CBOT wheat rise after mixed trade, global supply supports

* Strategie Grains cuts EU soft wheat crop estimate
* Traders eye U.S. corn harvest results
* China buys U.S. soybeans after canceling purchase -USDA
CHICAGO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat
futures ended higher on Thursday after struggling for direction
as traders assessed reduced harvest prospects in major exporting
countries.
Corn and soybean futures were little changed after topping
two-week highs.
Traders focused on global supply risks for wheat as
Strategie Grains sharply lowered its projection for world
output, partly due to a reduced estimate for the European Union.
Earlier this week, Statistics Canada issued
lower-than-expected estimates for Canadian wheat production,
while France reduced its soft wheat crop estimate. In Russia,
analysts said farmers are expected to sow less winter wheat for
next year's harvest.
"The wheat market took a step back from recent moves higher
from production cuts to the U.S., Canadian, EU and Black Sea
wheat crops," CHS Hedging said in a note.
Most-active CBOT wheat ended 1-3/4 cents higher at
$7.13 a bushel. It earlier rose to $7.16-3/4, its highest level
since Sept. 8.
CBOT soybeans added 1-1/2 cents at $12.96 a bushel,
while corn eased 4 cents to $5.29-1/2 a bushel. Both
earlier touched their highest prices since Aug. 31.
Traders were monitoring early U.S. corn yield reports.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported China bought
132,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans after canceling the same volume
on Wednesday.
Early this week, Chinese importers bought four to six bulk
cargoes of Brazilian soybeans for shipment in October and
November, an unusual purchase during the peak U.S. export
period, traders said on Wednesday.
U.S. export terminals along Louisiana's Gulf Coast, the
country's busiest crop shipping outlet, have struggled to
recover from damage from Hurricane Ida. nL1N2QH2ED]
The USDA on Thursday reported U.S. corn export sales in the
week ended Sept. 9 were 248,900 tonnes, below trade
expectations. Weekly U.S. soybean sales of 1,266,200 tonnes were
in line with estimates.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek and Christopher Walljasper in
Chicago
Editing by Paul Simao)