CBO's Model of New Drug Development

Allowing the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) to negotiate drug prices

Potential policies that could be analyzed with the model include:

Used to produce alternatives to the elasticity estimates reported in the literature that CBO can present along with its estimates of the budgetary cost of legislation

Intended to help the Congress understand the effect that legislative proposals would have on the development of new drugs

CBO's previous finding: Allowing price negotiations would not, in and of itself, lead to lower prices.

Would apply only to drugs that have been on the market for many years.

Prices would be negotiated for Medicare only; an inflation rebate would apply to drug purchases covered by Medicare and commercial insurers.

The Secretary of HHS is not allowed to negotiate prices for drugs purchased by Medicare.

A reduction in revenues for the top quintile of revenue distribution, increasing from 15% to 25% over the quintile.

New (expensive) drugs would be priced at 80% of the price that would have been set under current law.

Prices of 25 drugs with highest Medicare spending would be negotiated first.

Price would be available to all parties in the U.S.

Allow the HHS Secretary to negotiate drug prices for Medicare Part D.

Changes proposed under H.R. 3, The Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act (2019-2020)

Impact of Negotiation on Number of New Drugs

Entering the Market

The policy is implemented in year zero, but the full difference is not reached until after year 20. The policy is associated with a long-run reduction of 10% in the number of new drugs.

The number of new drugs in year zero is set at the average for 2015 to 2019.

The results differ from the results in the August 2021 working paper because of technical improvements to the model that now allow it to account for these three factors: the policy's effects on financing costs, its effects on decisions made during preclinical development, and an accelerated approval process.

