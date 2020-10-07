Log in
CBSI Courtesy visit to MPG

10/07/2020

The Central Bank of Solomon Islands Deputy Governor Raynold Moveni and his team made a courtesy visit to the Malaita Provincial Government (MPG) in Auki last week Tuesday 29th October.

The team was in Auki to conduct a consultation workshop with the Auki- Malaita key stakeholders, as part of the initiative to develop the governments first ever National Digital Economy Strategy (NDES 1) and the third National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS 3).

Deputy Governor Moveni acknowledge the Premier and his Provincial Executives for accepting the invitation for courtesy visit despite their busy schedule. Moveni briefly updated them on the reasons for their visitation to the Province.

'We are here to get the views and some feedback from Malaitan's regarding current efforts on financial inclusion, and other information that will help us to develope the third NFIS and NDES1,' Deputy Governor Moveni said.

MPG, Honorable Premier Daniel Suidani in response, acknowledged CBSI for their visit and for engaging the people of Malaita to participate in this nationwide consultation.

'Thank you CBSI for visiting our province and for engaging the Malaita people in this work' he said.

'Our provincial government welcomes any discussion or talks on financial development for Malaita,' he said.

Deputy Governor Moveni also presented updates on current status of the economy and the latest forecasts.

During the discussion, MPG Provincial Secretary Frederick Fa'abasua highlighted the need for financial literacy in the rural communities.

'We note that our people lack basic financial literacy and we want to ensure that they are part of any financial development. The approach you are taking with this consultation is indeed one way to help them feel part of it,' he said.

Following the courtesy visit, the team went on to conduct the consultation workshop with the key stakeholders in Auki -Malaita.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Solomon Islands published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 05:14:07 UTC
