CBS Statistics Netherlands : Almost 4 thousand deaths in week 51

Weekly mortality has been higher than expected since week 39. In the first thirteen weeks of the second epidemic wave (weeks 39 to 51 inclusive), altogether 6.1 thousand more deaths were recorded than would normally be expected in this period. During the first wave, from week 11 to week 19 inclusive, the estimated number of excess deaths stood at almost 9 thousand. Excess mortality was also recorded during the heatwave in weeks 33 and 34. In the remaining weeks of 2020, mortality fell below the expected level. On balance, this results in 13 thousand excess deaths over the entire period up to and including week 51.
|
|
1
|
3103
|
3277
|
2908 - 3645
|
2
|
3365
|
3311
|
2930 - 3692
|
3
|
3157
|
3344
|
2945 - 3742
|
4
|
3046
|
3392
|
3008 - 3776
|
5
|
3163
|
3407
|
3027 - 3788
|
6
|
3194
|
3401
|
2979 - 3823
|
7
|
3199
|
3408
|
2916 - 3901
|
8
|
2959
|
3387
|
2851 - 3922
|
9
|
3098
|
3352
|
2805 - 3898
|
10
|
3106
|
3315
|
2785 - 3845
|
11
|
3219
|
3253
|
2756 - 3751
|
12
|
3615
|
3174
|
2711 - 3637
|
13
|
4459
|
3104
|
2703 - 3505
|
14
|
5084
|
3024
|
2712 - 3337
|
15
|
4980
|
2957
|
2719 - 3195
|
16
|
4306
|
2915
|
2711 - 3120
|
17
|
3907
|
2869
|
2677 - 3060
|
18
|
3379
|
2841
|
2650 - 3032
|
19
|
2986
|
2821
|
2633 - 3009
|
20
|
2775
|
2794
|
2626 - 2962
|
21
|
2771
|
2770
|
2620 - 2920
|
22
|
2728
|
2753
|
2608 - 2898
|
23
|
2682
|
2735
|
2591 - 2880
|
24
|
2692
|
2737
|
2600 - 2875
|
25
|
2694
|
2725
|
2594 - 2855
|
26
|
2660
|
2717
|
2577 - 2857
|
27
|
2639
|
2723
|
2544 - 2902
|
28
|
2619
|
2719
|
2515 - 2923
|
29
|
2528
|
2720
|
2507 - 2934
|
30
|
2673
|
2707
|
2515 - 2900
|
31
|
2668
|
2687
|
2492 - 2882
|
32
|
2640
|
2682
|
2483 - 2881
|
33
|
3209
|
2669
|
2481 - 2857
|
34
|
2854
|
2663
|
2510 - 2815
|
35
|
2732
|
2667
|
2526 - 2807
|
36
|
2690
|
2676
|
2549 - 2804
|
37
|
2739
|
2698
|
2564 - 2832
|
38
|
2719
|
2729
|
2585 - 2873
|
39
|
2891
|
2752
|
2618 - 2886
|
40
|
2997
|
2786
|
2628 - 2943
|
41
|
3019
|
2807
|
2655 - 2960
|
42
|
3217
|
2839
|
2677 - 3001
|
43
|
3448
|
2862
|
2661 - 3063
|
44
|
3676
|
2889
|
2683 - 3095
|
45
|
3587
|
2902
|
2692 - 3111
|
46
|
3566
|
2932
|
2710 - 3155
|
47
|
3324
|
2972
|
2742 - 3202
|
48
|
3393
|
3012
|
2762 - 3263
|
49
|
3512
|
3037
|
2742 - 3332
|
50
|
3580
|
3100
|
2800 - 3399
|
51
|
3959
|
3166
|
2830 - 3501
|
52
|
|
3222
|
2871 - 3573
|
* Provisional figures. Week 51 is an estimate.
