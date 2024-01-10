CBOE SPOKESPERSON SAYS EXCHANGE IS STILL WAITING FOR SEC APPROVAL OF SPOT BITCOIN ETFS
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|42,053.3 EUR
|-0.42%
|+2.70%
|-
|46,053.3 USD
|-0.15%
|+2.56%
|-
