CBO Congressional Budget Office : S. 2792, National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022

Congressional Budget Office Cost Estimate October 14, 2021 At a Glance S. 2792, National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 As reported by the Senate Committee on Armed Services on September 22, 2021 By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2022 2022-2026 2022-2031 Direct Spending (Outlays) 358 747 786 Revenues * * * Increase or Decrease (-) 358 747 786 in the Deficit Spending Subject to 451,531 741,740 not estimated Appropriation (Outlays) Statutory pay-as-you-go Yes Mandate Effects procedures apply? Increases on-budget deficits in any Contains intergovernmental mandate? Yes, Under < $5 billion Threshold of the four consecutive 10-year Yes, Under periods beginning in 2032? Contains private-sector mandate? Threshold * = between -$500,000 and $500,000. The bill would Authorize appropriations totaling an estimated $767.5 billion for 2022 for military functions of the Department of Defense (DoD) and the atomic energy defense activities of the Department of Energy

Authorize an estimated $0.5 billion for nondefense activities over the 2022-2026 period

2022-2026 period Prescribe personnel levels for active-duty and selected-reserve components of the U.S. Armed Forces

active-duty and selected-reserve components of the U.S. Armed Forces Extend DoD's authority to pay various bonuses and allowances to military personnel

Change compensation, health care, and retirement benefits for military personnel and their families

Increase resources to help people who fled Afghanistan

Impose intergovernmental and private-sector mandates by instituting new antidiscrimination and employment protections for cybersecurity reservists who are activated, and expanding registration requirements for the Selective Service Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from Specified authorizations of $767.8 billion for defense and nondefense activities

Direct spending associated with support people who fled Afghanistan, changes to military retired pay and survivor benefits, and incentives for federal employees to leave their jobs Areas of significant uncertainty include Predicting spending under current law from the Afghanistan Security Forces Fund and for military treatment facilities

Estimating the amounts that DoD would recoup from overpayments of retired pay and survivor benefits Detailed estimate begins on the next page. See also CBO's Cost Estimates Explained, www.cbo.gov/publication/54437; How CBO Prepares Cost Estimates, www.cbo.gov/publication/53519; and Glossary, www.cbo.gov/publication/42904.

CBO Cost Estimate S. 2792, as reported by the Senate Committee on Armed Services Page 2 Bill Summary S. 2792 would authorize appropriations totaling an estimated $768.0 billion over the 2022-2026 period. CBO estimates that appropriation of the authorized amounts would increase outlays by $741.7 billion over the 2022-2026 period. The bill also contains provisions that would affect the costs of defense programs that would be funded with discretionary appropriations in 2023 and future years. Those provisions mainly would affect force structure, compensation and benefits, and multiyear procurement of weapons systems. CBO has analyzed the costs of some of those provisions and estimates that they would, on a net basis, increase the cost of those programs compared to current law by about $10.5 billion over the 2023-2026 period. The net costs of those provisions in 2023 and beyond are not included in the total amount of outlays described above because CBO expects that appropriations for those activities would be specifically authorized in National Defense Authorization Acts in future years. In addition, enacting S. 2792 would increase direct spending by $786 million over the 2022-2031 period. The bill would have insignificant effects on revenues. Estimated Federal Cost The estimated budgetary effects of S. 2792 are shown in Table 1. Of the $767.8 billion authorized for 2022, nearly all-$767.5billion-would be for activities within budget function 050 (national defense). Some authorizations, however, would fall within other budget functions. For 2022 those authorizations include $0.3 billion in function 700 (veterans benefits and services) for joint medical facilities for the Departments of Defense (DoD) and Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Armed Forces Retirement Home. Basis of Estimate For this estimate, CBO assumes that S. 2792 will be enacted near the start of fiscal year 2022 and that the authorized and estimated amounts will be appropriated each fiscal year. Outlays for existing programs were estimated using historical spend-out rates. Spending Subject to Appropriation S. 2792 would authorize appropriations of $768.0 billion over the 2022-2026 period, of which almost all would be specifically authorized by the bill. Of that amount, $767.5 billion would be authorized in 2022 for defense programs and $0.2 billion would be specifically authorized in 2022 for nondefense programs (see Table 2). The bill also includes estimated authorizations of $0.2 billion over the 2022-2026 period for certain nondefense programs. CBO estimates that appropriation of the specified and estimated amounts would increase outlays by $741.7 billion over the 2022-2026 period.

