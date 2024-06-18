CBO FORECASTS U.S. FY 2025-2034 DEFICIT AT $22.083 TRILLION, UP $2.067 TRILLION FROM FEBRUARY FORECAST
Fed's Musalem signals cautious approach to cutting rates in debut speech
Nymex Overview : Brent Rises Above $85/Bbl, Lifts Gasoline and Diesel Futures -- OPIS
UniCredit CEO says digital euro "very good" plan if banks fully involved
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : 3M Company, Apple, Kroger, Broadcom...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
