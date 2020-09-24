Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

CBS Statistics Netherlands : 58 bankruptcies in week 38

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 06:05am EDT

Throughout the coronavirus crisis, CBS is providing weekly updates on the number of bankruptcies pronounced by Dutch courts. The weekly updates are normally released on Thursdays at 12.00 p.m.

Not including sole proprietorships, there were 51 bankruptcies in week 38. This is 8 up on the previous week. In addition, 7 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 4 more than in the previous week.

2019 1 17
2019 2 74
2019 3 69
2019 4 82
2019 5 87
2019 6 71
2019 7 84
2019 8 64
2019 9 83
2019 10 74
2019 11 63
2019 12 85
2019 13 80
2019 14 85
2019 15 81
2019 16 88
2019 17 64
2019 18 58
2019 19 72
2019 20 56
2019 21 78
2019 22 83
2019 23 59
2019 24 64
2019 25 81
2019 26 78
2019 27 75
2019 28 74
2019 29 76
2019 30 64
2019 31 70
2019 32 67
2019 33 78
2019 34 74
2019 35 65
2019 36 49
2019 37 87
2019 38 93
2019 39 69
2019 40 64
2019 41 74
2019 42 69
2019 43 45
2019 44 95
2019 45 74
2019 46 84
2019 47 78
2019 48 79
2019 49 81
2019 50 71
2019 51 96
2019 52 54
2020 1 25
2020 2 72
2020 3 70
2020 4 73
2020 5 82
2020 6 67
2020 7 114
2020 8 73
2020 9 68
2020 10 80
2020 11 76
2020 12 68
2020 13 47
2020 14 74
2020 15 97
2020 16 65
2020 17 112
2020 18 80
2020 19 57
2020 20 92
2020 21 85
2020 22 79
2020 23 72
2020 24 60
2020 25 86
2020 26 31
2020 27 65
2020 28 64
2020 29 57
2020 30 38
2020 31 52
2020 32 46
2020 33 61
2020 34 33
2020 35 49
2020 36 37
2020 37 46
2020 38 58
2020 39
2020 40
2020 41
2020 42
2020 43
2020 44
2020 45
2020 46
2020 47
2020 48
2020 49
2020 50
2020 51
2020 52

Of all sectors, retail trade recorded the highest number of bankruptcies, namely 12. This is 8 more than in the previous week. Furthermore, 9 companies were declared bankrupt in construction, 4 fewer than in week 37. In the specialised business services sector (including legal services providers, architectural offices and advertising agencies), 7 companies went bankrupt, 4 more than in week 37.

Retail trade 12 4
Construction 9 13
Professional, scientific and
technical services 		7 3
Manufacturing 6 3
Wholesale 5 2
Food and beverage service activities 4 0
Financial and insurance activities 3 3
Transportation and storage 2 1
Real estate activities 2 2
Human health and social work activities 2 4
Arts, entertainment and recreation 2 1
Employment activities 1 0
Travel agency, tour operator and
other related activities 		1 3

Disclaimer

CBS - Statistics Netherlands published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 10:04:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:17aA roller coaster six months leaves U.S. recovery still uncertain
RE
06:15aUK retail sales growth hits highest since April 2019- CBI survey
RE
06:15aECB EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK : Opinion on proposals for regulations amending the Union securitisation framework in response to the COVID-19 pandemic (CON/2020/22)
PU
06:13aEuro zone banks borrow 174.5 billion euros from ECB in TLTRO funds
RE
06:13aJapan MOF to seek $242 billion for debt servicing FY2021/22 - draft
RE
06:10aCanada 'bets the farm' on big spending as second wave threatens economic recovery
RE
06:05aPRESS RELEASE : Auditors review how the EU's response to the 2008-2012 crises improved the resilience of the financial sector
PU
06:05aCBS STATISTICS NETHERLANDS : 58 bankruptcies in week 38
PU
05:57aBusiness morale brightens in Germany, France despite coronavirus resurgence
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: How a marked-up term sheet and messy rollout threw TikTok deal into disarray
2BMW AG : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance private - sources
3GOLD : Gold languishes at two-month low as dollar rallies
4SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Annual Financials CEO Virtual Conference
5CGG : CGG : Commences Second Phase of Largest OBN Multi-Client Survey in UK CNS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group