CBO Congressional Budget Office : H.R. 3261, To Repeal the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution

06/09/2021 | 11:47am EDT
Congressional Budget Office

Cost Estimate

June 9, 2021

H.R. 3261, To Repeal the Authorization for Use of Military Force Against IraqResolution

As ordered reported by the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on May 19, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2021

2021-2026

2021-2031

Direct Spending (Outlays)

0

0

0

Revenues

0

0

0

Increase or Decrease (-)

0

0

0

in the Deficit

Spending Subject to

0

0

0

Appropriation (Outlays)

Statutory pay-as-you-go

No

Mandate Effects

procedures apply?

Contains intergovernmental mandate?

No

Increases on-budget deficits in any

No

of the four consecutive 10-year

periods beginning in 2032?

Contains private-sector mandate?

No

H.R. 3261 would repeal Public Law 102-1, which authorized the President to use the armed forces to enforce United Nations Security Council resolutions regarding the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.

President George H.W. Bush did not cite the legal authorities of P.L. 102-1 as the basis for launching U.S. military operations against Iraq in 1991. Rather, the Administration asserted that the deployment of U.S. armed forces was consistent with the War Powers Act

(50 U.S.C. Chapter 33). President Bush subsequently reported to the Congress that combat operations had been suspended on February 28, 1991, following the successful liberation of Kuwait. On the basis of such information, CBO estimates that repealing the authorizing legislation would not affect spending to support current military operations; thus, enacting the bill would not affect the federal budget.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Aldo Prosperi. The estimate was reviewed by Leo Lex, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

See also CBO's Cost Estimates Explained, www.cbo.gov/publication/54437;

How CBO Prepares Cost Estimates, www.cbo.gov/publication/53519; and Glossary, www.cbo.gov/publication/42904.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 15:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
