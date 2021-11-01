Log in
CBO's Estimate of the Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Effects of H.R. 3193, the E-BRIDGE Act

11/01/2021 | 04:59pm EDT
November 1, 2021

CBO's Estimate of the Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Effects of H.R. 3193, the E-BRIDGE Act, as Ordered Reported by the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure on July 28, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars

2022-

2022-

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2026

2031

Net Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit

Pay-As-You-Go Effect

0

1

2

2

1

0

0

-1

-2

-3

6

0

The Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Act of 2010 establishes budget-reporting and enforcement procedures for legislation affecting direct spending or revenues. The net changes in outlays that are subject to those procedures are shown here.

H.R. 3193 would authorize the Economic Development Administration (EDA) to make grants to public-private partnerships and certain consortia to carry out projects that expand high-speed broadband access. In addition, the bill would provide greater flexibility to grant recipients by allowing them to combine grant funds with amounts made available under other federal programs and by providing credit toward the nonfederal share of a project's cost to in-kind contributions. As a result of the changes, CBO expects that it would be easier for applicants to meet the necessary criteria and thus broadband projects would be approved more quickly. As a result, CBO estimates that existing balances that were previously appropriated for EDA programs would be spent faster than under current law. However, CBO estimates that enacting the bill would not increase net direct spending over the 2022-2031 period.

Staff Contact: Jon Sperl

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 20:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
