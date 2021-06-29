Log in
CBO Congressional Budget Office : Legislation considered under suspension of the Rules of the House of Representatives during the week of June 28, 2021

06/29/2021 | 12:08pm EDT
Congressional Budget Office

June 28, 2021

Legislation Considered Under Suspension of the Rules

U.S. House of Representatives

Week of June 28, 2021

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives announces bills that will be considered under suspension of the rules in that chamber. Under suspension, floor debate is limited, all floor amendments are prohibited, points of order against the bill are waived, and final passage requires a two-thirds majority vote.

At the request of the Majority Leader and the House Committee on the Budget, CBO estimates the effects of those bills on direct spending and revenues. CBO has limited time to review the legislation before consideration. Although it is possible in most cases to determine whether the legislation would affect direct spending or revenues, time may be insufficient to estimate the magnitude of those effects. If CBO has prepared estimates for similar or identical legislation, a more detailed assessment of budgetary effects, including effects on spending subject to appropriation, may be included.

Effects on Direct Spending and Revenues of Legislation Considered Under Suspension of the Rules in the House of Representatives Week of June 28, 2021

Bill Number

Title

Effect on Direct

Effect on Revenues

Additional Information on Direct

Link to Published

Suspension Bill Text at

Spending

Spending and Revenue Effects

Estimates

docs.house.gov

H.Res. 186

Calling for the immediate release of Trevor Reed, a

None

None

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

United States citizen who was unjustly found guilty

ek/20210628/BILLS-117hres186-

and sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison

SUS.pdf

H.R. 391

Global Health Security Act of 2021, as amended

None

None

https://www.cbo.gov/p

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

ublication/57197

ek/20210628/BILLS-117hr391-

SUS.pdf

H.Res. 402

Urging the Administration to facilitate assistance in

None

None

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

response to the devasting impacts of COVID-19 in

ek/20210628/BILLS-117hres402-

India, as amended

SUS.pdf

H.R. 567

Trans-Sahara Counterterrorism Partnership Program

None

None

https://www.cbo.gov/p

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

Act of 2021, as amended

ublication/57097

ek/20210628/BILLS-117hr567-

SUS.pdf

H.R. 1500

Global Learning Loss Assessment Act of 2021, as

None

None

https://www.cbo.gov/p

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

amended

ublication/57196

ek/20210628/BILLS-117hr1500-

SUS.pdf

H.R. 2225

National Science Foundation for the Future Act, as

None

None

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

amended

ek/20210628/BILLS-117hr2225v1-

SUS.pdf

H.R. 2471

Haiti Development, Accountability, and Institutional

None

None

https://www.cbo.gov/p

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

Transparency Initiative Act, as amended

ublication/57269

ek/20210628/BILLS-117hr2471-

SUS.pdf

H.R. 3261

To repeal the 1991 Authorization for the Use of

None

None

https://www.cbo.gov/p

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

Military Force against Iraq Resolution

ublication/57273

ek/20210628/BILLS-117hr3261-

SUS.pdf

H.R. 3283

To repeal the joint resolution entitled, "A joint

None

None

https://www.cbo.gov/p

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

resolution to promote peace and stability in the

ublication/57279

ek/20210628/BILLS-117hr3283-

Middle East", as amended

SUS.pdf

H.R. 3385

The HOPE for Afghan SIVs Act 2021, as amended

Increase by at

None

Increase direct spending by $6

https://www.cbo.gov/p

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

Least $500K

million over the 2021-2031 period.

ublication/57332

ek/20210628/BILLS-117hr3385-

SUSv1.pdf

H.R. 3593

Department of Energy Science for the Future Act, as

Increase by Less

None

https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe

amended

Than $500K

ek/20210628/BILLS-117hr3593-

SUSv2.pdf

Source: Congressional Budget Office

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 16:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
