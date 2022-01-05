CBOE MARKET VOLATILITY INDEX CLOSES AT 19.73, THE HIGHEST SINCE DECEMBER 21

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Undervalued stocks
Yield stocks
ESG Stocks
trend-following stocks
Quality stocks
Growth stocks
Investment themes
Lets all cycle!
Education
Fintechs
Hydrogen
Gold and Silver
US Basketball
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Lets all cycle!
Education
Fintechs
Hydrogen
Gold and Silver
US Basketball
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
CBOE MARKET VOLATILITY INDEX CLOSES AT 19.73, THE HIGHEST SINCE DECEMBER 21
01/05/2022 | 04:18pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
CBOE MARKET VOLATILITY INDEX CLOSES AT 19.73, THE HIGHEST SINCE DECEMBER 21
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:21p
Wall Street closes sharply lower on 'hawkish' Fed minutes
RE
04:21p
Fed bulks up diversity in bank board leadership
RE
04:18p
Cboe market volatility index closes at 19.73, the highest since december 21
RE
04:18p
N.Korea says launch on Wednesday was 'hypersonic' missile -Yonhap
RE
04:17p
N.Korea says launch on Wednesday was 'hypersonic' missile -Yonhap
RE
04:14p
Biden to call out Trump's 'singular responsibility' for Jan. 6 attacks
RE
04:13p
Ghislaine Maxwell's prosecutors seek inquiry into juror's sexual abuse claim
RE
04:12p
Fauci warns against complacency as Omicron strains U.S. hospitals
RE
04:10p
S&p tech sector closes down 3.13%, biggest one-day percentage drop since feb 25
RE
04:08p
Fauci warns against complacency as Omicron strains U.S. hospitals
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Tencent raises $3 billion by trimming stake in Shopee-owner Sea
2
Wall Street closes sharply lower on 'hawkish' Fed minutes
3
U.S. stocks slide, Treasury yields up on Fed taper discussion
4
VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
5
Exclusive: Walmart arm did not deliberately remove Xinjiang goods, Chin..
More news
HOT NEWS
CROWN CASTLE INTERNA.
-6.77%
Crown Castle Down Over 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since June 2020 -- Data Talk
CASTLIGHT HEALTH, IN.
+23.78%
Castlight Health to Be Acquired by CD&R's Vera for $370 Million
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COM.
-8.83%
Allegiant Air buys 50 new Boeing 737 MAX jets in strategy shift
ENBRIDGE INC.
+1.39%
Enbridge Shares Rise on Private Notes Offering Consideration
RELIQ HEALTH TECHNOL.
+5.45%
Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Signs Agreement with Cognizant to Expand Care Management Capabilities to Large Scale Clients
TRICON RESIDENTIAL I.
+0.05%
Certain Common Stock of Tricon Residential Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 5-JAN-2022.
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave