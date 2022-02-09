|
CBO's Model for Estimating the Effect That Federal Taxes Have on Capital Income From New Investment: Working Paper 2022-01
CBO's Model for Estimating the Effect That Federal Taxes Have on Capital Income From New Investment
Abstract
The Congressional Budget Office has developed a model to estimate the effect that federal taxes have on capital income from new investment; it uses that model to help estimate how changes in tax law would affect the economy. The model follows a well-established analytical framework that involves calculating the difference between the before-tax rate of return required to justify an investment and the after-tax rate of return demanded by savers (that is, individuals purchasing the equity and debt issued by businesses). The calculation of the before-tax rate of return is based on the Hall-Jorgensen formula for the user cost of capital and incorporates marginal tax rates on profits, deductions for interest and cost recovery, and investment tax credits. The formula for after-tax rates of return accounts for the taxation of interest, dividends, and capital gains at the individual level, as well as for the opportunity to shelter such income from taxation in retirement accounts. Calculations in the model are performed at a level of disaggregation that reflects differences in tax treatment among different industries, types of assets, legal forms of organization, and sources of financing. The disaggregated measures are weighted to more aggregated levels on the basis of asset values in such a way that the results reflect both the differences in tax treatment and differences in the distribution of assets among the various groups. An alternative approach to aggregation that isolates the differences in tax treatment is presented in an appendix.
Framework for Estimating the Effect That Federal Taxes Have on Capital Income
The Congressional Budget Office has published multiple reports that have quantified the effect that federal taxes have on capital income generated by investment in nonfinancial assets (that is, equipment, structures, intellectual property products, inventories, and land).1 To measure that effect-which is often referred to as the tax burden-CBO developed a model to estimate effective marginal tax rates on such capital income. That model, called CapTax, has been improved and expanded over the years. In addition to being used in the analysis underlying those earlier reports, the model has been used to help estimate the impact of changes in tax law on investment and saving. Although the particular model is unique to CBO, it operates within a framework that many other analysts have adopted. This paper, which accompanies the public release of the model, outlines the general analytical framework and explains how CBO's model fits within it.
Measuring the Effect of Taxes on Capital Income
Taxes on capital income reduce the rate of return that a prospective investment is expected to generate. Measures of the tax burden are computed using two rates of return on a marginal investment-an investment that, if it earned any less, would not be made. One of those rates is the required before-taxrate of return, which is the real rate of return (that is, the rate after the effects of inflation have been removed) that a marginal investment must earn before taxes to recover its initial outlay, pay investors a return, and pay taxes on the resulting income. It is sometimes referred to as a hurdle rate because it represents a hurdle that must be cleared to justify an investment. The second rate is the required after-taxrate of return to savers, which is the real rate of return that savers expect to receive after taxes on the marginal savings provided to a business.
For example, if savers expected a real after-tax rate of return of 4 percent and taxes reduced the real rate of return by 2 percentage points, the hurdle rate would be 6 percent. If an investment was not expected to yield a return of at least 6 percent, it would not be made. The 2 percentage- point reduction in the real rate of return is a measure of the tax burden called the tax wedge. Another measure of the tax burden is the effective marginal tax rate (EMTR), which is the ratio of the tax wedge to the hurdle rate-in this case, 33.3 percent [(6 − 4)/6].
An effective tax rate differs from a statutory tax rate in several ways. An EMTR is a constant rate that if applied to the average annual before-tax return on an investment over its lifetime, would yield the same after-tax rate of return as applying statutory rates to the taxable income
1 Congressional Budget Office, How Taxes Affect the Incentive to Invest in New Intangible Assets (November 2018), www.cbo.gov/publication/54648, Taxing Capital Income: Effective Marginal Tax Rates Under 2014 Law and Selected Policy Options (December 2014), www.cbo.gov/publication/49817, and Taxing Capital Income: Effective Rates and Approaches to Reform (October 2005), www.cbo.gov/publication/17393.
Required Before-TaxRate of Return.
generated by the investment (both at the entity level and individual level) in every year of the investment's life. To accomplish that, an EMTR accounts for several factors that cause taxable income to differ from the true economic return on an investment. Those factors include the following:
-
Differences in the taxation of returns on investments undertaken by investors adopting different legal forms of organization, such as C corporations (the profits of which are subject to the corporate income tax), pass-through entities (the profits of which are taxed only under the individual income tax), and owner-occupied housing (the profit-equivalent income of which is not taxed at all);
-
Differences in the taxation of returns on investments financed by debt or equity;
-
Differences between cost-recovery allowances and economic depreciation (that is, the reduction in an asset's value due to wear and tear or obsolescence), which vary among asset types and, occasionally, among industries;
-
Differences in taxation arising from where individuals hold their savings (in a bank account or pension fund, for example); and
-
Inflation.
Effective tax rates are an important consideration in a business's decision to invest. Businesses tend to invest in the most profitable project first and to continue their investment in other projects in declining order of profitability until they reach the break-even or marginal project. Projects with less than a break-even rate of return would not be undertaken. Changes in effective tax rates move the hurdle rate up or down and therefore can be used to evaluate the effect of tax changes on investment decisions.
Basic Concepts
To estimate the tax burden, the required before- and after-tax rates of return must first be calculated.
Underlying the required before-tax rate of return (ρ) for
most types of assets is the Hall-Jorgenson formula for the user cost of capital.2 That cost has three components-the investor's return, the economic depreciation of the asset, and taxes. The before-tax rate of return subtracts economic depreciation from the user cost of capital (in brackets) as follows:
= [( + ) ∗ ] −
2 Robert E. Hall and Dale W. Jorgenson, "Tax Policy and Investment Behavior," American Economic Review, vol. 57, no. 3 (June 1967), pp. 391-414,www.jstor.org/stable/1808970. The Hall-Jorgenson formula does not apply to inventories or owner-occupied housing, which are treated as special cases below.
