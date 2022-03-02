CBOT wheat hits 14-year peak on Ukraine crisis in volatile trading

* Chicago wheat hits highest since March 2008
* Deferred CBOT wheat falls by daily limit
* Corn and soybean futures turn lower
CHICAGO, March 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat
futures rose by their daily limit to a 14-year high on Wednesday
as the conflict in Ukraine raised major concerns about grain
supplies that will be available from the Black Sea region.
Corn futures reached their highest price since December
2012, when the market set an all-time record, before pulling
back.
The markets were volatile as traders assessed how long the
Russia-Ukraine conflict would last and whether it would hamper
plantings of spring crops.
Russia and Ukraine account for about 29% of global wheat
exports, 19% of corn exports and 80% of exports of sunflower
oil, which competes with soyoil.
"The battle between Russia and the Ukraine has prompted the
closing off of the Black Sea ports and they will likely be
closed for at least 60 to 90 days," said Tomm Pfitzenmaier, an
analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage in Iowa.
"That forces the market to pencil in no exports out of that
region until spring and has the trade uncertain about what
production in Ukraine will look like in 2022."
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade climbed by the expanded 75-cent limit to $10.59 a bushel
by 12:20 p.m. CST (1820 GMT), its highest level since March
2008.
Deferred wheat futures tumbled by the daily limit amid
spread trading and some hopes that the crisis may only keep
wheat off the global market in the short term, analysts said.
"Global buyers of grains have been increasingly turning to
the U.S., Europe or South America to secure supplies in the
immediate term," ING said in a note. "The demand for stockpiling
has also increased due to the current uncertainty."
The most active CBOT corn contract peaked at
$7.47-3/4, the highest level since December 2012, before
slipping back to trade 3-3/4 cents lower at $7.22 a bushel.
Most-active CBOT soybeans were down 32-1/2 cents
at$16.56-1/2 a bushel.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago. Additional reporting by
Nigel Hunt in London and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by
Jan Harvey, Kirsten Donovan and Richard Chang)