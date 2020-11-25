CBO Congressional Budget Office : H.R. 4326, Sex Trafficking Demand Reduction Act

H.R. 4326, Sex Trafficking Demand Reduction Act

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on October 1, 2020

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2021 2021-2025 2021-2030 Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 0 0 Revenues 0 0 0 Increase or Decrease (-) 0 0 0 in the Deficit Spending Subject to * * not estimated Appropriation (Outlays) Statutory pay-as-you-go No Mandate Effects procedures apply? Contains intergovernmental mandate? No Increases on-budget deficits in any No of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2031? Contains private-sector mandate? No

* = between zero and $500,000.

H.R. 4326 would amend the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000. Under current law, the Department of State uses several factors to assess whether countries are making significant efforts to reduce trafficking in persons. Countries that fail to do so may be declared ineligible to receive certain forms of U.S. foreign assistance. The Department must also report to the Congress annually on foreign countries' efforts to meet those standards.

H.R. 4326 would add a new criterion to the minimum standard: whether countries adopt educational measures to discourage the demand for sex trafficking.

The Department of State indicated that the Trafficking in Persons Office currently uses that criterion to evaluate foreign countries. CBO estimates that including that metric in annual Trafficking in Persons reports would cost less than $500,000 over the 2021-2025 period. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Caroline Dorminey. The estimate was reviewed by Leo Lex, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.