CBO Congressional Budget Office : Estimated Budget Effects of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021

Table 1. Estimated Budget Effects of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 As Posted on the Website of the House Committee on Rules on February 19, 2021 (timestamped February 18, 2021 at 4:34 p.m.) By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2021-2030 2021-2031 Increases or Decreases (-) in Direct Spending Title 1-Agriculture and Nutrition Estimated Budget Authority Estimated Outlays 16,112 13,018 0 1,993 0 700 0 165 0 44 0 36 0 28 0 29 0 29 0 0 29 0 Title 2-Education and Labor Estimated Budget Authority Estimated Outlays On-Budget Direct Spending Estimated Budget Authority Estimated Outlays Off-Budget Direct Spending 219,358 22,849 219,358 22,849 1,982 70,301 1,976 70,295 2,915 53,683 2,881 53,649 3,711 40,378 3,505 40,172 4,984 29,559 4,359 28,934 6,478 18,593 5,300 17,415 8,186 13,189 6,589 11,592 Estimated Budget Authority Estimated Outlays * * 6 6 34 34 206 206 625 625 1,178 1,178 1,597 1,597 8,545 11,167 6,505 9,127 2,040 2,040 8,446 9,360 5,922 6,836 2,524 2,524 10,018 12,671 10,994 13,712 6,910 8,830 7,886 9,871 3,108 3,841 3,108 3,841 Title 3-Energy and Commerce Estimated Budget Authority Estimated Outlays 110,302 27,498 5,354 62,210 5,129 21,380 3,928 10,017 2,549 4,751 2,744 3,081 1,516 1,641 -910 -815 -1,799 -1,776 -1,863 -2,303 -1,857 -2,303 Title 4-Financial Services Estimated Budget Authority Estimated Outlays 74,980 38,189 -30 12,150 -30 12,372 -30 5,825 -30 3,441 -210 915 -90 185 -90 10 -100 -100 -110 -2,290 -110 -2,290 Title 5-Oversight and Reforma Estimated Budget Authority Estimated Outlays 350,687 350,051 0 235 0 25 0 23 0 23 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Title 6-Small Business Budget Authority Estimated Outlays 50,000 0 48,400 1,130 0 250 0 5 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Title 7-Transportation and Infrastructureb Budget Authority 95,530 0 Estimated Outlays

Sources: Congressional Budget Office; staff of the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT).

Estimates relative to CBO's February 2021 baseline. Components may not sum to totals because of rounding. * = between $0 and $500,000.

Unless otherwise noted, all effects in this table are on-budget. The transactions of U.S. Postal Service and the cash flows of the two Social Security trust funds (the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund and the Disability Insurance Trust Fund) are off-budget.

The act would impose intergovernmental and private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (UMRA). CBO estimates that the aggregate cost of the mandates would greatly exceed the annual thresholds established in UMRA ($85 million for intergovernmental mandates and $170 million for private-sector mandates in 2021, adjusted annually for inflation). Title II would impose significant intergovernmental and private-sector mandates by requiring employers with workers covered under the Fair Labor Standards Act to pay a minimum wage of $15 by 2025. CBO and JCT have determined that Title IX would impose a significant private-sector mandate by amending the Internal Revenue Code. The bill also would impose small private-sector mandates by requiring notifications concerning changes to COBRA and imposing certain user fees to be paid to the Federal Communications Commission. CBO has not reviewed Title IV, subtitle A, for mandates. Section 4 of UMRA excludes from the application of that act any legislative provisions that are necessary for national security. CBO has determined that the provisions of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended by subtitle A, would fall under that exclusion.