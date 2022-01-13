CBO's Model of New Drug
Development
Presentation to the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy & Clinical Practice
Chris Adams
Health Analysis Division
A Model of New Drug Development
CBO's model is:
-
Intended to help the Congress understand the effect that legislative proposals would have on the development of new drugs
-
Used to produce alternatives to the elasticity estimates reported in the literature that CBO can present along with its estimates of the budgetary cost of legislation
Potential policies that could be analyzed with the model include:
-
Allowing the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) to negotiate drug prices
-
Placing pricing restrictions on drug manufacturers
-
Increasing funding of preclinical drug development
-
Reducing requirements for marketing approval
-
Providing advanced market commitments
-
Allowing easier entry for generic and biosimilar drugs
Background on Drug Price Negotiation
Under current law:
-
The Secretary of HHS is not allowed to negotiate prices for drugs purchased by Medicare.
-
Medicare Part D provides prescription drug coverage for seniors.
-
-
Prices are negotiated between manufacturers and insurers.
-
The federal government reimburses insurers.
-
Medicare Part B covers provider services, including infused drugs such as chemotherapy.
Changes proposed under Build Back Better (November 2021):
-
Prices would be negotiated for Medicare only; an inflation rebate would apply to drug purchases covered by Medicare and commercial insurers.
-
Would apply only to drugs that have been on the market for many years.
CBO's previous finding: Allowing price negotiations would not, in and of itself, lead to lower prices.
Modeling the Effects of Government Price Negotiations on Prescription Drugs
Changes proposed under H.R. 3, The Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act (2019-2020)
-
Allow the HHS Secretary to negotiate drug prices for Medicare Part D.
-
Price would be available to all parties in the U.S.
-
Prices of 25 drugs with highest Medicare spending would be negotiated first.
CBO estimates that:
-
New (expensive) drugs would be priced at 80% of the price that would have been set under current law.
-
Global pharmaceutical revenues would be reduced by 19%.
Modeled policy specifications:
-
A reduction in revenues for the top quintile of revenue distribution, increasing from 15% to 25% over the quintile.
-
A 200 basis-point increase in financing costs associated with removing an estimated $900 billion from the industry.
See Congressional Budget Office, cost estimate for H.R. 3, Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act (December 10, 2019), www.cbo.gov/publication/55936.
Impact of Negotiation on Number of New Drugs
Entering the Market
The policy is implemented in year zero, but the full difference is not reached until after year 20. The policy is associated with a long-run reduction of 10% in the number of new drugs.
The number of new drugs in year zero is set at the average for 2015 to 2019.
The results differ from the results in the August 2021 working paper because of technical improvements to the model that now allow it to account for these three factors: the policy's effects on financing costs, its effects on decisions made during preclinical development, and an accelerated approval process.
See Christopher P. Adams, CBO's Simulation Model of New Drug Development, Working Paper 2021-09 (Congressional Budget Office, August 2021),
www.cbo.gov/publication/57010.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.