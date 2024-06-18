* Drop in USDA crop conditions report boosts soybeans, corn

* Wheat continues to weaken as harvest pressure builds

* Heat wave set to impact eastern U.S. Corn Belt

(Rewrites throughout, adds analyst comments and updates on US heat wave, new headline, adds bullets, changes byline/dateline from PARIS/CANBERRA, updates prices as of 1555 GMT)

CHICAGO, June 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures turned higher on Tuesday, reversing direction after a two-day slide, as investors tracked a heat wave moving across the eastern Corn Belt after the government reported a decline in U.S. crop ratings.

CBOT wheat futures hovered near two-month lows, as an advancing U.S. harvest and talk of good initial yields in Russia kept the focus on incoming supply in the northern hemisphere.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 1.27% at $5.84 a bushel by 1555 GMT. It earlier fell to $5.83-3/4, its weakest since April 23 and below a previous eight-week low set on Monday.

CBOT soybeans were up 1.23% to $11.72 a bushel, while corn firmed 1.41% to $4.50 a bushel.

After the market closed on Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 72% of the U.S. corn crop as good to excellent in its weekly crop progress report, down 2 percentage points from a week ago and on the low end of analyst expectations. USDA rated 70% of the soybean crop as good to excellent, down from 72% a week earlier.

The report came as National Weather Service forecasters warned a high-pressure weather system could bring record-breaking temperatures to the eastern Corn Belt this week.

While the high heat is not expected to have a significant impact on the current corn and soybean crop, traders and agronomists are watching for signs of field stress where farmers planted in wet conditions.

Much of the Midwestern crop is in the vegetative growth stage, which can handle the hot days and warm nights, said Daniel Quinn, assistant professor of agronomy at Purdue University. But if a crop was planted wet, and the roots are compromised, plant stress could showing up earlier than expected.

That has market participants looking ahead to what USDA will report for crop conditions next week, and whether conditions will further deteriorate, said Brian Splitt, a founding partner of AgMarket.Net. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Peter Hobson in Canberra; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Mrigank Dhaniwala and Alexander Smith)