116,651

    10,882 65,449

    9,385 42,083

    Off-Budget Direct Spending

    Estimated Budget Authority

    Estimated Outlays

    * *

    6 6

    34 34

    206 206

    625 625

    10,185 25,215 1,178 1,178

    9,954 15,975 1,597 1,597

    7,463 10,928 2,040 2,040

    6,005 6,613 2,524 2,524

  • 6,948 6,277

  • 7,165 5,539

  • 3,108 3,841

  • 3,108 3,841

16,112 16,072

274,623 280,073 263,305 268,755 11,318 11,318

126,950 126,130

74,260 72,880

350,687 350,357

50,000 49,790

95,530 90,460

17,000 16,612

888,768 877,761

6,086 6,086

1,900,016 1,886,221

1,888,698 1,874,903

11,318 11,318

16,112 16,072

287,294 293,784 272,135 278,625 15,159 15,159

124,647 123,827

71,970 70,590

350,687 350,357

50,000 49,790

95,530 90,460

17,000 16,612

890,808 878,022

6,086 6,086

1,910,134 1,895,600

1,894,975 1,880,441

15,159 15,159

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

Increases or Decreases (-) in Revenues

Title 2-Education and Labor

Estimated Revenues

On-Budget Revenues Off-Budget Revenues

-11,986 -12,048 62

-3,948 -4,305 357

-222 -1,283 1,061

-250 -2,497 2,247

Title 3-Energy and Commerce

Estimated Revenues

On-Budget Revenues Off-Budget Revenues

0 0 0

0 0 0

241 139 102

279 161 118

Title 9-Ways and Means

Estimated Revenues

On-Budget Revenues Off-Budget Revenues

-33,809 -33,903 94

-44,664 -44,845 181

-132 -294 162

3,095 2,932 163

Remove Estimate for Duplicate COBRA Provision c

Estimated Revenues

On-Budget Revenues Off-Budget Revenues

11,972 11,976 -4

3,991 3,992 -1

0 0 0

0 0 0

Total Changes in Revenues

On-Budget Revenues Off-Budget Revenues

-33,823 -33,975 152

-44,621 -45,158 537

-113 -1,438 1,325

3,124 596 2,528

Increases or Decreases (-) in the Deficit From Changes in Direct Spending and RevenuesEstimated Effect on the Deficit

On-Budget Deficit Off-Budget Deficit

1,234,049 1,234,201 -152

429,220 429,751 -531

116,798 118,089 -1,291

62,531 64,853 -2,322

40,987 44,325 -3,338

-5,914 -3,349 -2,080 -1,350

2021-

2021-

2028

2029

2030

2031

2030

2031

3,792

4,638

5,099

5,047

-1,261

3,786

-697

-321

-305

-33,844

-34,149

5,335

5,420

5,352

32,583

37,935

31

24

14

1,474

1,488

20

15

9

864

873

11

9

5

610

615

4,651

4,263

3,950

-49,588

-45,638

4,205

3,892

3,657

-52,379

-48,722

446

371

293

2,791

3,084

0

0

0

15,963

15,963

0

0

0

15,968

15,968

0

0

0

-5

-5

9,320

9,386

9,011

-33,412

-24,401

3,528

3,586

3,361

-69,391

-66,030

5,792

5,800

5,650

35,979

41,629

369

1,919,633

1,920,001

2,178

1,944,294

1,946,471

-1,809

-24,661

-26,470

-2,313

1,090 2,839

3,601 4,439 4,919 5,142

285 303 260 51

164 177 155 33

121 126 105 18

3,749 4,105 4,471 4,683

3,508 3,790 4,088 4,248

241 315 383 435

0 0 0

0 0 0

0 0 0

0 0 0

1,721 -2,242 3,963

5,498 618 4,880

  • 7,570 8,526

  • 2,163 2,931

  • 5,407 5,595

20,895 24,597 -3,702

10,002 13,812 -3,810

4,442 7,997 -3,555

  • -183 887

  • 3,085 3,579

  • -3,268 -2,692

Sources: Congressional Budget Office; staff of the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT).

Estimates relative to CBO's February 2021 baseline. Components may not sum to totals because of rounding. * = between $0 and $500,000.

Unless otherwise noted, all effects in this table are on-budget. The transactions of U.S. Postal Service and the cash flows of the two Social Security trust funds (the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund and the Disability Insurance Trust Fund) are off-budget.

The act would impose intergovernmental and private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA). CBO estimates that the aggregate cost of the mandates would greatly exceed the annual thresholds established in UMRA ($85 million for intergovernmental mandates and $170 million for private-sector mandates in 2021, adjusted annually for inflation). Title II would impose significant intergovernmental and private-sector mandates by requiring employers with workers covered under the Fair Labor Standards Act to pay a minimum wage of $15 by 2025. CBO and JCT have determined that Title IX would impose a significant private-sector mandate by amending the Internal Revenue Code. The bill also would impose small private-sector mandates by requiring notifications concerning changes to COBRA and imposing certain user fees to be paid to the Federal Communications Commission. CBO has not reviewed Title IV, subtitle A, for mandates. Section 4 of UMRA excludes from the application of that act any legislative provisions that are necessary for national security. CBO has determined that the provisions of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended by subtitle A, would fall under that exclusion.

  • a. U.S. Postal Service (USPS) employees would be eligible under section 5111 for paid leave through the Emergency Federal Employee Leave Fund. USPS receipts and outlays are recorded as off-budget direct spending. CBO estimates that costs to USPS and receipts from reimbursements would be fully offset over the 2021-2030 period; thus, off-budget direct spending would net to zero over that period.

  • b. Title 7 would authorize new criminal penalties, which are recorded as revenues in the budget. CBO expects that any increases in revenues would be less than $500,000 in any year or over the 2021-2030 period because of the relatively small number of cases likely to be affected.

  • c. Sections 2401 and 9501 include an identical provision regarding the preservation of COBRA health benefits for workers. CBO estimates that the provision would decrease direct spending and revenues and increase the deficit on net. This adjustment removes the changes in direct spending and revenues estimated for section 2401 to eliminate the double counting of the budgetary effects of the COBRA provision in the table totals. The estimated budgetary effects of section 9501 are substantially similar but also account for interactions with sections 9661 and 9663.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 20 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2021 20:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
