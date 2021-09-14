Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CBS becomes a member of the newly-established AFI Investment Committee

09/14/2021 | 01:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CENTRAL BANK OF SEYCHELLES

P. O. Box 701, Victoria, Seychelles

Tel: + (248) 4 282 000; Fax: + (248) 4 226 104

Website: www.cbs.sc

PRESS COMMUNIQUÉ

Victoria - September 14, 2021

CBS becomes a member of the newly-established AFI Investment Committee

The Central Bank of Seychelles (CBS) joins four other central banking institutions as members of the first Investment Committee of the Alliance for Financial Inclusion (AFI). The decision was taken at the AFI Annual General Meeting held on September 8, 2021, during which AFI's Membership Council ratified the nominations approved by the AFI Board of Directors in July this year.

CBS is being represented on the AFI Investment Committee by its Second Deputy Governor, Ms Jenifer Sullivan. Ms Sullivan - who joined the CBS in 2003 and has been serving in the capacity of Second Deputy Governor since 2012 - is the current Chairperson of the Investment Committee of the CBS, a responsibility she has been holding for the past four years.

Upon being approved to serve on the AFI Investment Committee, Ms. Sullivan said: "I am honoured that my nomination was accepted to represent CBS on this Committee. The achievement of this milestone reflects the contribution and support of the CBS Board Members and Colleagues, and I am looking forward to positively contributing to the Committee."

The AFI network membership - of which Seychelles became a member in 2014 - consists of central banks and financial regulatory institutions and aims to advance financial inclusion at the country, regional and international levels. It is also an advocate for sustainable and inclusive financial services. The Investment Committee, which becomes one of its five permanent committees will oversee the management of the AFI Endowment Fund, in accordance with the Policy and Investment Guidelines of the Fund. In its evaluation of the nominations, the AFI Board of Directors considered a number of criteria, including balanced geographical representation; diversity of AFI members in the overall AFI governance; qualifications and experience of the nominated representatives; and gender inclusiveness of the Committee membership.

CBS will serve on the AFI Investment Committee alongside Banco Central de Timor-Leste, Central Bank of the Bahamas, Central Bank of Egypt and Nepal Rastra Bank. One term of office for the Committee is two years and a member can serve a maximum of two consecutive terms.

More information on the AFI AGM can be obtained on the following link: https://www.afi- global.org/newsroom/news/agm-sees-more-women-join-afis-board-of-directors-new- committees-added/.

Ms Jenifer Sullivan

Second Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Seychelles

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Seychelles published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 05:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:20aINDITEX : Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies
MD
01:16aFOX E MOBILITY : publishes consolidated financial report for the first half of 2021
EQ
01:16aLATÉCOÈRE : Reports H1 2021 Results
BU
01:16aPRESS RELEASE : fox e-mobility AG publishes consolidated financial report for the first half of 2021
DJ
01:12aJULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Baer announces new organisational structure for market Switzerland
PU
01:12aJULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Emmanuel Debons to become Julius Baer's Geneva Branch Manager
PU
01:12aCREALOGIX : Annual Results
PU
01:12aPhilippines' Macroeconomic Fundamentals Remain Sound, Strong External Accounts Seen to Help the Economy Withstand Shocks
PU
01:12aCASIO COMPUTER : to Begin Offering G-SHOCK Styling Recommendations
PU
01:12aSELVAAG BOLIG ASA : Status for buyback of own shares for employee share purchase program...
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stock markets edge higher on U.S., European markets
2Walmart says looking into fake press release on litecoin tie-up
3CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.16% to 20,666.41
4Bank of Russia introduces capital adequacy ratio for professional marke..
5TurboTax maker Intuit to buy Mailchimp for about $12 billion in a data ..

HOT NEWS