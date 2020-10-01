Log in
CBO's Theresa Gullo Named a Fellow by the National Academy of Public Administration

10/01/2020 | 02:10pm EDT
Posted by
Phill Swagel
on
October 1, 2020

I am delighted to congratulate Theresa Gullo, CBO's Director of Budget Analysis, on her recent selection as a fellow by the National Academy of Public Administration. She will be among 45 new fellows inducted during the academy's fall meeting in November.

Teri was chosen because of her expertise and the significant contributions she has made to the field of public administration during her distinguished career, 35 years of which have been spent at CBO. Her selection acknowledges her wealth of public policy knowledge as well as the outstanding public service she provides to the Congress.

Through her vision, hard work, leadership, and analytical ability, Teri has made enormous contributions to CBO's work for the Congress over more than three decades. After serving as an analyst at CBO, she became the first chief of our State and Local Government Cost Estimates Unit and then Deputy Assistant Director for Budget Analysis. She then became the Director of CBO's Budget Analysis Division, a position in which she has supervised the work of one-third of CBO's staff for more than five years.

In that capacity, Teri has overseen the careful preparation of hundreds of formal cost estimates for legislation being considered by the Congress each year, as well as the fulfillment of several thousand requests each year for background and technical information to help committees craft legislation. She has led CBO's development of multiyear projections of federal spending and its analysis of the spending proposals in the President's budget, and she has coordinated CBO's scorekeeping activities for legislation considered by appropriations and authorizing committees. Teri has also played an important role in enhancing Congressional understanding of CBO and its estimating processes. And she has worked hard to identify the most effective ways for the agency to provide timely analysis to the Congress as legislation is being developed.

I am particularly proud of Teri's work and that of her staff in recent months. They have produced cost estimates under tight timelines for legislation related to the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, and they have provided technical assistance to the Congress as it has considered legislative proposals in response to the pandemic.

Teri's selection as a 2020 fellow follows her recognition last year by the American Association for Budget and Program Analysis, which presented her with the James L. Blum Award for Distinguished Service in Budgeting. She was also honored in 2018 as a finalist for the Congressional Management Foundation's lifetime achievement award. All of us at CBO congratulate Teri on her latest accomplishment.

Phillip L. Swagel is CBO's Director.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 18:09:06 UTC
