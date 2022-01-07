CBO's Recent Publications and Work in Progress as of December 31, 2021

Over the past three months, CBO has provided a variety of budget and economic analyses, fulfilling the agency's core mission of supporting the Congress during each stage of the legislative process.

The agency has published 122 cost estimates for legislation that was reported by a committee or that was the subject of a motion to be placed on the consensus calendar. Much of that work was related to H.R. 5376, the Build Back Better Act. Before the House of Representatives passed that legislation, CBO released detailed estimates for each of the bill's titles as well as a summary of the bill's budgetary effects; all told, CBO prepared more than 200 pages of tables. A compilation of that work is available on this website. CBO also published supplemental information on related topics, such as the economic effects of expanding subsidized child care. Furthermore, CBO published a letter that estimated the budgetary effects of making specified policies in H.R. 5376 permanent rather than temporary.

In addition, since its last quarterly report on work in progress, CBO has released 17 reports and working papers; they satisfied statutory requirements, fulfilled Congressional requests, or provided economic and budgetary analysis or technical information.