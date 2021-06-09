Log in
CBS \News Features Dr. Sanjay Prasad, author of Resetting Healthcare

06/09/2021 | 10:08am EDT
WASHINGTON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Sanjay Prasad, author of Resetting Healthcare, was interviewed by CBS News Eye on Health about the lack of transparency in surgical care and how a unique, new tool called SurgiQuality can help.

Know Before You Go!

https://vimeo.com/559985262

"When patients are told they need surgery, they're shocked, and they don't know what questions to ask," says Dr. Prasad. "SurgiQuality helps them navigate the healthcare maze from the time they're told they need to surgery until they're back to work."

SurgiQuality is an innovative tool that connects patients with qualified surgeons and empowers patients to make well informed choices. SurgiQuality helps them gather their medical records and distributes them to multiple board-certified surgeons for review. The surgeons review the records, validate necessity, offer treatment options other than surgery, and share past surgery outcomes.

"Patients today are trapped in high deductible health plans," says Dr. Prasad. "What SurgiQuality does is create marketplace competition, so that healthcare deductibles can be lowered to a much more manageable level. Patients get a chance to review multiple surgical opinions from the comfort of their home, and they can choose their surgeon based on quality measures that matter to them."

Dr. Prasad has been a practicing surgeon for thirty years in the super-specialized field of otology, neurotology, and skull base surgery. Prasad is one of the few surgeons in his specialty to have completed three fellowships in neurotology, advanced head and neck oncologic surgery, and cranial base surgery. His thirty years as a surgeon have given him insight into the flaws in the surgery referral process, which inspired him to found SurgiQuality.

Dr. Prasad wrote Resetting Healthcare to spread awareness of the SurgiQuality mission. He wants to help patients further understand the quality issues we face in healthcare and to give them the information they need to navigate the system.

"The SurgiQuality solution is something we desperately need today," says Prasad. "Patients, employers, and health plans can learn more by contacting us at info@surgiquality.com. We're here to help you every step of the way."

You can find more information on Dr. Sanjay Prasad and Resetting Healthcare at www.resettinghealthcare.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbs-news-features-dr-sanjay-prasad-author-of-resetting-healthcare-301309106.html

SOURCE SurgiQuality


© PRNewswire 2021
