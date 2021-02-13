CBO Congressional Budget Office : Reconciliation Recommendations of the House Committee on Agriculture

Congressional Budget Office Cost Estimate

February 13, 2021

At a Glance

Reconciliation Recommendations of the House Committee on Agriculture

Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?

As ordered reported on February 10, 2021 By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2021-2030 2021-2031 16,072 16,072 0 0 16,072 16,072 Mandate Effects Contains intergovernmental mandate? No Contains private-sector mandate? No Direct Spending (Outlays)

2021 13,018

Revenues

0

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit

13,018

CBO has not reviewed the legislation for effects on spending subject to appropriation.

The bill would

• Appropriate funds to address the effects of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, on the food supply chain, including the purchase and distribution of agricultural commodities to people in need

• Appropriate funds to aid in vaccine administration and expand health care capacity in rural areas

• Provide debt relief to socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers

• Fund new programs to increase the participation of socially disadvantaged groups in agriculture

• Extend the period for increased benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

• Provide funds for SNAP and other nutrition programs

Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from

• Debt relief for socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers

• Purchase and distribution of agricultural commodities

• Support for the food supply chain

• New programs to support socially disadvantaged groups in agriculture

• Extended higher funding for SNAP

• Increased spending from additional funding provided for nutrition programs

Areas of uncertainty include

• Estimating the cost of debt relief for socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers

• Estimating the cost of extending the period for increased SNAP benefits

Detailed estimate begins on the next page.

See also CBO's Cost Estimates Explained, www.cbo.gov/publication/54437;

How CBO Prepares Cost Estimates, www.cbo.gov/publication/53519;and Glossary, www.cbo.gov/publication/42904.

Bill Summary

S. Con. Res. 5, the Concurrent Resolution on the Budget for Fiscal Year 2021, instructed several committees of the House of Representatives to recommend legislative changes that would increase deficits up to a specified amount over the 2021-2030 period. As part of this reconciliation process, the House Committee on Agriculture approved legislation on February 10, 2021, with a number of provisions that would increase deficits.

Subtitle A would appropriate an estimated $10.4 billion for measures intended to strengthen the food supply chain, purchase and distribute agricultural commodities, increase health care capacity in lower-income rural areas and other efforts to address the pandemic. Also included are provisions that would provide debt relief for socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers and establish new programs to support socially disadvantaged groups in agriculture.

Subtitle B would extend increased SNAP benefits through September 30, 2021, and provides administrative and technology support for SNAP, as well as increased funding to other nutrition programs.

Estimated Federal Cost

The estimated budgetary effects of the Reconciliation Recommendations of the House Committee on Agriculture are shown in Table 1. The costs of the legislation fall within budget functions 150 (international affairs), 350 (agriculture), 450 (community and regional development), 550 (health), and 600 (income security).

Basis of Estimate

For this estimate, CBO assumes that the Reconciliation Recommendations of the House Committee on Agriculture will be enacted by the end of March 2021. CBO estimates that enacting the legislation would increase direct spending by $16.1 billion over the 2021-2030 period.

As required by the Federal Credit Reform Act of 1990 (FCRA), CBO estimates most costs of USDA loan programs on a net-present-value basis. A present value is a single number that expresses a flow of current and future payments in terms of an equivalent lump sum received or paid at a specific time. Under credit reform, the present value of all loan-related cash flows is calculated by discounting those expected cash flows to the year of disbursement, using the rates for comparable maturities on Treasury securities. (For example, the cash flow for a one-year loan is discounted using the rate for a one-year, zero-coupon Treasury note.) As required by FCRA, changes to the estimated costs of outstanding direct loans are shown in the year of enactment. CBO's estimated cost of $4 billion to pay off certain USDA loans represents the net-present-value of the change in cash flows resulting from the loan

forgiveness. That $4 billion comprises the cost of the loan forgiveness and an additional cash payment to those borrowers equal to 20 percent of their outstanding indebtedness, as directed in the legislation.

Direct Spending

Subtitle A of the legislation would provide funds to USDA and other agencies to respond to the pandemic by appropriating:

• $3.7 billion to purchase and distribute agricultural products to persons in need; to provide loans and grants for small- and mid-sized food processors and distributors, including seafood processors, farmers markets, producers, or other organizations to improve supply chain resiliency; to reduce fees charged to small and very small meat, poultry, and egg processing facilities for overtime inspection costs; and to compensate producers for losses in crop year 2020 due to natural disasters, including high winds or derechos;

• $300 million for monitoring animals like mink and domesticated cats that are susceptible to the viral strain that causes COVID-19 in humans;

• $500 million to make grants to hospitals and clinics located in rural communities to provide testing and vaccination services related to COVID-19, increase health care capacity, and engage in other efforts critical to addressing the pandemic;

• $50 million for USDA administrative expenses and oversight of COVID-19-related programs;

• An estimated $4 billion to pay off farm ownership, operating, emergency, and farm storage facility loans for farmers and ranchers who are members of socially disadvantaged groups, and to provide, as directed by the legislation, an additional cash payment equal to 20 percent of the outstanding indebtedness of those producers;

• $1.01 billion to develop programs that provide assistance to socially disadvantaged farmers, ranchers, forest land owners and operators, and to provide additional funding for institutions of higher education dedicated to supporting socially disadvantaged groups; and

• $800 million in additional funding for donations of U.S. food assistance to meet emergency and nonemergency food needs around the world, including support for food security goals.

In total, enacting those provisions would cost $10.3 billion over the 2021-2030 period, CBO estimates.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, increased SNAP benefits through June 2021. Subtitle B would extend the period for those increased SNAP benefits through September 30, 2021, at an estimated cost of $3.54 billion. It also would provide:

• $1.15 billion for SNAP state administrative expenses;

• $25 million for SNAP online purchasing and technology improvements;

• $1 billion for nutrition assistance programs in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and American Samoa; and

• $37 million for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program.

In total, enacting those provisions would cost $5.8 billion over the 2021-2030 period, CBO estimates.

Uncertainty

Uncertainty in the estimate of the cost of debt relief for socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers arises from incomplete data on the actual indebtedness of those producers. If the number of affected producers and the net-present-value of future interest on the loans is higher or lower than our estimate, then the cost of loan forgiveness and the additional payment would increase or decrease accordingly.

Additionally, the cost of extending increased SNAP benefits depends on the level of participation in that program and the average benefits for participants. Uncertainty in the estimate arises around both of those factors. For example, if SNAP participation is higher or lower than CBO forecasts, costs for extending increased benefits would be higher or lower.

Pay-As-You-Go Considerations:

The Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Act of 2010 establishes budget-reporting and enforcement procedures for legislation affecting direct spending or revenues. The net changes in outlays that are subject to those pay-as-you-go procedures are shown in Table 1.

Increases On-Budget Deficits in any Year after 2030: None.

Mandates: None.