Mortality further up among long-term care users
Based on the estimated mortality for week 51, mortality rose further among people receiving care under the Long-term care Act (Wlz), such as nursing home residents. There were altogether nearly 1,650 deaths among long-term care users in week 51. This is 450 (37 percent) more than expected mortality in this group. Among the rest of the population, there were almost 2,350 deaths, also representing an increase on week 50, Namely 350 more deaths than expected.
In the first 13 weeks of the second wave (weeks 39 to 51 inclusive) there were almost 2.9 thousand more deaths among long-term care users than normally expected for this period. During the first wave (weeks 11 to 19 inclusive), the estimated excess mortality in this group stood at 5.2 thousand.
|
|
1
|
1210
|
1252
|
1052 - 1451
|
1893
|
2025
|
1780 - 2270
|
2
|
1265
|
1272
|
1076 - 1468
|
2100
|
2039
|
1793 - 2285
|
3
|
1135
|
1282
|
1086 - 1478
|
2022
|
2062
|
1805 - 2319
|
4
|
1125
|
1301
|
1113 - 1489
|
1921
|
2091
|
1842 - 2339
|
5
|
1098
|
1310
|
1118 - 1503
|
2065
|
2097
|
1853 - 2341
|
6
|
1142
|
1309
|
1099 - 1519
|
2052
|
2092
|
1826 - 2358
|
7
|
1155
|
1309
|
1069 - 1549
|
2044
|
2099
|
1796 - 2403
|
8
|
1129
|
1296
|
1044 - 1549
|
1830
|
2091
|
1762 - 2419
|
9
|
1195
|
1276
|
1005 - 1546
|
1903
|
2076
|
1756 - 2396
|
10
|
1164
|
1260
|
989 - 1531
|
1942
|
2056
|
1752 - 2359
|
11
|
1200
|
1229
|
950 - 1507
|
2019
|
2025
|
1741 - 2308
|
12
|
1335
|
1191
|
928 - 1454
|
2280
|
1983
|
1714 - 2252
|
13
|
1656
|
1156
|
912 - 1400
|
2803
|
1948
|
1715 - 2180
|
14
|
2212
|
1120
|
915 - 1326
|
2872
|
1904
|
1709 - 2100
|
15
|
2409
|
1091
|
910 - 1273
|
2571
|
1866
|
1709 - 2022
|
16
|
2066
|
1075
|
912 - 1238
|
2240
|
1840
|
1691 - 1990
|
17
|
1716
|
1055
|
898 - 1211
|
2191
|
1814
|
1663 - 1965
|
18
|
1429
|
1048
|
900 - 1195
|
1950
|
1793
|
1643 - 1944
|
19
|
1186
|
1038
|
897 - 1179
|
1800
|
1783
|
1631 - 1935
|
20
|
1031
|
1029
|
902 - 1155
|
1744
|
1765
|
1615 - 1915
|
21
|
1069
|
1015
|
892 - 1138
|
1702
|
1755
|
1615 - 1895
|
22
|
1004
|
1007
|
887 - 1127
|
1724
|
1746
|
1602 - 1890
|
23
|
909
|
995
|
886 - 1104
|
1773
|
1740
|
1585 - 1895
|
24
|
958
|
997
|
888 - 1106
|
1734
|
1740
|
1592 - 1889
|
25
|
912
|
989
|
879 - 1099
|
1782
|
1736
|
1585 - 1886
|
26
|
940
|
985
|
864 - 1107
|
1720
|
1732
|
1585 - 1879
|
27
|
931
|
992
|
850 - 1134
|
1708
|
1731
|
1567 - 1896
|
28
|
911
|
998
|
849 - 1147
|
1708
|
1721
|
1552 - 1890
|
29
|
900
|
1003
|
855 - 1152
|
1628
|
1717
|
1555 - 1879
|
30
|
957
|
1004
|
854 - 1154
|
1716
|
1704
|
1553 - 1855
|
31
|
946
|
997
|
851 - 1143
|
1722
|
1690
|
1540 - 1840
|
32
|
904
|
993
|
846 - 1140
|
1736
|
1690
|
1546 - 1834
|
33
|
1311
|
987
|
840 - 1134
|
1898
|
1682
|
1531 - 1832
|
34
|
1113
|
980
|
849 - 1111
|
1741
|
1683
|
1553 - 1813
|
