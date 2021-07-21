Log in
CBO Congressional Budget Office : H.R. 3599, Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program Act of 2021

07/21/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
Congressional Budget Office

Cost Estimate

July 21, 2021

H.R. 3599, Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program Act of 2021

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on June 29, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2021

2021-2026

2021-2031

Direct Spending (Outlays)

*

*

*

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-)

*

*

*

in the Deficit

Spending Subject to

*

*

*

Appropriation (Outlays)

Statutory pay-as-you-go

Yes

Mandate Effects

procedures apply?

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Increases on-budget deficits in any

No

of the four consecutive 10-year

periods beginning in 2032?

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

* = between zero and $500,000.

H.R. 3599 would direct the Office of Personnel Management to create policies and procedures to allow federal cybersecurity professionals to temporarily work for another agency for up to one year. That requirement would expire five years following enactment. In addition, the bill would require the Government Accountability Office to report to the Congress on the effectiveness of the rotational program.

CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 3599 would cost less than $500,000 over the

2021-2026 period to issue regulations, train staff, and prepare the required report. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriations. For this estimate, CBO assumes that the bill will be enacted in fiscal year 2021. Under that assumption, agencies could incur some costs in 2021, but CBO expects that most of the costs would be incurred in 2022 and later.

Enacting H.R. 3599 could affect direct spending by some agencies that can use fees, receipts from the sale of goods, and other collections to cover operating costs. Because most of those agencies can adjust amounts collected to reflect changes in operating costs, any net changes in direct spending by those agencies would be negligible, CBO estimates.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Aldo Prosperi. The estimate was reviewed by Leo Lex, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

See also CBO's Cost Estimates Explained, www.cbo.gov/publication/54437;

How CBO Prepares Cost Estimates, www.cbo.gov/publication/53519; and Glossary, www.cbo.gov/publication/42904.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 21 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
