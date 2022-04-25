CBOT soyoil prices fall from record highs; soybeans, wheat also weak

CHICAGO, April 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soyoil
futures fell nearly 2% on Monday, retreating from all-time highs
after Indonesia's agriculture ministry said that crude palm oil
shipments would be excluded from a planned palm oil export ban.
The weakness in soyoil pressured soybeans and soymeal, which
also faced bearish headwinds from a sharp drop in crude oil
prices and concerns that lockdowns to stem the spread of
COVID-19 could cool demand from top buyer China.
"There are also concerns about the Chinese economy as
the COVID lockdowns there have a negative impact on their
economy and potentially their demand for U.S. commodities and
for crude oil," Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity
Brokerage in Iowa, said in a note to clients.
Wheat futures also posted sharp declines, with the
most-active contract falling to its lowest level since
April 8 on signs that export demand for U.S. supplies remained
weak.
Corn futures firmed, recovering from early weakness on
better-than-expected export data. Early losses were kept in
check by concerns about planting delays in the U.S. Midwest.
At 10:53 a.m. CDT (1553 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade July
soyoil was down 1.66 cents at 78.85 cents per lb.
CBOT July soybeans were off 24-1/4 cents at $16.63-3/4
a bushel.
CBOT July soft red winter wheat was down 14-1/2 cents
at $10.60-3/4 a bushel.
The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday morning that
weekly export inspections of wheat totaled 287,997 tonnes, below
market forecasts that ranged from 300,000 to 475,000 tonnes.
CBOT July corn futures were up 2-3/4 cents at
$7.91-3/4 a bushel.
Corn export inspections of 1.651 million tonnes were 40%
higher than a week earlier and topped analysts' estimates for 1
million to 1.5 million tonnes.
(
Reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago
Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London, Naveen Thukral in
Singapore and Mei Mei Chu in Kuala Lumpur
Editing by David Goodman and Matthew Lewis)