CBO's Budget and Economic Analysis During the Pandemic

10/13/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
CBO's Budget and Economic

Analysis During the Pandemic

October 13, 2021

Presentation at Brown University

Phillip L. Swagel

Director

For more information about the presentation, see https://tinyurl.com/4p4t23v2.

Budgetary Effects of Laws Enacted in Response to the 2020-2021 Coronavirus Pandemic, March and April 2020

Estimated Effects on the Budget, 2020-2030

Billions of Dollars

Coronavirus

Preparedness and

Families First

Coronavirus Aid, Relief,

Paycheck Protection

Response Supplemental

Coronavirus

and Economic Security

Program and Health Care

Appropriations Act, 2020

Response Act

(CARES) Act

Enhancement Act

P.L. 116-123

P.L. 116-127

P.L. 116-136

P.L. 116-139

March 6, 2020

March 18, 2020

March 27, 2020

April 24, 2020

Increase in

Discretionary Outlays

8

2

326

162

Increase in

Mandatory Spending

*

95

988

321

Decrease in Revenues

0

94

408

0

Increase in

-a

--a

---a

--a

the Deficit

8

192

1,721

483

See www.cbo.gov/publication/56403. * = between zero and $500 million.

Budgetary Effects of Major Laws Enacted in Response to the

2020-2021 Coronavirus Pandemic, December 2020 and March 2021

Estimated Effects on the Budget, 2021-2030

Billions of Dollars

Consolidated Appropriations

American Rescue Plan

Act, 2021, Divisions M and N

Act of 2021

P.L. 116-260

P.L. 117-2

Enacted December 27, 2020

Enacted March 11, 2021

Increase in

Discretionary Outlays

185

0

Increase in

Mandatory Spending

677

1,803

Decrease in

Revenues

5

53

Increase in

--a

---a

the Deficit

868

1,856

Overview

Health Analysis

Macroeconomic Analysis

  • Effects of the Legislative Response to the Pandemic
  • Labor Market Challenges Arising From the Response and the Economic Recovery
  • Long-TermChallenges Emerging From the Pandemic

Health Analysis

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 20:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
