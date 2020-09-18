CBO Congressional Budget Office : H.R. 3010, Honoring All Veterans Act

H.R. 3010, Honoring All Veterans Act

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs on July 30, 2020

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2020 2020-2025 2020-2030 Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 0 0 Revenues 0 0 0 Increase or Decrease (-) 0 0 0 in the Deficit Spending Subject to 0 1 not estimated Appropriation (Outlays) Statutory pay-as-you-go No Mandate Effects procedures apply? Contains intergovernmental mandate? No Increases on-budget deficits in any No of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2031? Contains private-sector mandate? No

H.R. 3010 would change the Department of Veterans Affairs' (VA) mission statement to state that the department also serves the families, caregivers, and survivors of veterans. The bill would require VA to update all references to the department's prior mission statement with the new mission statement, both online and in non-electronic forms. VA would be required to monitor the progress made in updating non-electronic mission statement references at the department's facilities. Finally, the bill would require VA to report to the Congress on progress made in updating references to the department's mission statement within 180 days of enactment.

On the basis of costs of similar website and non-electronic materials updates, as well as the cost of similar reporting requirements, CBO estimates implementing the bill would cost $1 million over the 2020-2025 period. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Logan Smith. The estimate was reviewed by Leo Lex, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.