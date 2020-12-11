CBS Statistics Netherlands : Slightly more bankruptcies in November

|
|
December
|
332
|
2017
|
January
|
336
|
2017
|
February
|
292
|
2017
|
March
|
304
|
2017
|
April
|
263
|
2017
|
May
|
281
|
2017
|
June
|
300
|
2017
|
July
|
266
|
2017
|
August
|
231
|
2017
|
September
|
237
|
2017
|
October
|
261
|
2017
|
November
|
251
|
2017
|
December
|
269
|
2018
|
January
|
273
|
2018
|
February
|
232
|
2018
|
March
|
266
|
2018
|
April
|
266
|
2018
|
May
|
259
|
2018
|
June
|
248
|
2018
|
July
|
251
|
2018
|
August
|
257
|
2018
|
September
|
224
|
2018
|
October
|
264
|
2018
|
November
|
277
|
2018
|
December
|
328
|
2019
|
January
|
286
|
2019
|
February
|
254
|
2019
|
March
|
277
|
2019
|
April
|
281
|
2019
|
May
|
264
|
2019
|
June
|
271
|
2019
|
July
|
274
|
2019
|
August
|
261
|
2019
|
September
|
257
|
2019
|
October
|
253
|
2019
|
November
|
288
|
2019
|
December
|
243
|
2020
|
January
|
272
|
2020
|
February
|
271
|
2020
|
March
|
259
|
2020
|
April
|
335
|
2020
|
May
|
265
|
2020
|
June
|
231
|
2020
|
July
|
205
|
2020
|
August
|
175
|
2020
|
September
|
184
|
2020
|
October
|
171
|
2020
|
November
|
176
Number of bankruptcies at a low level
The number of corporate bankruptcies (excluding sole proprietorships), adjusted for court session days, is seen to fluctuate significantly. Ups and downs alternate in rapid succession. The number of bankruptcies peaked in May 2013 (816). The number then decreased up to and including August 2017. Subsequently, the trend remained fairly flat until July 2020. Since then, the trend has been downwards. In October 2020, the number of bankruptcies reached its lowest level since September 1999. In November, too, the number remained at a relatively low level.
Most bankruptcies recorded in financial services
If the number of court session days is not taken into account, 166 businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) were declared bankrupt in November 2020. With a total of 25 (6 more than in October), the financial services sector suffered most.
In November, the number of bankruptcies was relatively highest in the sector transportation and storage.
|
|
Financial services
|
25
|
19
|
Specialised business services
|
23
|
16
|
Trade
|
21
|
31
|
Transportation and storage
|
15
|
9
|
Renting and other business services
|
14
|
14
|
Construction
|
12
|
22
|
Accommodation and food services
|
12
|
14
|
Manufacturing
|
11
|
15
|
Care
|
8
|
5
|
Information and communication
|
7
|
4
|
Arts, sports and recreation
|
7
|
2
|
Real estate activities
|
5
|
2
|
Other service activities
|
4
|
2
|
Education
|
0
|
4
|
Agriculture, forestry and fisheries
|
0
|
3
|
|
40 bankruptcies in week 49
Not including sole proprietorships, there were 40 bankruptcies in week 49. This is 6 up on the previous week. In addition, 10 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 4 more than in the previous week. In the first 49 weeks of 2020, altogether 3,058 bankruptcies were pronounced among companies and institutions (including sole proprietorships) in the Netherlands. This is 506 fewer than in the same period in 2019.
|
|
2019
|
1
|
15
|
2019
|
2
|
65
|
2019
|
3
|
55
|
2019
|
4
|
68
|
2019
|
5
|
69
|
2019
|
6
|
57
|
2019
|
7
|
70
|
2019
|
8
|
46
|
2019
|
9
|
66
|
2019
|
10
|
62
|
2019
|
11
|
54
|
2019
|
12
|
74
|
2019
|
13
|
69
|
2019
|
14
|
74
|
2019
|
15
|
67
|
2019
|
16
|
76
|
2019
|
17
|
56
|
2019
|
18
|
49
|
2019
|
19
|
56
|
2019
|
20
|
48
|
2019
|
21
|
66
|
2019
|
22
|
75
|
2019
|
23
|
51
|
2019
|
24
|
58
|
2019
|
25
|
74
|
2019
|
26
|
70
|
2019
|
27
|
68
|
2019
|
28
|
66
|
2019
|
29
|
59
|
2019
|
30
|
59
|
2019
|
31
|
61
|
2019
|
32
|
54
|
2019
|
33
|
67
|
2019
|
34
|
66
|
2019
|
35
|
56
|
2019
|
36
|
42
|
2019
|
37
|
70
|
2019
|
38
|
78
|
2019
|
39
|
50
|
2019
|
40
|
55
|
2019
|
41
|
61
|
2019
|
42
|
61
|
2019
|
43
|
38
|
2019
|
44
|
84
|
2019
|
45
|
58
|
2019
|
46
|
73
|
2019
|
47
|
64
|
2019
|
48
|
71
|
2019
|
49
|
68
|
2019
|
50
|
61
|
2019
|
51
|
79
|
2019
|
52
|
43
|
2020
|
1
|
22
|
2020
|
2
|
60
|
2020
|
3
|
58
|
2020
|
4
|
63
|
2020
|
5
|
71
|
2020
|
6
|
46
|
2020
|
7
|
102
|
2020
|
8
|
56
|
2020
|
9
|
54
|
2020
|
10
|
73
|
2020
|
11
|
60
|
2020
|
12
|
60
|
2020
|
13
|
44
|
2020
|
14
|
69
|
2020
|
15
|
89
|
2020
|
16
|
60
|
2020
|
17
|
98
|
2020
|
18
|
64
|
2020
|
19
|
49
|
2020
|
20
|
73
|
2020
|
21
|
69
|
2020
|
22
|
69
|
2020
|
23
|
64
|
2020
|
24
|
54
|
2020
|
25
|
74
|
2020
|
26
|
30
|
2020
|
27
|
54
|
2020
|
28
|
56
|
2020
|
29
|
46
|
2020
|
30
|
36
|
2020
|
31
|
46
|
2020
|
32
|
42
|
2020
|
33
|
53
|
2020
|
34
|
29
|
2020
|
35
|
41
|
2020
|
36
|
33
|
2020
|
37
|
43
|
2020
|
38
|
51
|
2020
|
39
|
51
|
2020
|
40
|
37
|
2020
|
41
|
46
|
2020
|
42
|
40
|
2020
|
43
|
42
|
2020
|
44
|
34
|
2020
|
45
|
53
|
2020
|
46
|
32
|
2020
|
47
|
47
|
2020
|
48
|
34
|
2020
|
49
|
40
Disclaimer
CBS - Statistics Netherlands published this content on 11 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2020 14:08:00 UTC