CBO's Estimate for Senate Amendment 2123, an Amendment in the Nature of a Substitute to H.R. 3237, the Emergency Security Supplemental Appropriations Act
|
Discretionary Spending
|
July 29, 2021
Senate Amendment 2123 would provide supplemental appropriations for federal agencies and the legislative branch to respond to events at the United States Capitol that occurred on January 6, 2021. The legislation also would provide supplemental appropriations to legislative branch agencies to prevent, prepare for, and respond to impacts of coronavirus. Those amounts would be designated as emergency spending, in keeping with section 251 of the Balanced Budget and Emergency Deficit Control Act of 1985. The limits on discretionary budget authority established by the Budget Control Act of 2011 (Public Law 112-25), as amended, would be adjusted to accommodate such spending.
|
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021-
|
2021-
|
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2026
|
2031
|
|
|
EMERGENCY-DESIGNATED DISCRETIONARY SPENDING
|
|
|
|
|
|
Title I: Department of Defense Military Personnel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Defense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Budget Authority
|
1,021
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1,021
|
1,021
|
Estimated Outlays
|
15
|
697
|
152
|
83
|
18
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
965
|
965
|
Title II: Department of Health and Human Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Budget Authority
|
25
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
25
|
25
|
Estimated Outlays
|
1
|
13
|
8
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
25
|
25
|
Title III: Legislative Branch
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Legislative Branch)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Budget Authority
|
449
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
449
|
449
|
Estimated Outlays
|
2
|
263
|
97
|
73
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
439
|
439
|
Title IV: Bilateral Economic Assistance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(State, Foreign Affairs)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Budget Authority
|
600
|
8
|
10
|
11
|
8
|
37
|
94
|
161
|
200
|
208
|
212
|
674
|
1,549
|
Estimated Outlays
|
0
|
173
|
127
|
126
|
111
|
137
|
94
|
161
|
200
|
208
|
212
|
674
|
1,549
|
Title V: Department of Justice
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Commerce, Justice, Science)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Budget Authority
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
Estimated Outlays
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
Total, Emergency Spending
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Budget Authority
|
2,096
|
8
|
10
|
11
|
8
|
37
|
94
|
161
|
200
|
208
|
212
|
2,170
|
3,045
|
Estimated Outlays
|
18
|
1,147
|
384
|
284
|
134
|
137
|
94
|
161
|
200
|
208
|
212
|
2,104
|
2,979
Source: Congressional Budget Office.
Estimates are relative to CBO's July 2021 baseline; enactment is assumed in August 2021.