35
|
995
|
974
|
860 - 1087
|
1737
|
1693
|
1550 - 1835
|
36
|
942
|
973
|
860 - 1087
|
1748
|
1703
|
1562 - 1844
|
37
|
942
|
977
|
865 - 1089
|
1797
|
1721
|
1579 - 1862
|
38
|
980
|
989
|
876 - 1102
|
1739
|
1740
|
1594 - 1886
|
39
|
1054
|
1001
|
892 - 1110
|
1837
|
1751
|
1606 - 1896
|
40
|
1076
|
1015
|
897 - 1133
|
1921
|
1771
|
1632 - 1909
|
41
|
1090
|
1028
|
908 - 1147
|
1929
|
1780
|
1638 - 1922
|
42
|
1216
|
1042
|
910 - 1175
|
2001
|
1797
|
1663 - 1930
|
43
|
1317
|
1054
|
912 - 1195
|
2131
|
1808
|
1650 - 1966
|
44
|
1520
|
1068
|
920 - 1215
|
2156
|
1821
|
1662 - 1981
|
45
|
1390
|
1074
|
925 - 1224
|
2197
|
1827
|
1664 - 1991
|
46
|
1421
|
1086
|
936 - 1235
|
2145
|
1846
|
1678 - 2014
|
47
|
1286
|
1102
|
953 - 1252
|
2038
|
1870
|
1684 - 2056
|
48
|
1286
|
1121
|
964 - 1278
|
2107
|
1892
|
1702 - 2081
|
49
|
1285
|
1135
|
970 - 1300
|
2227
|
1901
|
1683 - 2120
|
50
|
1444
|
1163
|
996 - 1329
|
2136
|
1937
|
1721 - 2153
|
51
|
1633
|
1193
|
1019 - 1368
|
2326
|
1972
|
1739 - 2205
|
52
|
|
1223
|
1035 - 1410
|
|
1999
|
1763 - 2236
|
* Provisional figures. Week 51 is an estimate.
Rising mortality among both male and female population
In week 51 and relative to the previous week, the number of deaths rose more sharply among women than among men. Mortality was virtually equal among both sexes.
Earlier in the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic, mortality was relatively higher among men, even though the elderly population comprises more women than men. During the first wave (weeks 11 to 19 inclusive), mortality was relatively higher among men as well: 38 percent male excess mortality against 29 percent female excess mortality.
|
|
1
|
385
|
415
|
374 - 456
|
896
|
947
|
852 - 1041
|
1822
|
1918
|
1632 - 2204
|
2
|
432
|
413
|
371 - 456
|
967
|
944
|
851 - 1038
|
1966
|
1957
|
1650 - 2263
|
3
|
418
|
415
|
371 - 460
|
913
|
944
|
851 - 1038
|
1826
|
1988
|
1657 - 2319
|
4
|
352
|
417
|
374 - 459
|
936
|
949
|
856 - 1043
|
1758
|
2030
|
1701 - 2360
|
5
|
449
|
417
|
375 - 460
|
924
|
956
|
857 - 1056
|
1790
|
2039
|
1717 - 2360
|
6
|
401
|
417
|
371 - 463
|
981
|
957
|
843 - 1071
|
1812
|
2032
|
1691 - 2373
|
7
|
409
|
420
|
374 - 466
|
938
|
961
|
832 - 1091
|
1852
|
2032
|
1649 - 2415
|
8
|
340
|
420
|
374 - 467
|
870
|
961
|
815 - 1108
|
1749
|
2009
|
1600 - 2418
|
9
|
404
|
420
|
370 - 470
|
911
|
951
|
805 - 1096
|
1783
|
1984
|
1574 - 2394
|
10
|
394
|
417
|
370 - 464
|
889
|
944
|
804 - 1085
|
1823
|
1957
|
1557 - 2357
|
11
|
410
|
415
|
367 - 463
|
949
|
932
|
803 - 1062
|
1860
|
1909
|
1537 - 2281
|
12
|
450
|
410
|
364 - 456
|
1079
|
917
|
796 - 1039
|
2086
|
1849
|
1503 - 2195
|
13
|
502
|
407
|
366 - 448
|
1402
|
907
|
806 - 1008
|
2555
|
1791
|
1486 - 2097
|
14
|
498
|
401
|
357 - 444
|
1503
|
889
|
806 - 972
|
3083
|
1735
|
1490 - 1981
|
