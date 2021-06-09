CBO Congressional Budget Office : H.R. 3261, To Repeal the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution

H.R. 3261, To Repeal the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against IraqResolution

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on May 19, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2021 2021-2026 2021-2031 Direct Spending (Outlays) 0 0 0 Revenues 0 0 0 Increase or Decrease (-) 0 0 0 in the Deficit Spending Subject to 0 0 0 Appropriation (Outlays) Statutory pay-as-you-go No Mandate Effects procedures apply? Contains intergovernmental mandate? No Increases on-budget deficits in any No of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2032? Contains private-sector mandate? No

H.R. 3261 would repeal Public Law 102-1, which authorized the President to use the armed forces to enforce United Nations Security Council resolutions regarding the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.

President George H.W. Bush did not cite the legal authorities of P.L. 102-1 as the basis for launching U.S. military operations against Iraq in 1991. Rather, the Administration asserted that the deployment of U.S. armed forces was consistent with the War Powers Act

(50 U.S.C. Chapter 33). President Bush subsequently reported to the Congress that combat operations had been suspended on February 28, 1991, following the successful liberation of Kuwait. On the basis of such information, CBO estimates that repealing the authorizing legislation would not affect spending to support current military operations; thus, enacting the bill would not affect the federal budget.

