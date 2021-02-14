CBO Congressional Budget Office : Reconciliation Recommendations of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce

Congressional Budget Office Cost Estimate

February 14, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2021

2021-2030

2021-2031

Direct Spending (Outlays)

27,498

126,130 123,827

Revenues

0

1,474 1,488

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit

27,498

124,656

122,339

Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?

Yes

Mandate Effects

Contains private-sector mandate?

CBO has not reviewed the legislation for effects on spending subject to appropriation.

The legislation would

• Appropriate $105 billion for various activities related to testing for, treating, and responding to COVID-19 (the disease cause by the coronavirus); and for other activities related to COVID-19

• Allow extended postpartum coverage in Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)

• Increase the federal medical assistance percentage (FMAP) to encourage states to expand Medicaid coverage and increase their provision of certain types of long-term services and supports

• Eliminate the cap on rebates that drug manufacturers pay to Medicaid

• Increase the cost of an existing private-sector mandate on certain commercial entities if the Federal Communications Commission increases annual fee collections

Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from

• Increased direct spending resulting from $105 billion in new budget authority

• Additional direct spending from increasing the number of months of postpartum coverage under Medicaid and CHIP

• Increased Medicaid and CHIP spending on COVID-19 vaccines, new enrollees, services for inmates in jails and prisons, and long-term services and supports

• Reduced Medicaid spending on prescription drugs

Areas of significant uncertainty include

• Estimating the rate at which the new budget authority would be spent by federal agencies

• Predicting how many women would participate in postpartum coverage under Medicaid and CHIP

• Estimating how many states would expand Medicaid coverage as the result of higher FMAPs

• Estimating future growth in drug prices

Detailed estimate begins on the next page.

Summary of the Legislation

S. Con. Res. 5, the Concurrent Resolution on the Budget for Fiscal Year 2021, instructed several committees of the House of Representatives to recommend legislative changes that would increase deficits up to a specified amount over the 2021-2030 period. As part of this reconciliation process, the House Committee on Energy and Commerce approved legislation on February 12, 2021, with a number of provisions that would increase deficits.

The legislation would appropriate $92.2 billion for various activities related to testing for, treating, and responding to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The legislation would also make changes to the Medicaid program and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), which include expanding coverage for women after the birth of their child, encouraging states that have not already done so to expand Medicaid coverage to adults made eligible by the Affordable Care Act (ACA), and eliminating the limit on the rebates paid by drug manufacturers to Medicaid. Finally, the legislation would appropriate $12.8 billion for various activities related to addressing the energy, environmental, educational, and commerce-related effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Estimated Federal Cost

The estimated budgetary effects of the reconciliation recommendations of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce are shown in Table 1. The costs of the legislation fall within budget functions 300 (natural resources and environment), 370 (commerce and housing credit), 500 (education, training, employment, and social services), 550 (health), and 600 (income security).

Basis of Estimate

For this estimate, CBO assumes that the reconciliation bill will be enacted by the end of March 2021. Outlay estimates are based on historical spending patterns for affected programs and information from the agencies about program implementation.

Direct Spending and Revenues

CBO and the staff of the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) estimate that enacting the reconciliation recommendations of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce would increase direct spending by $126.1 billion and would increase federal revenues by $1.5 billion over the 2021-2030 period, for a net effect on the deficit over that period of $124.7 billion.

Funding for Public Health. Subtitle A would appropriate $92.2 billion for various activities aimed at improving public health and responding to COVID-19.

Within subtitle A, Chapter 1 would provide $14.2 billion to fund activities related to vaccination and treatment with the following specific appropriations:

• $7.5 billion to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to plan, prepare for, promote, distribute, administer, monitor, and track COVID-19 vaccines;

• $1.0 billion to the CDC to improve vaccine education and confidence and vaccination rates;

• $5.2 billion to the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) to advance research, development, manufacturing, production, and the purchase of vaccines, therapeutics, and ancillary medical products to prevent, prepare, and respond to SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19, or any disease with potential for creating a pandemic; and

• $0.5 billion to the Food and Drug Administration to oversee the development and marketing of COVID-19 therapeutics, vaccines, and diagnostic tests.

Chapter 2 would provide $49.0 billion for testing for COVID-19, specifically appropriating:

• $46.0 billion to the Secretary of HHS to detect, diagnose, trace, and monitor COVID-19 infections;

• $1.8 billion to the CDC for genomic sequencing, analytics, and disease surveillance;

• $0.8 billion to the CDC to combat COVID-19 and other emerging infectious threats globally; and

• $0.5 billion to the CDC to support the surveillance and analytic infrastructure of public health data.

Chapter 3 would provide $7.8 billion for strengthening the public health workforce with two specific appropriations:

• $7.7 billion for state, local, and territorial public health departments to establish, expand, and sustain their public health workforce; and

• $0.1 billion to the Medical Reserve Corps.

Chapter 4 would provide $11.2 billion for other public health investments that specifically cover:

• $7.6 billion for awarding grants and cooperative agreements to community health centers and qualified entities under the Native Hawaiian Health Care Improvement Act to support activities related to testing for, treating, and vaccinating against COVID-19;

• $0.8 billion to the National Health Service Corps to support qualified health care providers working in areas with limited access to care;

• $0.2 billion to the Nurse Corps to support nurses working in facilities that provide primary health care or maternal health care to underserved populations;

• $0.3 billion to health centers that provide graduate medical education;

• $1.8 billion for activities related to testing, tracing, and mitigating COVID-19 infections in congregate settings; and

• $0.4 billion for HHS to provide services for children under its care, including unaccompanied alien children in the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

Chapter 5 would provide $6.1 billion to the Indian Health Service (IHS) for lost reimbursements resulting from people deferring routine and elective health care, testing and tracing of COVID-19 infections, COVID-19 vaccine promotion, distribution and administration, additional support for purchased and referred care, and for other purposes.

Chapter 6 would provide $3.9 billion to strengthen activities related to mental health and substance abuse, specifically appropriating:

• $1.8 billion to the Secretary of HHS for community mental health services;

• $1.8 billion to the Secretary of HHS for activities relating to the prevention and treatment of substance abuse;

• $0.1 billion for the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to award grants to eligible institutions that provide mental and behavioral health education and training; and

• $0.3 billion for other activities.

Chapter 7 would appropriate $20 million to HHS for grants to eligible states to modernize the health insurance marketplaces established under the ACA.

In total, CBO estimates that the funds appropriated by subtitle A would increase direct spending by $91.3 billion over the 2021-2030 period.

Coverage of COVID-19 Vaccinations and Treatments. Subtitles B and C would make various changes to the Medicaid and CHIP programs' coronavirus-related spending. In total, sections 3101 and 3201 would increase direct spending by an estimated $1.1 billion and $68 million, respectively, over the 2021-2030 period.

Mandatory Coverage of COVID-19 Vaccination, Without Cost Sharing. Sections 3101 and 3201 would require state Medicaid and CHIP programs to cover vaccinations, without cost sharing, for all eligible enrollees. Under current law, the federal government is expected to provide the vaccines administered through both programs, but some patients would still have to pay the cost sharing associated with having the vaccine administered. In addition, if a state implements an option under Medicaid to provide COVID-19 testing for uninsured people, it would have to do so without cost sharing. The sections also would extend for a year the period in which a state must vaccinate, without cost sharing, adults enrolled in Medicaid under the program's traditional eligibility rules.

CBO estimates that 4 million Medicaid and CHIP enrollees are currently ineligible for vaccination under either program. By the end of the public health emergency (PHE), CBO