CBOT wheat hits lowest in nearly 4 months as supply concerns ease

June 23 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell to its lowest in
nearly four months on Thursday, after a senior U.S. official
stressed that Russian grains and fertilizer were not covered by
sanctions over Moscow's war in Ukraine.
Supply pressure from early harvesting in the United States
and European grain belts also continued to weigh on prices.
Corn fell to its weakest since late-February, while soybeans
slumped to its lowest since late-January, with crude oil market
losses also adding pressure.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade (CBOT) was down 2.7% at $9.62 a bushel, as of 0229
GMT, its lowest since March 1.
* Corn lost 2.2% to $6.78-1/2 a bushel, after earlier
falling to its weakest since Feb. 28 at $6.78-1/4.
* Soybeans fell 2.6% to $14.38 a bushel, after
touching its lowest since Jan. 27 at $14.37-1/2.
* Countries should ask the United States for help if they
have any problems importing Russian food and fertilizer, U.S.
State Department Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs
Assistant Secretary, Ramin Toloui, said on
Wednesday.
* Toloui said Washington was supportive of efforts by U.N.
and Turkish officials to broker a package deal with Moscow that
would also allow for shipments of Ukraine grain from the Black
Sea port of Odesa.
* A strong rouble, high export tax, ongoing problems with
freight and lack of forward sales are expected to hamper the
start of the new export season for Russian wheat in July despite
an expected record crop, analysts and traders said.
* Russia-focused agriculture consultancy Sovecon has raised
its forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop by 0.6 million tonnes
to a new record high of 89.2 million tonnes amid an improved
outlook for the spring wheat harvest.
* Oil prices fell 2% in early trade on Thursday, extending
losses from the previous day, as investors worried that
aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes could trigger a recession
and dent fuel demand.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares wobbled while commodity prices fell on
Thursday as worries about the risks of a global recession
mounted.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0645 France Business Climate Mfg June
0715 France S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs June
0730 Germany S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs June
0800 EU S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs June
0830 UK Flash Comp, Mfg, Serv PMIs June
1230 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly
1345 US S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs June
(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; editing by
Uttaresh.V)