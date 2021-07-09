CBO Congressional Budget Office : H.R. 2123, Diversity and Inclusion Data Accountability and Transparency Act of 2021

Require banking and financial entities to disclose data on diversity in management, employment, and business activities to their federal financial regulators

CBO Cost Estimate H.R. 2123, as ordered reported by the House Committee on Financial Services Page 2

Bill Summary

H.R. 2123 would require banking and financial entities to disclose data on diversity in management, employment, and business activities to their regulator's Office of Minority and Women Inclusion. The financial regulators that would receive the new diversity information include the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), Federal Reserve, and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Basis of Estimate

The costs of the legislation fall within budget function 370 (commerce and housing credit). Based on information from the affected agencies, CBO estimates that each agency would need two additional employees to write regulations and process the new diversity data each year. Each agency also would incur costs to initially upgrade and annually update its information technology systems. The estimated costs do not include agency efforts beyond collecting and processing the new data. Costs would be higher if agencies used the data more broadly in their regulatory and supervisory activities.

Assuming enactment late in fiscal year 2021, CBO estimates that H.R. 2123 would increase net direct spending by $13 million, decrease revenues by $6 million, and thus increase the federal deficit by $19 million over the 2021-2031 period (see Table 1). In addition, there would be an insignificant effect on spending subject to appropriation.

Direct Spending

The operating costs for the CFPB, FDIC, NCUA, and OCC are classified in the federal budget as direct spending. Using information from those agencies, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would increase gross direct spending by $25 million over the 2021- 2031 period. However, the NCUA and OCC collect fees from financial institutions to offset their operating costs; those fees are treated as reductions in direct spending. On net, CBO estimates that direct spending would increase by $13 million over the 2021-2031 period.

Revenues

Costs incurred by the Federal Reserve reduce remittances to the Treasury, which are recorded in the budget as revenues. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 2123 would decrease revenues by $6 million over the 2021-2031 period.

Spending Subject to Appropriation

Using information from the SEC, CBO estimates that it would cost the agency $4 million over the 2021-2026 period to implement the bill's requirements. However, because the SEC is authorized to collect fees each year to offset its annual appropriation, CBO expects that the net effect over the 2021-2026 period would be negligible, assuming appropriation actions consistent with that authority.