CBO Congressional Budget Office : H.R. 2980, Cybersecurity Vulnerability Remediation Act

06/11/2021 | 12:13pm EDT
Congressional Budget Office

Cost Estimate

June 10, 2021

H.R. 2980, Cybersecurity Vulnerability Remediation Act

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Homeland Security on May 18, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2021

2021-2026

2021-2031

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

0

0

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-)

0

0

0

in the Deficit

Spending Subject to

*

55

not estimated

Appropriation (Outlays)

Statutory pay-as-you-go

No

Mandate Effects

procedures apply?

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Increases on-budget deficits in any

No

of the four consecutive 10-year

periods beginning in 2032?

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

* = between zero and $500,000.

H.R. 2980 would authorize the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to disseminate information to the public about vulnerabilities in the software and hardware of information systems. The bill would authorize CISA to establish an award program to encourage researchers to disclose such vulnerabilities to the agency. The bill also would require CISA to assess and report to the Congress on the effectiveness of its vulnerability disclosure programs.

CISA is already performing many of the cybersecurity activities that would be authorized by H.R. 2980. The agency manages several programs that provide services and information to help system administrators, software manufacturers, and the general public mitigate cyber vulnerabilities.

To estimate the cost of providing incentive payments to independent researchers, CBO used information about similar programs of other federal agencies. For example, the Department of Defense (DoD) offers payments to individual researchers through its Hack the Pentagon program for each vulnerability identified. Those payments range from $100 to $15,000 based on how critical the potential target is to DoD's operations. Using budget data from those related programs, CBO estimates that making incentive payments to independent researchers for identifying vulnerabilities would cost $11 million each year. CBO expects that CISA would be ready to implement the program beginning in 2022. Thus, CBO estimates that

See also CBO's Cost Estimates Explained, www.cbo.gov/publication/54437;

How CBO Prepares Cost Estimates, www.cbo.gov/publication/53519; and Glossary, www.cbo.gov/publication/42904.

CBO Cost Estimate

H.R. 2980, as ordered reported by the House Committee on Homeland Security

Page 2

enacting H.R. 2980 would cost $55 million over the 2021-2026 period. CBO also estimates that providing the required report to the Congress would cost less than $500,000; such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriations.

Areas of uncertainty in this estimate include accurately predicting the criteria CISA would use in awarding payments to independent researchers. H.R. 2980 would provide CISA broad latitude in establishing the conditions under which it would provide cash payments. CBO expects that the agency would limit payments to actions that protect federal systems. The budgetary effects of the bill would be significantly larger than this estimate if CISA also provides payments for actions that protect nonfederal systems.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Aldo Prosperi. The estimate was reviewed by Leo Lex, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 16:12:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
