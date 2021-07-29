Log in
CBO's Estimate for Senate Amendment 2123, an Amendment in the Nature of a Substitute to H.R. 3237, the Emergency Security Supplemental Appropriations Act

07/29/2021 | 01:49pm EDT
Discretionary Spending

July 29, 2021

Senate Amendment 2123 would provide supplemental appropriations for federal agencies and the legislative branch to respond to events at the United States Capitol that occurred on January 6, 2021. The legislation also would provide supplemental appropriations to legislative branch agencies to prevent, prepare for, and respond to impacts of coronavirus. Those amounts would be designated as emergency spending, in keeping with section 251 of the Balanced Budget and Emergency Deficit Control Act of 1985. The limits on discretionary budget authority established by the Budget Control Act of 2011 (Public Law 112-25), as amended, would be adjusted to accommodate such spending.

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2021-

2021-

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2026

2031

EMERGENCY-DESIGNATED DISCRETIONARY SPENDING

Title I: Department of Defense Military Personnel

(Defense)

Budget Authority

1,021

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1,021

1,021

Estimated Outlays

15

697

152

83

18

0

0

0

0

0

0

965

965

Title II: Department of Health and Human Services

(Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education)

Budget Authority

25

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

25

25

Estimated Outlays

1

13

8

2

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

25

25

Title III: Legislative Branch

(Legislative Branch)

Budget Authority

449

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

449

449

Estimated Outlays

2

263

97

73

4

0

0

0

0

0

0

439

439

Title IV: Bilateral Economic Assistance

(State, Foreign Affairs)

Budget Authority

600

8

10

11

8

37

94

161

200

208

212

674

1,549

Estimated Outlays

0

173

127

126

111

137

94

161

200

208

212

674

1,549

Title V: Department of Justice

(Commerce, Justice, Science)

Budget Authority

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

1

Estimated Outlays

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

1

Total, Emergency Spending

Budget Authority

2,096

8

10

11

8

37

94

161

200

208

212

2,170

3,045

Estimated Outlays

18

1,147

384

284

134

137

94

161

200

208

212

2,104

2,979

Source: Congressional Budget Office.

Estimates are relative to CBO's July 2021 baseline; enactment is assumed in August 2021.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 17:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
