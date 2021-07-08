CBO's 2021 Long-Term Projections for Social Security: Additional Information
07/08/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
CBO's 2021 Long-Term Projections for Social Security: Additional Information
July 8, 2021
Report
In lieu of publishing a separate report providing additional information about CBO's long-term projections for Social Security, the agency is publishing the data that it would have presented in that report.
Each year, CBO publishes its projections of what revenues and outlays for the Social Security program would be for the next 75 years if current laws generally remained unchanged. This workbook includes the latest of those projections. They are consistent with the projections in The 2021 Long-Term Budget Outlook.
CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 18:21:07 UTC.