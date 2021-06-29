CBO Congressional Budget Office : Legislation considered under suspension of the Rules of the House of Representatives during the week of June 28, 2021

Effects on Direct Spending and Revenues of Legislation Considered Under Suspension of the Rules in the House of Representatives Week of June 28, 2021
|
Bill Number
|
Title
|
Effect on Direct
|
Effect on Revenues
|
Additional Information on Direct
|
Link to Published
|
Suspension Bill Text at
|
Spending
|
Spending and Revenue Effects
|
Estimates
|
docs.house.gov
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
H.Res. 186
|
Calling for the immediate release of Trevor Reed, a
|
None
|
None
|
|
|
https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe
|
|
United States citizen who was unjustly found guilty
|
|
|
|
|
ek/20210628/BILLS-117hres186-
|
|
and sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison
|
|
|
|
|
SUS.pdf
|
H.R. 391
|
Global Health Security Act of 2021, as amended
|
None
|
None
|
|
https://www.cbo.gov/p
|
https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe
|
|
|
|
|
|
ublication/57197
|
ek/20210628/BILLS-117hr391-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUS.pdf
|
H.Res. 402
|
Urging the Administration to facilitate assistance in
|
None
|
None
|
|
|
https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe
|
|
response to the devasting impacts of COVID-19 in
|
|
|
|
|
ek/20210628/BILLS-117hres402-
|
|
India, as amended
|
|
|
|
|
SUS.pdf
|
H.R. 567
|
Trans-Sahara Counterterrorism Partnership Program
|
None
|
None
|
|
https://www.cbo.gov/p
|
https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe
|
|
Act of 2021, as amended
|
|
|
|
ublication/57097
|
ek/20210628/BILLS-117hr567-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUS.pdf
|
H.R. 1500
|
Global Learning Loss Assessment Act of 2021, as
|
None
|
None
|
|
https://www.cbo.gov/p
|
https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe
|
|
amended
|
|
|
|
ublication/57196
|
ek/20210628/BILLS-117hr1500-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUS.pdf
|
H.R. 2225
|
National Science Foundation for the Future Act, as
|
None
|
None
|
|
|
https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe
|
|
amended
|
|
|
|
|
ek/20210628/BILLS-117hr2225v1-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUS.pdf
|
H.R. 2471
|
Haiti Development, Accountability, and Institutional
|
None
|
None
|
|
https://www.cbo.gov/p
|
https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe
|
|
Transparency Initiative Act, as amended
|
|
|
|
ublication/57269
|
ek/20210628/BILLS-117hr2471-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUS.pdf
|
H.R. 3261
|
To repeal the 1991 Authorization for the Use of
|
None
|
None
|
|
https://www.cbo.gov/p
|
https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe
|
|
Military Force against Iraq Resolution
|
|
|
|
ublication/57273
|
ek/20210628/BILLS-117hr3261-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUS.pdf
|
H.R. 3283
|
To repeal the joint resolution entitled, "A joint
|
None
|
None
|
|
https://www.cbo.gov/p
|
https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe
|
|
resolution to promote peace and stability in the
|
|
|
|
ublication/57279
|
ek/20210628/BILLS-117hr3283-
|
|
Middle East", as amended
|
|
|
|
|
SUS.pdf
|
H.R. 3385
|
The HOPE for Afghan SIVs Act 2021, as amended
|
Increase by at
|
None
|
Increase direct spending by $6
|
https://www.cbo.gov/p
|
https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe
|
|
|
Least $500K
|
|
million over the 2021-2031 period.
|
ublication/57332
|
ek/20210628/BILLS-117hr3385-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUSv1.pdf
|
H.R. 3593
|
Department of Energy Science for the Future Act, as
|
Increase by Less
|
None
|
|
|
https://docs.house.gov/billsthiswe
|
|
amended
|
Than $500K
|
|
|
|
ek/20210628/BILLS-117hr3593-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUSv2.pdf