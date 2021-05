CBS Statistics Netherlands : Verdeling brede welvaart in 2020 vergelijkbaar met die in 2019

Man, overgewicht: well-being lower than national average in 2020, well-being lower than national average in 2019.

Man, wekelijks contact met familie, vrienden en/of buren: well-being lower than national average in 2020, well-being lower than national average in 2019.

Man, tevreden met het leven: well-being does not differ from national average in 2020, well-being does not differ from national average in 2019.

Man, hoogopgeleid: well-being does not differ from national average in 2020, well-being does not differ from national average in 2019.

Man, langdurig werkloos: well-being does not differ from national average in 2020, well-being does not differ from national average in 2019.

Man, tevreden met het werk: well-being does not differ from national average in 2020, well-being does not differ from national average in 2019.

Man, tevreden met de reistijd naar werk: well-being does not differ from national average in 2020, well-being does not differ from national average in 2019.

Man, tevreden met de hoeveelheid vrije tijd: well-being does not differ from national average in 2020, well-being lower than national average in 2019.

Man, een of meer gebreken aan hun woning: well-being does not differ from national average in 2020, well-being does not differ from national average in 2019.

Man, tevreden met de woning: well-being does not differ from national average in 2020, well-being does not differ from national average in 2019.

Man, vrijwilligerswerk: well-being does not differ from national average in 2020, well-being lower than national average in 2019.

Man, vertrouwen in instituties: well-being does not differ from national average in 2020, well-being does not differ from national average in 2019.

Man, vaak last van milieuvervuiling in hun woonomgeving: well-being does not differ from national average in 2020, well-being does not differ from national average in 2019.

Man, persoonlijk welzijn: well-being higher than national average in 2020, well-being higher than national average in 2019.

Man, gezondheid (zeer) goed: well-being higher than national average in 2020, well-being higher than national average in 2019.

Man, betaald werk: well-being higher than national average in 2020, well-being higher than national average in 2019.

Man, vertrouwen in anderen: well-being higher than national average in 2020, well-being higher than national average in 2019.