CENTRAL BANK OF SEYCHELLES

P. O. Box 701, Victoria, Seychelles

Tel: + (248) 4 282 000; Fax: + (248) 4 226 104

Website: www.cbs.sc

PRESS COMMUNIQUÉ

Victoria - September 09, 2020

CBS to embark on the early adoption of the IMF Central Bank Transparency Code

The Central Bank of Seychelles (CBS) has taken a further step in its commitment to greater transparency, accountability and good governance. The CBS Board has approved for the institution to become one of the first and early adopters of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Central Bank Transparency Code.

The Code, which replaces the 1999 Monetary and Financial Policies Transparency Code, was approved by the IMF Executive Board on July 2, 2020 and emphasises five key pillars, notably:

Transparency in governance, covering institutional issues;

Transparency in policies, focusing on the economics of the central bank policy decisions;

Transparency in operations, highlighting how policy decisions are implemented;

Transparency in outcome, focusing on how the outcome of central bank policies and other actions are reported to stakeholders to facilitate accountability; and

Transparency in official relations, covering the central bank interaction with the government and other domestic agencies, and international relations and commitments

In approving the decision to implement the Central Bank Transparency Code, the Board noted that CBS had made considerable efforts to enhance the level of transparency, which is also one of the core values upheld by the institution. This includes communicating publicly on its policies and other economic issues, continuous engagement with the media, as well as the publication of several reports on an annual basis.

The implementation of the Code seeks to further build on these existing initiatives and practices, as it does not only provide for mere disclosure of policies or practices but demands for them to be clearly explained in light of CBS' powers and functions.