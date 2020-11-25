CBO Congressional Budget Office : H.R. 4326, Sex Trafficking Demand Reduction Act

Log in
H.R. 4326, Sex Trafficking Demand Reduction Act

11/25/2020 | 11:23am EST
Congressional Budget Office

Cost Estimate

November 24, 2020

H.R. 4326, Sex Trafficking Demand Reduction Act

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on October 1, 2020

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2021

2021-2025

2021-2030

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

0

0

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-)

0

0

0

in the Deficit

Spending Subject to

*

*

not estimated

Appropriation (Outlays)

Statutory pay-as-you-go

No

Mandate Effects

procedures apply?

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Increases on-budget deficits in any

No

of the four consecutive 10-year

periods beginning in 2031?

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

* = between zero and $500,000.

H.R. 4326 would amend the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000. Under current law, the Department of State uses several factors to assess whether countries are making significant efforts to reduce trafficking in persons. Countries that fail to do so may be declared ineligible to receive certain forms of U.S. foreign assistance. The Department must also report to the Congress annually on foreign countries' efforts to meet those standards.

H.R. 4326 would add a new criterion to the minimum standard: whether countries adopt educational measures to discourage the demand for sex trafficking.

The Department of State indicated that the Trafficking in Persons Office currently uses that criterion to evaluate foreign countries. CBO estimates that including that metric in annual Trafficking in Persons reports would cost less than $500,000 over the 2021-2025 period. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Caroline Dorminey. The estimate was reviewed by Leo Lex, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

See also CBO's Cost Estimates Explained, www.cbo.gov/publication/54437;

How CBO Prepares Cost Estimates, www.cbo.gov/publication/53519; and Glossary, www.cbo.gov/publication/42904.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 16:22:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
