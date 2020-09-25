Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CBSI Holds 1st NFIS3 and SIG 1st NDES Consultations with MUPG and Stakeholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 09:20am EDT

The Central bank of Solomon Islands (CBSI) has successfully hosted a consultation with the Makira/Ulawa Provincial Government (MUPG) Executives and stakeholders regarding the 'development of the national Financial Inclusion Strategy 3 (NFIS3)' and SIG's 1st National Digital Economy Strategy (NDES), on Wednesday 16th September 2020 in Kirakira.

This is part of the nation-wide consultation held by CBSI with provincial governments and stakeholders to derive solutions on the way forward to improve provisioning and accessibility of financial services in the Solomon Islands.

Speaking on behalf of the Makira Provincial Government Premier, Hon. Julian Maka'a acknowledged the CBSI for conducting the consultation and he highlighted that the consultation is timely.

'This consultation comes at the right time when the MUPG is working on policies and in the process of implementing our 5-year strategic plan', he said. 'While we acknowledge the challenges that the province is facing in terms of infrastructure and access to financial services, we also noted from this consultation the areas that the MUPG need to look into to address and collaborate so that the people of Makira/Ulawa Province can enjoy the benefits of improved financial services and the opportunities that comes with digitalization'.

During the consultation, the CBSI acknowledges the MUPG Executives and stakeholders for being receptive to CBSI's invitation and has highlighted that the consultations with Provincial governments and stakeholders are crucial to identify the pain points in infrastructure and in the financial landscape and how they can be addressed in the NFIS3 and NDES. Furthermore, the CBSI with support from the Pacific Islands Financial Inclusion Programme-United Nations Capital Development Fund (PFIP-UNCDF) is also assisting the Solomon Islands Government through the Ministry of Communications and Aviation (MCA) to develop the 1st National Digital Economies Strategy.

The implementation of NFIS3 is expected to commence on 2021-2025.

The Central Bank of Solomon Islands wishes to acknowledge the continuous support of Mr. Sanjay B Shah, a Technical Advisor from PHB development who is engaged by the PFIP-UNCDF to assist CBSI to develop the NFIS3 and assist MCA to develop NDES.

For more information, please contact: Central Bank of Solomon Islands | P.O. BOX 634 | Honiara | Ph.: (677) 21791 | Email: info@cbsi.com.sb | Website: www.cbsi.com.sb

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Solomon Islands published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 13:19:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:38aPsyTech Hosts Live Investor Conference & Webinar October 27, 2020 and Closes Transaction with One of the Largest Psychedelic Conferences PsyTech.biz
AQ
09:38aPsyTech Hosts Live Investor Conference & Webinar October 27, 2020 and Closes Transaction with One of the Largest Psychedelic Conferences PsyTech.biz
GL
09:37aPetrobras Sells Stake in Gas Local, Begins Sale Process for Albacora Offshore Fields
DJ
09:37aEASYJET : Italian Competition Authority Probes European Low-Cost Airlines Over Coronavirus Cancellations
DJ
09:35aHARLEY CLOSE TO DEAL WITH INDIA'S HERO AFTER STOPPING LOCAL MANUFACTURING : sources
RE
09:35aDecisions taken by the Governing Council of the ECB (in addition to decisions setting interest rates)
PU
09:33aNomination Committee of AB SKF for the Annual General Meeting 2021
PR
09:32aAT&T : Thinking about trading options or stock in Royal Caribbean Cruises, Caesars Entertainment, EXACT Sciences, Boeing, or AT&T?
PR
09:32aKALEIDO BIOSCIENCES : Thinking about buying stock in Workhorse Group, Altimmune, Endo International, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, or Kaleido Biosciences?
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Electrified by Tesla, Chinese startups are on the charge
2APPLE INC. : Apple critics form coalition to challenge App Store fees
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Judge says U.S. must defend or delay TikTok app store ban by Friday
4BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance priva..
5BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : to tackle failings in Leicester supply chain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group