15
|
483
|
394
|
355 - 432
|
1436
|
876
|
809 - 942
|
3061
|
1688
|
1496 - 1880
|
16
|
426
|
389
|
350 - 427
|
1233
|
867
|
799 - 935
|
2647
|
1660
|
1505 - 1815
|
17
|
454
|
383
|
341 - 425
|
1154
|
857
|
787 - 926
|
2299
|
1630
|
1490 - 1769
|
18
|
444
|
381
|
342 - 419
|
999
|
847
|
779 - 916
|
1936
|
1613
|
1472 - 1755
|
19
|
390
|
380
|
339 - 420
|
914
|
845
|
777 - 912
|
1682
|
1597
|
1458 - 1735
|
20
|
374
|
378
|
339 - 418
|
833
|
834
|
768 - 901
|
1568
|
1581
|
1460 - 1703
|
21
|
369
|
377
|
335 - 419
|
805
|
832
|
766 - 898
|
1597
|
1560
|
1459 - 1661
|
22
|
368
|
376
|
330 - 422
|
858
|
830
|
764 - 895
|
1502
|
1547
|
1451 - 1643
|
23
|
385
|
378
|
335 - 421
|
836
|
827
|
767 - 887
|
1461
|
1529
|
1425 - 1634
|
24
|
407
|
383
|
340 - 425
|
836
|
829
|
770 - 888
|
1449
|
1525
|
1431 - 1619
|
25
|
375
|
382
|
341 - 423
|
856
|
827
|
765 - 889
|
1463
|
1514
|
1427 - 1601
|
26
|
382
|
384
|
342 - 426
|
828
|
825
|
763 - 887
|
1450
|
1507
|
1407 - 1606
|
27
|
403
|
385
|
342 - 428
|
809
|
829
|
764 - 894
|
1427
|
1507
|
1375 - 1639
|
28
|
389
|
386
|
347 - 424
|
813
|
830
|
760 - 899
|
1417
|
1501
|
1352 - 1650
|
29
|
372
|
389
|
351 - 426
|
775
|
830
|
762 - 899
|
1381
|
1499
|
1337 - 1661
|
30
|
408
|
387
|
349 - 425
|
821
|
828
|
759 - 896
|
1444
|
1491
|
1343 - 1639
|
31
|
376
|
383
|
347 - 419
|
842
|
824
|
752 - 896
|
1450
|
1478
|
1334 - 1622
|
32
|
419
|
384
|
345 - 423
|
820
|
829
|
755 - 904
|
1401
|
1467
|
1318 - 1615
|
33
|
463
|
382
|
345 - 418
|
928
|
826
|
749 - 904
|
1818
|
1459
|
1325 - 1592
|
34
|
416
|
382
|
342 - 422
|
862
|
829
|
756 - 901
|
1576
|
1450
|
1346 - 1554
|
35
|
352
|
384
|
338 - 429
|
863
|
831
|
761 - 900
|
1517
|
1450
|
1354 - 1546
|
36
|
414
|
385
|
339 - 431
|
828
|
833
|
766 - 900
|
1448
|
1456
|
1373 - 1538
|
37
|
394
|
390
|
343 - 437
|
895
|
839
|
773 - 905
|
1450
|
1466
|
1383 - 1548
|
38
|
393
|
397
|
350 - 445
|
844
|
850
|
777 - 923
|
1482
|
1479
|
1390 - 1568
|
39
|
394
|
396
|
346 - 447
|
879
|
855
|
785 - 924
|
1618
|
1498
|
1416 - 1580
|
40
|
434
|
400
|
348 - 453
|
913
|
865
|
789 - 941
|
1650
|
1518
|
1416 - 1620
|
41
|
378
|
400
|
354 - 447
|
989
|
868
|
785 - 950
|
1652
|
1537
|
1436 - 1638
|
42
|
432
|
405
|
360 - 449
|
983
|
872
|
788 - 956
|
1802
|
1560
|
1446 - 1674
|
43
|
425
|
406
|
362 - 450
|
1078
|
878
|
787 - 969
|
1945
|
1576
|
1438 - 1713
|
44
|
406
|
403
|
360 - 447
|
1164
|
888
|
798 - 979
|
2106
|
1595
|
1443 - 1748
|
45
|
433
|
403
|
362 - 443
|
1110
|
890
|
807 - 973
|
2044
|
1607
|
1441 - 1774
|
46
|
429
|
408
|
369 - 446
|
1056
|
898
|
814 - 982
|
2081
|
1625
|
1449 - 1801
|
47
|
413
|
411
|
376 - 447
|
1080
|
913
|
829 - 996
|
1831
|
1647
|
1468 - 1826
|
48
|
430
|
414
|
377 - 450
|
1079
|
925
|
845 - 1005
|
1884
|
1673
|
1482 - 1863
|
49
|
443
|
411
|
373 - 450
|
1100
|
933
|
843 - 1022
|
1969
|
1692
