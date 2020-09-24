CBS Statistics Netherlands : 58 bankruptcies in week 38

Throughout the coronavirus crisis, CBS is providing weekly updates on the number of bankruptcies pronounced by Dutch courts. The weekly updates are normally released on Thursdays at 12.00 p.m.
Not including sole proprietorships, there were 51 bankruptcies in week 38. This is 8 up on the previous week. In addition, 7 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 4 more than in the previous week.
|
|
2019
|
1
|
17
|
2019
|
2
|
74
|
2019
|
3
|
69
|
2019
|
4
|
82
|
2019
|
5
|
87
|
2019
|
6
|
71
|
2019
|
7
|
84
|
2019
|
8
|
64
|
2019
|
9
|
83
|
2019
|
10
|
74
|
2019
|
11
|
63
|
2019
|
12
|
85
|
2019
|
13
|
80
|
2019
|
14
|
85
|
2019
|
15
|
81
|
2019
|
16
|
88
|
2019
|
17
|
64
|
2019
|
18
|
58
|
2019
|
19
|
72
|
2019
|
20
|
56
|
2019
|
21
|
78
|
2019
|
22
|
83
|
2019
|
23
|
59
|
2019
|
24
|
64
|
2019
|
25
|
81
|
2019
|
26
|
78
|
2019
|
27
|
75
|
2019
|
28
|
74
|
2019
|
29
|
76
|
2019
|
30
|
64
|
2019
|
31
|
70
|
2019
|
32
|
67
|
2019
|
33
|
78
|
2019
|
34
|
74
|
2019
|
35
|
65
|
2019
|
36
|
49
|
2019
|
37
|
87
|
2019
|
38
|
93
|
2019
|
39
|
69
|
2019
|
40
|
64
|
2019
|
41
|
74
|
2019
|
42
|
69
|
2019
|
43
|
45
|
2019
|
44
|
95
|
2019
|
45
|
74
|
2019
|
46
|
84
|
2019
|
47
|
78
|
2019
|
48
|
79
|
2019
|
49
|
81
|
2019
|
50
|
71
|
2019
|
51
|
96
|
2019
|
52
|
54
|
2020
|
1
|
25
|
2020
|
2
|
72
|
2020
|
3
|
70
|
2020
|
4
|
73
|
2020
|
5
|
82
|
2020
|
6
|
67
|
2020
|
7
|
114
|
2020
|
8
|
73
|
2020
|
9
|
68
|
2020
|
10
|
80
|
2020
|
11
|
76
|
2020
|
12
|
68
|
2020
|
13
|
47
|
2020
|
14
|
74
|
2020
|
15
|
97
|
2020
|
16
|
65
|
2020
|
17
|
112
|
2020
|
18
|
80
|
2020
|
19
|
57
|
2020
|
20
|
92
|
2020
|
21
|
85
|
2020
|
22
|
79
|
2020
|
23
|
72
|
2020
|
24
|
60
|
2020
|
25
|
86
|
2020
|
26
|
31
|
2020
|
27
|
65
|
2020
|
28
|
64
|
2020
|
29
|
57
|
2020
|
30
|
38
|
2020
|
31
|
52
|
2020
|
32
|
46
|
2020
|
33
|
61
|
2020
|
34
|
33
|
2020
|
35
|
49
|
2020
|
36
|
37
|
2020
|
37
|
46
|
2020
|
38
|
58
|
2020
|
39
|
|
2020
|
40
|
|
2020
|
41
|
|
2020
|
42
|
|
2020
|
43
|
|
2020
|
44
|
|
2020
|
45
|
|
2020
|
46
|
|
2020
|
47
|
|
2020
|
48
|
|
2020
|
49
|
|
2020
|
50
|
|
2020
|
51
|
|
2020
|
52
|
Of all sectors, retail trade recorded the highest number of bankruptcies, namely 12. This is 8 more than in the previous week. Furthermore, 9 companies were declared bankrupt in construction, 4 fewer than in week 37. In the specialised business services sector (including legal services providers, architectural offices and advertising agencies), 7 companies went bankrupt, 4 more than in week 37.
|
|
Retail trade
|
12
|
4
|
Construction
|
9
|
13
|
Professional, scientific and
technical services
|
7
|
3
|
Manufacturing
|
6
|
3
|
Wholesale
|
5
|
2
|
Food and beverage service activities
|
4
|
0
|
Financial and insurance activities
|
3
|
3
|
Transportation and storage
|
2
|
1
|
Real estate activities
|
2
|
2
|
Human health and social work activities
|
2
|
4
|
Arts, entertainment and recreation
|
2
|
1
|
Employment activities
|
1
|
0
|
Travel agency, tour operator and
other related activities
|
1
|
3
Disclaimer
CBS - Statistics Netherlands published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 10:04:07 UTC