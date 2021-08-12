Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

CBOT wheat hits three-month high as U.S. cuts global crop estimates

08/12/2021 | 01:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* USDA slashes Russia, Canada, U.S. wheat crop forecasts

* U.S. corn, soy yield estimates decline from July

* CBOT corn futures exceed one-month high

CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures climbed to a three-month high on Thursday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture slashed global production estimates.

Corn futures topped a one-month high on a smaller-than-expected U.S. yield forecast in a USDA crop report that fueled concerns about tightening grain supplies in major exporters due to harsh weather.

The monthly report reduced the U.S. government's estimates for wheat harvests by about 24% in Canada and 15% in Russia due to hot, dry conditions.

Drought also hampered U.S. wheat production, which was forecast at a 19-year low, 2.8% below the government's July forecast.

The USDA "took everything out of Russian and Canada on wheat you could ask for and more," said Charlie Sernatinger, analyst for ED&F Man Capital.

Analyst firm Strategie Grains separately trimmed its European Union soft wheat production forecast by 1%.

The most-active wheat contract climbed 30-1/2 cents to $7.57-1/2 bushel by 12:40 p.m. GMT (1740 GMT) and reached its highest price since May 7. On Paris-based Euronext, wheat futures set contract highs.

CBOT corn was 22 cents higher at $5.81-1/4 a bushel and touched its highest price since July 2. Soybeans rose 4-1/2 cents to $13.44-1/2/

The USDA estimated U.S. farmers will harvest 14.750 billion bushels of corn, with an average yield of 174.6 bushels per acre, and 4.339 billion bushels of soybeans, with an average yield of 50.0 bushels.

Analysts had been expecting the USDA to peg corn production at 15.004 billion bushels, with an average yield of 177.6 bushels per acre, and soybean production at 4.375 billion bushels, with a yield of 50.4 bushels.

The corn crop estimate was down 2.7% from July and the soy crop estimate was 1.5% lower.

"For corn, we're looking at a fairly tight carry-over," said Ted Seifried, chief ag strategist for Zaner Group. "But we have to wonder which way we go from here with crop conditions improving."

(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Ramakrishnan M, Anil D'Silva and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48pCheap money pushes U.S. investors from distressed debt to rescue financings
RE
01:48pPoly network characterizes hacker as ethical "white hat" after most of funds returned
RE
01:47pPoly network says hackers have returned neary all of more than $600 stolen tuesday
RE
01:47pCBOT wheat hits three-month high as U.S. cuts global crop estimates
RE
01:40pUK's Vectura bows to sweetened 1.1 billion stg Philip Morris offer
RE
01:40pUK's Vectura bows to sweetened 1.1 billion stg Philip Morris offer
RE
01:31pAhead of Canada's election, investors eye signs of fiscal turning point
RE
01:16pTelesat closer to financing satellite network after Canada investment
RE
01:14pU.S. slashes corn, soybean, wheat harvest forecasts
RE
01:09pVenezuela dollarization has allowed for some growth in commerce - group says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Messi joins crypto craze as gets part of PSG fee in fan tokens
2ANALYSTS' OPINIONS OF THE DAY: American Express, Lyft, Mastercard, NatWest, Southwest Airlines...
3Explainer-How hackers stole $600 million in crypto tokens from Poly Network
4SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG : SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: Strong growth in Order intake of EUR 11 m to EUR 24.7 m; EUR ..
5NN GROUP N.V. : NN N : Group reports 1H21 results

HOT NEWS