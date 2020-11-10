Log in
CBP and Singapore Customs Sign Historic Letter of Intent to Explore Single Window Connectivity

11/10/2020 | 01:49pm EST

WASHINGTON - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Singapore Customs signed a historic letter of intent today that will enable closer cooperation in the areas of trade facilitation, revenue protection and risk management.

Executive Assistant Commissioner for the Office of Trade Brenda Smith signed the letter of intent in Washington, DC on behalf of CBP and Deputy Director-General Lim Teck Leong signed the letter of intent in Singapore on behalf of Singapore Customs.

The Letter of Intent to Explore Single Window Connectivity between Singapore's Networked Trade Platform (NTP) and the U.S. Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) formalizes the United States' and Singapore's commitment to sharing trade data and to exploring the possible connection of the two countries' national Single Windows for trade facilitation. Single Windows are electronic systems that automate and expedite the processing of import and export data by allowing traders to input standardized information in a single entry point to fulfill all import and export requirements. In doing so, Single Windows reduce costs, enhance accountability and improve collaboration among government agencies and the trade community.

'We value the opportunity for transparency and cooperation that a shared Single Window will bring,' said Executive Assistant Commissioner Smith. 'Government-to-government data sharing is rapidly becoming an important component of efficient and secure trade, and CBP looks forward to working with Singapore Customs on this forward thinking approach to trade facilitation.'

'The signing of this letter of intent signifies the first step towards trade data connectivity between the two Customs administrations, and reinforces our commitment to maintain the security of international supply chains, while facilitating legitimate trade,' said Deputy Director-General Lim.

The letter of intent follows the successful negotiation of the U.S.-Singapore Free Trade Agreement in 2004 and builds on the Authorized Economic Operator-Mutual Recognition Agreement and the Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement concluded by CBP and Singapore Customs in 2014. CBP's Office of International Affairs and Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority also signed a memorandum of cooperation on passenger data sharing in September of 2020. These efforts support the principles, standards and objectives of the World Customs Organization Framework of Standards to Secure and Facilitate Global Trade.

The collaboration between CBP and Singapore Customs complements the United States' continued engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Single Window Steering Committee on trade facilitative data exchange and Single Window connectivity/interoperability. Singapore is an active member of ASEAN and the ASEAN Single Window.

In 2019, two-way trade in goods between the United States and Singapore totaled $57.6 billion, making Singapore the United States' 17th largest trading partner and its second-largest trading partner in ASEAN.

Follow the CBP Office of Trade on Twitter @CBPTradeGov.

Disclaimer

CBP - U.S. Customs and Border Protection published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 18:48:07 UTC
