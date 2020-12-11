CBS Statistics Netherlands : Slightly more bankruptcies in November

December 332 2017 January 336 2017 February 292 2017 March 304 2017 April 263 2017 May 281 2017 June 300 2017 July 266 2017 August 231 2017 September 237 2017 October 261 2017 November 251 2017 December 269 2018 January 273 2018 February 232 2018 March 266 2018 April 266 2018 May 259 2018 June 248 2018 July 251 2018 August 257 2018 September 224 2018 October 264 2018 November 277 2018 December 328 2019 January 286 2019 February 254 2019 March 277 2019 April 281 2019 May 264 2019 June 271 2019 July 274 2019 August 261 2019 September 257 2019 October 253 2019 November 288 2019 December 243 2020 January 272 2020 February 271 2020 March 259 2020 April 335 2020 May 265 2020 June 231 2020 July 205 2020 August 175 2020 September 184 2020 October 171 2020 November 176

Number of bankruptcies at a low level

The number of corporate bankruptcies (excluding sole proprietorships), adjusted for court session days, is seen to fluctuate significantly. Ups and downs alternate in rapid succession. The number of bankruptcies peaked in May 2013 (816). The number then decreased up to and including August 2017. Subsequently, the trend remained fairly flat until July 2020. Since then, the trend has been downwards. In October 2020, the number of bankruptcies reached its lowest level since September 1999. In November, too, the number remained at a relatively low level.

Most bankruptcies recorded in financial services

If the number of court session days is not taken into account, 166 businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) were declared bankrupt in November 2020. With a total of 25 (6 more than in October), the financial services sector suffered most.

In November, the number of bankruptcies was relatively highest in the sector transportation and storage.

Financial services 25 19 Specialised business services 23 16 Trade 21 31 Transportation and storage 15 9 Renting and other business services 14 14 Construction 12 22 Accommodation and food services 12 14 Manufacturing 11 15 Care 8 5 Information and communication 7 4 Arts, sports and recreation 7 2 Real estate activities 5 2 Other service activities 4 2 Education 0 4 Agriculture, forestry and fisheries 0 3

40 bankruptcies in week 49

Not including sole proprietorships, there were 40 bankruptcies in week 49. This is 6 up on the previous week. In addition, 10 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 4 more than in the previous week. In the first 49 weeks of 2020, altogether 3,058 bankruptcies were pronounced among companies and institutions (including sole proprietorships) in the Netherlands. This is 506 fewer than in the same period in 2019.