CBO Congressional Budget Office : S. 316, Fly Safe and Healthy Act of 2021

S. 316, Fly Safe and Healthy Act of 2021

As ordered reported by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation on May 12, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2022 2022-2026 2022-2031 Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 0 0 Revenues 0 0 0 Increase or Decrease (-) 0 0 0 in the Deficit Spending Subject to 15 18 not estimated Appropriation (Outlays) Statutory pay-as-you-go No Mandate Effects procedures apply? Increases on-budget deficits in any Contains intergovernmental mandate? Yes, Under No Threshold of the four consecutive 10-year Yes, Under periods beginning in 2032? Contains private-sector mandate? Threshold

S. 316 would require the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to establish a

180-day pilot program to conduct temperature checks for passengers, crew members, and other people who pass through security checkpoints at airports. Anyone with a fever would be subject to secondary medical screening for COVID-19. Passengers with a fever who do not pass the secondary screening would be prohibited from flying but would be allowed to reschedule or to receive a voucher or a refund. Employees with a fever who do not pass the secondary screening would be prohibited from entering airport areas beyond the checkpoint and would be covered by their employer's current leave policies. Finally, the bill would require TSA to alert passengers to the program and to report to the Congress on the program's implementation.

CBO assumes that the bill will be enacted by the end of calendar year 2021. Using information from TSA about similar programs, and assuming that the pilot program would be conducted at one large, one medium, and one small airport, CBO estimates that it would cost $18 million to implement S. 316; such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds. Of that amount, about $12 million would be for personnel, with the remainder for equipment (such as thermal cameras), site setup, administration, and reporting. Because the pilot program would only run for 180 days, CBO expects that most of the outlays would occur in 2022.

S. 316 would impose intergovernmental and private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act (URMA). CBO estimates that the aggregate cost would not