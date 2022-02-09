CBO's Model for Estimating the Effect That Federal Taxes Have on Capital Income From New Investment: Working Paper 2022-01

Framework for Estimating the Effect That Federal Taxes Have on Capital Income

The Congressional Budget Office has published multiple reports that have quantified the effect that federal taxes have on capital income generated by investment in nonfinancial assets (that is, equipment, structures, intellectual property products, inventories, and land).1 To measure that effect-which is often referred to as the tax burden-CBO developed a model to estimate effective marginal tax rates on such capital income. That model, called CapTax, has been improved and expanded over the years. In addition to being used in the analysis underlying those earlier reports, the model has been used to help estimate the impact of changes in tax law on investment and saving. Although the particular model is unique to CBO, it operates within a framework that many other analysts have adopted. This paper, which accompanies the public release of the model, outlines the general analytical framework and explains how CBO's model fits within it.

Measuring the Effect of Taxes on Capital Income

Taxes on capital income reduce the rate of return that a prospective investment is expected to generate. Measures of the tax burden are computed using two rates of return on a marginal investment-an investment that, if it earned any less, would not be made. One of those rates is the required before-taxrate of return, which is the real rate of return (that is, the rate after the effects of inflation have been removed) that a marginal investment must earn before taxes to recover its initial outlay, pay investors a return, and pay taxes on the resulting income. It is sometimes referred to as a hurdle rate because it represents a hurdle that must be cleared to justify an investment. The second rate is the required after-taxrate of return to savers, which is the real rate of return that savers expect to receive after taxes on the marginal savings provided to a business.

For example, if savers expected a real after-tax rate of return of 4 percent and taxes reduced the real rate of return by 2 percentage points, the hurdle rate would be 6 percent. If an investment was not expected to yield a return of at least 6 percent, it would not be made. The 2 percentage- point reduction in the real rate of return is a measure of the tax burden called the tax wedge. Another measure of the tax burden is the effective marginal tax rate (EMTR), which is the ratio of the tax wedge to the hurdle rate-in this case, 33.3 percent [(6 − 4)/6].

An effective tax rate differs from a statutory tax rate in several ways. An EMTR is a constant rate that if applied to the average annual before-tax return on an investment over its lifetime, would yield the same after-tax rate of return as applying statutory rates to the taxable income

