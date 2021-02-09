Log in
CBS reinforces measures to ensure safe operation and operational continuity of the banking industry

02/09/2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn


CENTRAL BANK OF SEYCHELLES

P. O. Box 701, Victoria, Seychelles

Tel: + (248) 4 282 000; Fax: + (248) 4 226 104

Website: www.cbs.sc

PRESS COMMUNIQUÉ

Victoria - February 09, 2021

CBS reinforces measures to ensure safe operation and operational continuity of the

banking industry

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the Central Bank of Seychelles (CBS) is reinforcing guidelines to ensure that institutions within the banking system maintain a safe working environment for both their clients and employees and have proper response plans in place to cater for any eventuality.

It is to be noted that one bank, the Bank of Ceylon (BOC), is temporarily closed since Wednesday February 03, 2021, after recording a positive case of COVID-19 among its employees.

BOC has made necessary arrangements to offer remote assistance to its customers. For further information or assistance, customers should contact BOC by emailing dmseychelles@boc.lkor calling the following numbers:

Deputy Manager - 2864930

Operation Manager - 2827051

IT & Finance Manager - 2820262

The CBS is in constant communication with BOC and will seek the health authorities' guidance on when and under what conditions it would be appropriate for the bank to reopen to the public and resume normal operations. This will be communicated to the general public in due course.

This situation has reinforced the need for all banks and the Seychelles Credit Union (SCU) to be adequately prepared for business continuity. CBS is working in close collaboration with the banks and SCU to ensure that their COVID-19 response plan is up-to-date and tested.

Additionally, CBS is reiterating its call for the public to check and avail of the digital financial services offered by their respective banks and SCU. As part of the National Payment System

Modernisation Plan, CBS is also working with the banks and SCU to ensure that they all offer such digital financial services to their customers.

The CBS remains vigilant and would like to reassure the public that it remains committed to ensuring the proper functioning of the financial system and provision of financial services.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Seychelles published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 08:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
