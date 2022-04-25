Log in
CBOT soyoil prices fall from record highs; soybeans, wheat also weak

04/25/2022 | 12:09pm EDT
CHICAGO, April 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soyoil futures fell nearly 2% on Monday, retreating from all-time highs after Indonesia's agriculture ministry said that crude palm oil shipments would be excluded from a planned palm oil export ban.

The weakness in soyoil pressured soybeans and soymeal, which also faced bearish headwinds from a sharp drop in crude oil prices and concerns that lockdowns to stem the spread of COVID-19 could cool demand from top buyer China.

"There are also concerns about the Chinese economy as the COVID lockdowns there have a negative impact on their economy and potentially their demand for U.S. commodities and for crude oil," Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage in Iowa, said in a note to clients.

Wheat futures also posted sharp declines, with the most-active contract falling to its lowest level since April 8 on signs that export demand for U.S. supplies remained weak.

Corn futures firmed, recovering from early weakness on better-than-expected export data. Early losses were kept in check by concerns about planting delays in the U.S. Midwest.

At 10:53 a.m. CDT (1553 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade July soyoil was down 1.66 cents at 78.85 cents per lb.

CBOT July soybeans were off 24-1/4 cents at $16.63-3/4 a bushel.

CBOT July soft red winter wheat was down 14-1/2 cents at $10.60-3/4 a bushel.

The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday morning that weekly export inspections of wheat totaled 287,997 tonnes, below market forecasts that ranged from 300,000 to 475,000 tonnes.

CBOT July corn futures were up 2-3/4 cents at $7.91-3/4 a bushel.

Corn export inspections of 1.651 million tonnes were 40% higher than a week earlier and topped analysts' estimates for 1 million to 1.5 million tonnes. ( Reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London, Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Mei Mei Chu in Kuala Lumpur Editing by David Goodman and Matthew Lewis)


