CBO Congressional Budget Office : H.R. 3010, Honoring All Veterans Act

H.R. 3010, Honoring All Veterans Act

09/18/2020 | 01:20pm EDT

Congressional Budget Office

Cost Estimate

September 18, 2020

H.R. 3010, Honoring All Veterans Act

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs on July 30, 2020

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2020

2020-2025

2020-2030

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

0

0

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-)

0

0

0

in the Deficit

Spending Subject to

0

1

not estimated

Appropriation (Outlays)

Statutory pay-as-you-go

No

Mandate Effects

procedures apply?

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Increases on-budget deficits in any

No

of the four consecutive 10-year

periods beginning in 2031?

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

H.R. 3010 would change the Department of Veterans Affairs' (VA) mission statement to state that the department also serves the families, caregivers, and survivors of veterans. The bill would require VA to update all references to the department's prior mission statement with the new mission statement, both online and in non-electronic forms. VA would be required to monitor the progress made in updating non-electronic mission statement references at the department's facilities. Finally, the bill would require VA to report to the Congress on progress made in updating references to the department's mission statement within 180 days of enactment.

On the basis of costs of similar website and non-electronic materials updates, as well as the cost of similar reporting requirements, CBO estimates implementing the bill would cost $1 million over the 2020-2025 period. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Logan Smith. The estimate was reviewed by Leo Lex, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

See also CBO's Cost Estimates Explained, www.cbo.gov/publication/54437;

How CBO Prepares Cost Estimates, www.cbo.gov/publication/53519; and Glossary, www.cbo.gov/publication/42904.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 17:19:00 UTC
