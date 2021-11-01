CBOT wheat nears 9-year high, buoyed by strong demand

CHICAGO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat
futures rose to their highest prices in almost nine years on
Monday amid a flurry of deals in the global export market.
Spillover strength from the rally helped lift CBOT corn
futures against the backdrop of tightening world wheat supplies,
traders said.
Saudi Arabia's main state wheat buying agency said it bought
about 1.268 million metric tonnes of milling wheat in a massive
deal that exceeded some traders' expectations.
Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, bought 180,000
tonnes.
"The wheat market takes on new highs amidst strong global
demand," CHS Hedging said in a note.
The most-active CBOT wheat contract settled 24-1/2
cents higher at $7.97-1/4 a bushel. The contract temporarily
traded above $8 a bushel before trimming gains and reached the
highest price for a most-active contract since December 2012.
K.C. hard red winter wheat touched the highest price
for a front-month contract since May 2014, while the front-month
MGEX spring wheat contract touched the highest since
June 2011.
In Paris, Euronext wheat futures climbed to a 13-1/2-year
high.
Supply concerns helped fuel gains, analysts said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a weekly report
issued after the close of trading, rated 45% of the country's
winter wheat crop as being in good or excellent condition. That
was down 1 percentage point from last week. Analysts expected an
increase of 2 percentage points, according to a Reuters poll.
In Ukraine, another wheat producer, light rain showers this
week leave at least half the crop too dry, Commodity Weather
Group said.
In the CBOT corn market, the most-active contract
ended up 10-3/4 cents at $5.79 a bushel. Soybeans settled
down 1 cent at $12.48-1/2 a bushel.
The USDA's weekly crop-progress report said soybean
harvesting was 79% complete, below the average estimate of 81%.
The corn harvest is 74% finished, USDA said, below the average
estimate for 75%.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago, Nigel Hunt in Paris and
Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Mark Potter and Peter
Cooney)