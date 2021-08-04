Log in
CBO Congressional Budget Office : H.R. 3856, a bill to require the Comptroller General of the United States to conduct a study on disparities associated with race and ethnicity with respect to certain benefits administered by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, and for other purposes

08/04/2021 | 04:57pm EDT
Congressional Budget Office

Cost Estimate

August 4, 2021

H.R. 3856, a bill to require the Comptroller General of the United States to conduct a study on disparities associated with race and ethnicity with respect to certain benefits administered by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, and for other purposes

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs on July 28, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2021

2021-2026

2021-2031

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

0

0

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-)

0

0

0

in the Deficit

Spending Subject to

0

1

not estimated

Appropriation (Outlays)

Statutory pay-as-you-go

No

Mandate Effects

procedures apply?

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Increases on-budget deficits in any

No

of the four consecutive 10-year

periods beginning in 2032?

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

H.R. 3856 would require the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to assess whether there are racial or ethnic disparities with respect to compensation paid by the Department of Veterans Affairs to veterans who have disabilities resulting from medical conditions or injuries incurred or aggravated while on active military duty. The bill also would require GAO to develop recommendations to improve data collection on such disparities, brief the Congress on the results of the study, and submit a final report.

On the basis of information about similar studies, CBO estimates completing the study would cost $1 million over the 2021-2026 period; such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

On June 21, 2021, CBO transmitted a cost estimate for S. 1031, as ordered reported by the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs on May 26, 2021. That bill is identical to H.R. 3856, as described above; accordingly, CBO's estimates for the bills are the same.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Paul B.A. Holland. The estimate was reviewed by Leo Lex, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

See also CBO's Cost Estimates Explained, www.cbo.gov/publication/54437;

How CBO Prepares Cost Estimates, www.cbo.gov/publication/53519; and Glossary, www.cbo.gov/publication/42904.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 20:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS