CBO Congressional Budget Office : Monthly Budget Review for August 2020

September 8, 2020 Monthly Budget Review for August 2020 The federal budget deficit in August 2020 was $198 billion, CBO estimates, $3 billion less than the deficit in August of last year. However, that comparison is distorted by shifts in the timing of certain payments in both years that had opposite effects on the August deficit in their respective years. Because September 1, 2019, fell on a weekend, federal payments totaling about $52 billion were made in August rather than in September of that year (increasing the deficit in August). A similar shift, of $57 billion, occurred this year, but from August into July, reducing the August 2020 deficit. Without those timing shifts, the deficit this August would have been $106 billion (or 72 percent) larger than in the same month last year. Outlays for unemployment compensation contributed significantly to the deficit this August, accounting for about half of the increase in government spending (excluding the timing shifts). Budget Totals for August Billions of Dollars Estimated Change With Adjustments for Timing Shifts in Outlaysa Actual, Preliminary, Estimated Billions of FY 2019 FY 2020 Change Dollars Percent Receipts 228 223 −5 −5 −2 Outlays 428 420 −8 101 27 Deficit (−) −200 −198 3 −106 72 Sources: Congressional Budget Office; Department of the Treasury. FY = fiscal year; * = between zero and $500 million. a. Adjusted amounts exclude the effects of shifting payments that otherwise would have been made on a weekend. The cumulative federal budget deficit for the first 11 months of fiscal year 2020 was $3.0 trillion, CBO estimates, $1.9 trillion more than the deficit recorded for the same period last year (see Figure 1). Revenues were 1 percent lower and outlays were 46 percent higher through August 2020 than in the same 11-month period in fiscal year 2019. CBO projects that the 2020 deficit will total $3.3 trillion. At 16.0 percent of gross domestic product, that would be the largest shortfall relative to the size of the economy since 1945.1 1. See Congressional Budget Office, An Update to the Budget Outlook: 2020 to 2030 (September 2020), www.cbo.gov/publication/56517. Note: The amounts shown in this report include the surplus or deficit in the Social Security trust funds and the net cash flow of the Postal Service, which are off-budget. Numbers may not sum to totals because of rounding.

MONTHLY BUDGET REVIEW FOR AUGUST 2020 SEPTEMBER 8, 2020 Receipts Down by 2 Percent in August CBO estimates that receipts in August totaled $223 billion-$5 billion (or 2 percent) less than those in August 2019. Receipts fell primarily because of declines in wages and in economic activity generally and because of legislation enacted in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.2 The estimated changes in August relative to last year were as follows: Individual income and payroll (social insurance) taxes fell by $11 billion (or 5 percent). Amounts withheld decreased by $8 billion (or 4 percent). This August had an additional Monday, boosting withholding. However, that increase was more than offset by a decline in wages and by the effects of recently enacted legislation. Nonwithheld taxes increased by $5 billion, or 47 percent, but individual income tax refunds were about twice what they were last August (decreasing net receipts by $8 billion). Both of those changes reflect activity that would have occurred earlier in the year if the Administration had not delayed the tax-filing deadline.

Receipts of corporate income taxes, which were slightly negative, on net, last August, increased by $3 billion, for a total of $1 billion in net receipts this August.

Receipts from other sources increased by $3 billion (or 11 percent). That change is more than explained by a $5 billion (or 141 percent) increase in remittances from the Federal Reserve, reflecting both reduced interest expenses because short-term interest rates have dropped and additional earnings because the central bank holds more assets. Estate and gift taxes and customs duties were each down by $1 billion. 2. Those laws are the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act (PPPHCEA).

MONTHLY BUDGET REVIEW FOR AUGUST 2020 SEPTEMBER 8, 2020 Spending in August Declined by 2 Percent Total spending in August 2020 was $420 billion, CBO estimates-$8 billion less than outlays in August 2019. However, if not for the shift of some federal payments from August to July this year and from September to August last year, total spending would have been $101 billion (or 27 percent) more than in August 2019, largely because of the government's response to the pandemic. Major pandemic-related changes in outlays in August were as follows (the amounts reflect adjustments to exclude the effects of the timing shifts): Outlays for unemployment compensation increased from $2 billion in August 2019 to $53 billion in August of this year. That rise is attributable both to increased regular unemployment compensation and to enhanced benefits authorized by the CARES Act. Outlays by the Small Business Administration increased from $99 million to $12 billion, primarily because of loans and loan guarantees to small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program authorized by the CARES Act and PPPHCEA. Outlays for the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund totaled about $8 billion this August, compared with $183 million last August. Funding was increased by recent legislation to reimburse health care providers (such as hospitals) for health care costs or for revenues lost as a result of the pandemic. That fund also provides money for testing for and treatment of COVID-19,the disease caused by the coronavirus. Spending for Medicaid was $4 billion higher this August than last August for three reasons: the 6.2 percentage-point increase in federal matching rates enacted in FFCRA, increased enrollment because of FFCRA's requirement that states retain enrollees on Medicaid until the end of the public-health emergency, and increased enrollment because of higher unemployment. Spending for the Food and Nutrition Service was $4 billion higher-$11 billion in August 2020 compared with $7 billion in August 2019-largely because of the increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits authorized by FFCRA but also because more people were receiving such benefits this August, CBO estimates. Other major changes in outlays in August were as follows: Social Security benefits rose by $4 billion (or 5 percent) because of increases both in the number of beneficiaries and in the average benefit payment. Net outlays for interest on the public debt increased from $35 billion in August 2019 to $39 billion this year, partly because the debt has grown and partly because inflation in July was considerably higher this year, resulting in large adjustments to inflation-protected securities. Those factors were partially offset by the effects of lower interest rates. For other programs and activities, spending increased or decreased by smaller amounts. Fiscal Year to Date: Deficit Nearly Tripled in the First 11 Months The federal budget deficit was $3.0 trillion in the first 11 months of fiscal year 2020, CBO estimates, compared with $1.1 trillion during the same period last year. Revenues were lower and outlays were higher than during the same period in fiscal year 2019. Shifts in the timing of certain payments increased outlays in the first 11 months of last year by $52 billion. If not for those shifts, the increase in the deficit so far this fiscal year would have been larger. 3

MONTHLY BUDGET REVIEW FOR AUGUST 2020 SEPTEMBER 8, 2020 Budget Totals for October Through August Billions of Dollars Estimated Change With Adjustments for Timing Shifts in Outlaysa Actual, Preliminary, Estimated Billions of FY 2019 FY 2020 Change Dollars Percent Receipts 3,088 3,046 −42 −42 −1.4 Outlays 4,155 6,048 1,893 1,945 47.4 Deficit (−) −1,067 −3,002 −1,935 −1,987 195.7 Sources: Congressional Budget Office; Department of the Treasury. Based on the Monthly Treasury Statement for July 2020 and the Daily Treasury Statements for August 2020. FY = fiscal year. Adjusted amounts exclude the effects of shifting payments that otherwise would have been made on a weekend. If not for those timing shifts, outlays in 2019 would have been $4,103 billion, CBO estimates. Revenue collections and outlays in fiscal year 2020 can be divided into two periods: before and after the start of the economic disruption caused by the pandemic. For that later period, from April through August, the deficit this year was an estimated $2.3 trillion, compared with $376 billion in the same period last year. Budget Totals Before and Since April Billions of Dollars Actual, FY 2019 Preliminary, FY 2020 Estimated Change Oct-March April-Aug Oct-March April-Aug Oct-March April-Aug Receipts 1,507 1,581 1,604 1,443 96 −138 Outlays 2,198 1,957 2,347 3,701 149 1,745 Deficit (−) −691 −376 −743 −2,259 −52 −1,883 Sources: Congressional Budget Office; Department of the Treasury. Based on the Monthly Treasury Statement for July 2020 and the Daily Treasury Statements for August 2020. If the effects of shifts in the timing of certain payments were excluded, the estimated change in the deficit for April through August would be −$1,935 billion. FY = fiscal year. Total Receipts: Down by 1 Percent in the First 11 Months of Fiscal Year 2020 Receipts totaled $3,046 billion during the first 11 months of fiscal year 2020, CBO estimates-$42 billion less than during the same period last year. Through March, receipts were running 6 percent above last year's amounts; from April through August, they were 9 percent below last year's amounts. October Through March. The increase in revenues stemmed primarily from increases in individual income and payroll tax collections, which were driven by higher wages and salaries. An increase in corporate income tax collections reflected quarterly estimated payments for tax year 2019. For other sources of revenue, increases in Federal Reserve remittances and customs duties were partly offset by a decline in excise taxes. 4