|
1481 - 1903
|
50
|
450
|
413
|
374 - 451
|
1097
|
938
|
853 - 1023
|
2033
|
1749
|
1525 - 1973
|
51
|
476
|
416
|
378 - 454
|
1232
|
941
|
848 - 1034
|
2251
|
1809
|
1563 - 2056
|
52
|
|
415
|
375 - 455
|
|
944
|
849 - 1039
|
|
1865
|
1598 - 2132
|
* Provisional figures. Week 51 is an estimate.
Elevated mortality across the ages
In week 51, mortality went up further among all age groups. In the group aged 80 years and over, there were an estimated 2,250 deaths, which is 450 more than expected. Among the population aged 65 to 79 years, mortality stood at almost 1,250 (i.e. almost 300 excess deaths); among the population aged under 65, mortality was almost 500 (i.e. more than 50 excess deaths). Relatively the highest excess mortality was seen in the age group 65 to 79 years, namely 31 percent.
COVID-19 mortality known up to June inclusive
The figures on (excess) mortality are based on the number of reported deaths received every day by CBS. These reports do not contain any information about the cause of death. CBS receives such information at a lager stage via death cause certificates. The cause of death is known for all deceased up to and including June 2020. According to these figures, just over 10,000 people died of COVID-19 between March and June 2020, as published by CBS on 1 October. Excess mortality over this period is therefore entirely attributable to mortality due to the novel coronavirus.
Data sources for RIVM
The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) receives data on confirmed COVID-19 deaths from municipal health services (GGD) around the country on a daily basis. The actual death count related to COVID-19 is likely to turn out higher because of the following reasons: possibly not all people with COVID-19 have themselves tested, there is no reporting obligation for COVID-19 and registration sometimes takes a little longer.
Up to and including June 2020, RIVM registered 6,182 COVID-19 deaths. In weeks 39 through 51, RIVM registered 4,229 COVID-19 deaths. This includes 365 deaths reported in week 51 (as at 22 December 2020). There were fewer than 200 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the intervening period.
Estimate for week 51
The figures for week 51 are estimates, based on 83 percent of the overall number of death records received by CBS. On Friday 8 January, CBS will publish provisional weekly mortality figures for week 51. The figures will be more complete by then.
Due to New Year's Day, there will not be any news release on weekly mortality on 1 January 2021. The next news release, which will include provisional figures up to and including week 52, will be published on Friday 8 January. Due to a delay in the delivery of death records, it will not include an estimated death count for week 53 (28 December 2020 to 3 January 2021).