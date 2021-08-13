CBOT wheat rises to eight-year top on world supply worries

CHICAGO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures climbed to
eight-year highs on Friday and European wheat futures extended
gains, led by fresh contract highs in Paris, after steep cuts to
world supply in a U.S. government report fuelled concern about
dwindling availability in major export zones, analysts said.
Soybean futures rose on fears of tightening global vegetable
oil supplies, but corn futures turned mixed, paring gains after
early advances.
As of 1:02 p.m. CDT (1802 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade
September wheat was up 15-1/4 cents at $7.68-3/4 per
bushel, after reaching $7.74-3/4, the highest price on a
continuous chart of the most-active wheat contract since
February 2013.
CBOT November soybeans were up 23 cents at $13.64 a
bushel, while benchmark December soyoil was up 1.69
cents, or 2.7%, at 63.27 cents per pound. December corn
was up 1/4 cent at $5.73-1/2 a bushel.
Wheat extended advances a day after the U.S. Department of
Agriculture slashed its forecast of global 2021-22 wheat
production and ending stocks, citing poor weather in Russia,
Canada and the United States.
Adverse weather has also cut crop prospects in the European
Union, contributing to a potentially "explosive" global supply
outlook for the cereals, analyst firm Strategie Grains said on
Thursday.
"There are a lot of worries about the French wheat harvest
maybe pushing back barley shipments and wheat shipments, so
we've got Paris wheat probably leading the U.S. markets higher,"
said Terry Reilly, senior analyst with Futures International in
Chicago.
Soybean futures drew support from a pick-up in U.S. soybean
export sales as well as rising prices for vegetable
oils including Malaysian palm oil and Canadian canola. The USDA
on Thursday cut its estimate of Canada's canola crop to 16
million tonnes, down 4.2 million from its previous estimate.
"People are starting to think that maybe the U.S. won't get
as many canola oil imports as expected ... The global vegetable
oil market dictates that things might get a little tighter going
forward," Reilly said.
CBOT corn pared gains and dipped lower at times on
profit-taking at week's end. The market was underpinned by
supply worries after the USDA on Thursday cut its estimate of
U.S. corn production more than most analysts expected.
Traders were digesting acreage data released late Thursday
by the USDA's Farm Service Agency that suggested, some analysts
said, that USDA might eventually need to raise its official
estimate of U.S. corn plantings.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and David
Evans)