CBO Cost Estimate S. 2792, as reported by the Senate Committee on Armed Services Page 3 The $767.5 billion specifically authorized for defense programs in 2022 would represent an increase of $35.8 billion (or 5 percent) compared to the $731.8 billion appropriated for defense in 2021. That 2021 figure includes both amounts that count against the cap for defense spending set in the Budget Control Act (BCA), as amended, and amounts not subject to the cap-primarily for overseas contingency operations in and around Iraq and Afghanistan ($69.0 billion) and for amounts designated as emergency funding for increased security at the U.S. Capitol ($1.0 billion). The BCA does not include defense spending caps after 2021, and S. 2792 does not distinguish amounts authorized for overseas contingency operations for 2022 from other defense activities. Relative to amounts appropriated for 2021, S. 2792 would increase authorizations for all major categories of defense spending: military personnel by $4.1 billion (or 3 percent), operation and maintenance by $13.2 billion (or 5 percent), procurement by $3.8 billion (or 3 percent), and research and development by $9.7 billion (or 9 percent). Authorizations for all other defense categories combined would increase by $5.1 billion (14 percent); most of that increase would arise from an additional $4.2 billion for military construction and family housing. For nondefense programs, the bill would specifically authorize $0.2 billion for 2022. That amount includes $152 million for certain programs of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and $75 million for the Armed Forces Retirement Home. S. 2792 also contains provisions that would affect the costs of various defense and nondefense discretionary programs in future years. The estimated effects of some of those defense provisions are shown in Table 3 and described below. Spending for affected programs and activities would be subject to the appropriation of the estimated amounts. The net costs of the defense-related provisions are not added to the total authorized amounts described above because CBO expects those activities would be funded with the amounts specifically authorized in this bill for defense activities in 2022. Amounts for those defense activities over the 2023-2026 period would be authorized by future defense authorization acts. Estimated amounts for nondefense provisions in Table 3, which total $0.2 billion over the 2022-2026 period, are included in the total authorized amounts discussed above because they may not be included in subsequent specified authorizations of appropriation. Military Force Structure. The bill would affect the force structure of the military services by setting end-strength levels for 2022. End strength would remain at those levels in later years unless changed by subsequent legislation. Title IV would authorize end-strength levels in 2022 for active-duty personnel and personnel in the Selected Reserves of 1,347,320 and 806,500, respectively. Of those reservists, 91,371 would serve full time on active duty in support of the reserves. In total, active-duty end strength would decrease by 1,055 and selected-reserve end strength would decrease by 2,500, while the number of selected reservists who would serve in full-time support positions

