CBS Statistics Netherlands : Slightly more bankruptcies in November

12/11/2020 | 09:09am EST
December 332
2017 January 336
2017 February 292
2017 March 304
2017 April 263
2017 May 281
2017 June 300
2017 July 266
2017 August 231
2017 September 237
2017 October 261
2017 November 251
2017 December 269
2018 January 273
2018 February 232
2018 March 266
2018 April 266
2018 May 259
2018 June 248
2018 July 251
2018 August 257
2018 September 224
2018 October 264
2018 November 277
2018 December 328
2019 January 286
2019 February 254
2019 March 277
2019 April 281
2019 May 264
2019 June 271
2019 July 274
2019 August 261
2019 September 257
2019 October 253
2019 November 288
2019 December 243
2020 January 272
2020 February 271
2020 March 259
2020 April 335
2020 May 265
2020 June 231
2020 July 205
2020 August 175
2020 September 184
2020 October 171
2020 November 176

Number of bankruptcies at a low level

The number of corporate bankruptcies (excluding sole proprietorships), adjusted for court session days, is seen to fluctuate significantly. Ups and downs alternate in rapid succession. The number of bankruptcies peaked in May 2013 (816). The number then decreased up to and including August 2017. Subsequently, the trend remained fairly flat until July 2020. Since then, the trend has been downwards. In October 2020, the number of bankruptcies reached its lowest level since September 1999. In November, too, the number remained at a relatively low level.

Most bankruptcies recorded in financial services

If the number of court session days is not taken into account, 166 businesses and institutions (excluding sole proprietorships) were declared bankrupt in November 2020. With a total of 25 (6 more than in October), the financial services sector suffered most.

In November, the number of bankruptcies was relatively highest in the sector transportation and storage.

Financial services 25 19
Specialised business services 23 16
Trade 21 31
Transportation and storage 15 9
Renting and other business services 14 14
Construction 12 22
Accommodation and food services 12 14
Manufacturing 11 15
Care 8 5
Information and communication 7 4
Arts, sports and recreation 7 2
Real estate activities 5 2
Other service activities 4 2
Education 0 4
Agriculture, forestry and fisheries 0 3

40 bankruptcies in week 49

Not including sole proprietorships, there were 40 bankruptcies in week 49. This is 6 up on the previous week. In addition, 10 sole proprietorships were declared bankrupt, 4 more than in the previous week. In the first 49 weeks of 2020, altogether 3,058 bankruptcies were pronounced among companies and institutions (including sole proprietorships) in the Netherlands. This is 506 fewer than in the same period in 2019.

2019 1 15
2019 2 65
2019 3 55
2019 4 68
2019 5 69
2019 6 57
2019 7 70
2019 8 46
2019 9 66
2019 10 62
2019 11 54
2019 12 74
2019 13 69
2019 14 74
2019 15 67
2019 16 76
2019 17 56
2019 18 49
2019 19 56
2019 20 48
2019 21 66
2019 22 75
2019 23 51
2019 24 58
2019 25 74
2019 26 70
2019 27 68
2019 28 66
2019 29 59
2019 30 59
2019 31 61
2019 32 54
2019 33 67
2019 34 66
2019 35 56
2019 36 42
2019 37 70
2019 38 78
2019 39 50
2019 40 55
2019 41 61
2019 42 61
2019 43 38
2019 44 84
2019 45 58
2019 46 73
2019 47 64
2019 48 71
2019 49 68
2019 50 61
2019 51 79
2019 52 43
2020 1 22
2020 2 60
2020 3 58
2020 4 63
2020 5 71
2020 6 46
2020 7 102
2020 8 56
2020 9 54
2020 10 73
2020 11 60
2020 12 60
2020 13 44
2020 14 69
2020 15 89
2020 16 60
2020 17 98
2020 18 64
2020 19 49
2020 20 73
2020 21 69
2020 22 69
2020 23 64
2020 24 54
2020 25 74
2020 26 30
2020 27 54
2020 28 56
2020 29 46
2020 30 36
2020 31 46
2020 32 42
2020 33 53
2020 34 29
2020 35 41
2020 36 33
2020 37 43
2020 38 51
2020 39 51
2020 40 37
2020 41 46
2020 42 40
2020 43 42
2020 44 34
2020 45 53
2020 46 32
2020 47 47
2020 48 34
2020 49 40

Disclaimer

CBS - Statistics Netherlands published this content on 11 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2020 14:08:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
