November 1, 2021

CBO's Estimate of the Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Effects of H.R. 3193, the E-BRIDGE Act, as Ordered Reported by the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure on July 28, 2021

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2022- 2022- 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2026 2031 Net Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit Pay-As-You-Go Effect 0 1 2 2 1 0 0 -1 -2 -3 6 0

The Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Act of 2010 establishes budget-reporting and enforcement procedures for legislation affecting direct spending or revenues. The net changes in outlays that are subject to those procedures are shown here.

H.R. 3193 would authorize the Economic Development Administration (EDA) to make grants to public-private partnerships and certain consortia to carry out projects that expand high-speed broadband access. In addition, the bill would provide greater flexibility to grant recipients by allowing them to combine grant funds with amounts made available under other federal programs and by providing credit toward the nonfederal share of a project's cost to in-kind contributions. As a result of the changes, CBO expects that it would be easier for applicants to meet the necessary criteria and thus broadband projects would be approved more quickly. As a result, CBO estimates that existing balances that were previously appropriated for EDA programs would be spent faster than under current law. However, CBO estimates that enacting the bill would not increase net direct spending over the 2022-2031 period.

