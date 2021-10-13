CBO's Budget and Economic Analysis During the Pandemic

Budgetary Effects of Major Laws Enacted in Response to the
2020-2021 Coronavirus Pandemic, December 2020 and March 2021
Estimated Effects on the Budget, 2021-2030
Billions of Dollars
|
|
Consolidated Appropriations
|
American Rescue Plan
|
|
Act, 2021, Divisions M and N
|
Act of 2021
|
|
P.L. 116-260
|
P.L. 117-2
|
|
Enacted December 27, 2020
|
Enacted March 11, 2021
|
Increase in
|
|
|
Discretionary Outlays
|
185
|
0
|
Increase in
|
|
|
Mandatory Spending
|
677
|
1,803
|
Decrease in
|
|
|
Revenues
|
5
|
53
|
Increase in
|
--a
|
---a
|
the Deficit
|
868
|
1,856
|
|
|
