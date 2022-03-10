Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

CBOT wheat plummets 9.5%; corn, soybeans rise on strong exports

03/10/2022 | 03:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Thursday, with the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract plunging 9.5% as traders said the rally sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine had made the grain too expensive for potential buyers.

"The market is pausing to catch its breath a bit," said Jim Gerlach, president of commodities broker A/C Trading in Indiana. "It overshot fair value, so the market is going to hash it out here and figure out where real demand lies in terms of prices."

Benchmark Chicago wheat futures tumbled by their daily limit on Wednesday after surging 54% since the fighting between those two key global exporters started. The sell-off on Thursday was the biggest in percentage terms for the most-active contract since May 2008.

CBOT corn and soybean futures rallied, supported by signs that export demand for U.S. supplies will remain strong following a drought in South American that withered crops in competitors Brazil and Argentina.

CBOT May wheat futures settled down $1.14-1/2 at $10.87 a bushel.

In Europe, May wheat on Paris-based Euronext ended down 1.0% at 368.25 euros a tonne after rising as high as 390.25 during the session.

Talk that French wheat could supply most of a large tender purchase by Algeria fuelled expectations of extra demand for European Union wheat to replace Ukrainian and Russian supplies, which account for about 30% of global wheat exports.

The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that weekly export sales of wheat totaled 370,200 tonnes. Analysts' forecasts for the weekly total ranged from 250,000 to 700,000 tonnes.

CBOT May corn was up 22-3/4 cents at $7.55-3/4 a bushel and CBOT May soybeans were 14-1/2 cents higher at $16.86-1/4 a bushel.

The USDA reported weekly corn export sales of 2.167 million tonnes and soybean export sales of 3.099 million tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, David Goodman, Alison Williams and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.87% 654.25 End-of-day quote.10.28%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.70% 119.4962 Delayed Quote.1.26%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.65% 5.5128 Delayed Quote.-12.97%
ON HOLDING AG 9.89% 22.89 End-of-day quote.-39.46%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 2.97% 623.1166 Delayed Quote.23.56%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.81% 669.0811 Delayed Quote.24.83%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 3.02% 504.7 End-of-day quote.18.99%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.07% 108.77 Delayed Quote.5.72%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.37% 797 End-of-day quote.3.41%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:48p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 2.392% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:48p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 1.717% -- Data Talk
DJ
03:43pIslamic state confirms death of its leader, names new chief
RE
03:39pUkraine is model for Taiwan defense should China violate its 'sovereignty' -U.S. official
RE
03:39pBritain calls for compensation for countries dependent on Russian energy
RE
03:37pGoldman Sachs, JPMorgan unwinding Russia businesses
RE
03:37pIMF's Georgieva sees growing pressure on Russia to end war in Ukraine
RE
03:37pInvestors expect U.S. earnings hit as war boosts inflation
RE
03:35pUkraine is model for Taiwan defense should China violate its 'sovereignty' -U.S. official
RE
03:33pGlobal shares fall on inflation, central bank moves
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares rise, oil falls 13% on OPEC nation's pledge
2Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
3Wall Street slides as decades-high inflation reading invites aggressive..
4Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback
5World shares fall on U.S. inflation, ECB announcement

HOT NEWS