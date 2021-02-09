CENTRAL BANK OF SEYCHELLES
Victoria - February 09, 2021
CBS reinforces measures to ensure safe operation and operational continuity of the
banking industry
In light of the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the Central Bank of Seychelles (CBS) is reinforcing guidelines to ensure that institutions within the banking system maintain a safe working environment for both their clients and employees and have proper response plans in place to cater for any eventuality.
It is to be noted that one bank, the Bank of Ceylon (BOC), is temporarily closed since Wednesday February 03, 2021, after recording a positive case of COVID-19 among its employees.
BOC has made necessary arrangements to offer remote assistance to its customers. For further information or assistance, customers should contact BOC by emailing dmseychelles@boc.lkor calling the following numbers:
Deputy Manager - 2864930
Operation Manager - 2827051
IT & Finance Manager - 2820262
The CBS is in constant communication with BOC and will seek the health authorities' guidance on when and under what conditions it would be appropriate for the bank to reopen to the public and resume normal operations. This will be communicated to the general public in due course.
This situation has reinforced the need for all banks and the Seychelles Credit Union (SCU) to be adequately prepared for business continuity. CBS is working in close collaboration with the banks and SCU to ensure that their COVID-19 response plan is up-to-date and tested.
Additionally, CBS is reiterating its call for the public to check and avail of the digital financial services offered by their respective banks and SCU. As part of the National Payment System
Modernisation Plan, CBS is also working with the banks and SCU to ensure that they all offer such digital financial services to their customers.
The CBS remains vigilant and would like to reassure the public that it remains committed to ensuring the proper functioning of the financial system and provision of financial services.