CBO Cost Estimate S. 2792, as reported by the Senate Committee on Armed Services Page 4 would increase by 1,075, when compared with levels authorized under current law for 2021. The specified end-strength levels for each component of the armed forces are detailed below with CBO's estimate of the effects of those changes on DoD's costs for personnel and for operation and maintenance. Those costs for personnel include components of military compensation such as basic pay, allowances, bonuses, and health care, as well as operating costs for training and maintenance. Active Duty. Section 401 would authorize the following decreases in active-duty personnel for three of the five services: 2,700 fewer for the Marine Corps, 1,600 fewer for the Navy, and 900 fewer for the Army. The end strength authorized for the Department of the Air Force would increase by 4,145: 2,179 more for the Air Force and 1,966 more for the Space Force. CBO estimates that the net reduction in active-duty personnel of 1,055 service members would reduce costs by $0.2 billion over the 2022-2026 period. The timing of those personnel changes would increase costs in 2022 and decrease costs in subsequent years. On the basis of DoD's budget request for fiscal year 2022, CBO expects that the Department of the Air Force would increase end strength more quickly than the other departments would decrease end strength. Selected Reserve. Under section 411, the end strengths for four of the six reserve components in DoD would decrease: 1,700 fewer for the Marine Corps Reserve, 500 fewer for the Army National Guard, 300 fewer for the Army Reserve, and 200 fewer for the Navy Reserve. End strength for the Air National Guard would increase by 200, while the authorized level for the Air Force Reserve would not change. CBO estimates that the net decrease of 2,500 reservists would reduce costs by $0.5 billion over the 2022-2026 period. Full-TimeSelected Reserve. Section 412 would increase the number of reservists who serve full time on active duty in support of the reserves by 1,075 compared with currently authorized end-strength levels for 2021. Those additional full-time reservists would increase costs by $0.8 billion over that same period. Reserve Technicians. Section 413 would reduce the end strength for dual-status military technicians by 836. Those personnel are federal civilian employees who are required to maintain membership in the Selected Reserve as a condition of their employment. CBO estimates spending on salaries for dual status positions would decrease by $0.4 billion over the 2022-2026 period. (Changing the number of dual-status technicians would not change the number of reservists set by sections 411 and 412, discussed above. Thus, the only budgetary effects would be the reduction in civilian compensation.) Defense Compensation and Benefits. S. 2792 includes several provisions that would affect compensation and benefits for uniformed personnel and civilian employees of DoD. Expiring Bonuses and Allowances. Section 605 would extend for one year DoD's authority to enter agreements to pay certain bonuses and allowances to military personnel. The

CBO Cost Estimate S. 2792, as reported by the Senate Committee on Armed Services Page 5 authority to enter into such agreements expires on December 31, 2021. Some bonuses are paid in lump sums, while others are paid in annual or monthly installments over several years of military service. On the basis of DoD's budget request for fiscal year 2022, CBO estimates that extending that authority for one year would cost $10.5 billion over the 2022-2026 period. Incentive Pay for Reservists. DoD awards incentive pay to members of the military to compensate them for filling certain jobs such as doctors, pilots, or divers that require special skills, extensive training, are especially dangerous, or are otherwise difficult to fill. Under current law, some reservists earn less in incentive pay than active-duty members because the latter are paid the incentive for a full month while reservists are paid a prorated amount based on the number of days that they perform a qualifying type of duty. Section 602 would require DoD to pay reservists the same amount of incentive pay that active-duty members receive for performing similar duty-that is for a full month-regardless of the number of days they are on military duty in that month. On the basis of information from DoD, CBO estimates that roughly 30,000 reservists would receive an average annual increase in incentive pay of $3,700 beginning in 2023. Thus, CBO estimates that higher incentive pay for reservists would increase costs by $440 million over the 2022-2026 period. Prenatal Genetic Testing. Section 701 would require DoD to reimburse health care providers and beneficiaries for the cost of certain preconception and prenatal genetic screening as part of the TRICARE health benefit. Based on information from DoD, including participation rates from a recent demonstration program on screenings for cystic fibrosis, CBO estimates about 25,000 TRICARE households would use this benefit each year, at an average cost to DoD of about $2,500 per household. That cost is based on current reimbursement rates for specified genetic tests, reduced to account for the possibility that payment rates will come down because of new technological advancements. After accounting for the time needed for rule-making, CBO estimates that implementing section 701 would cost about $245 million over the 2022-2026 period. Civilian Voluntary Separation Incentive Pay. Section 1105 would extend through September 30, 2025, DoD's authority to pay up to $40,000 to civilian employees as an incentive to separate voluntarily. Under current law, the maximum amount will decrease to $25,000 on October 1, 2021. On the basis of information from DoD, CBO estimates that about 6,400 DoD civilian employees would receive voluntary separation incentive payments (VSIP) of $40,000 over the 2022-2025 period. CBO estimates that under current law half of those civilian employees would take VSIP at $25,000. CBO estimates that the remaining 3,200 employees would not voluntarily separate for $25,00 but would do so for the full $40,000. The incremental cost to DoD for each of those 3,200 employees would be $15,000. Thus, CBO estimates that raising the cap to $40,000 for VSIP would cost DoD $176 million over the 2022-2026 period.

