CBO's Estimate for Senate Amendment 2123, an Amendment in the Nature of a Substitute to H.R. 3237, the Emergency Security Supplemental Appropriations Act

Discretionary Spending July 29, 2021

Senate Amendment 2123 would provide supplemental appropriations for federal agencies and the legislative branch to respond to events at the United States Capitol that occurred on January 6, 2021. The legislation also would provide supplemental appropriations to legislative branch agencies to prevent, prepare for, and respond to impacts of coronavirus. Those amounts would be designated as emergency spending, in keeping with section 251 of the Balanced Budget and Emergency Deficit Control Act of 1985. The limits on discretionary budget authority established by the Budget Control Act of 2011 (Public Law 112-25), as amended, would be adjusted to accommodate such spending.

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2021- 2021- 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2026 2031 EMERGENCY-DESIGNATED DISCRETIONARY SPENDING Title I: Department of Defense Military Personnel (Defense) Budget Authority 1,021 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1,021 1,021 Estimated Outlays 15 697 152 83 18 0 0 0 0 0 0 965 965 Title II: Department of Health and Human Services (Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education) Budget Authority 25 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 25 Estimated Outlays 1 13 8 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 25 Title III: Legislative Branch (Legislative Branch) Budget Authority 449 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 449 449 Estimated Outlays 2 263 97 73 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 439 439 Title IV: Bilateral Economic Assistance (State, Foreign Affairs) Budget Authority 600 8 10 11 8 37 94 161 200 208 212 674 1,549 Estimated Outlays 0 173 127 126 111 137 94 161 200 208 212 674 1,549 Title V: Department of Justice (Commerce, Justice, Science) Budget Authority 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Estimated Outlays 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 Total, Emergency Spending Budget Authority 2,096 8 10 11 8 37 94 161 200 208 212 2,170 3,045 Estimated Outlays 18 1,147 384 284 134 137 94 161 200 208 212 2,104 2,979

Source: Congressional Budget Office.

Estimates are relative to CBO's July 2021 baseline; enactment is assumed in August 2021.