CBSI Holds 1st NFIS3 and SIG 1st NDES Consultations with MUPG and Stakeholders

The Central bank of Solomon Islands (CBSI) has successfully hosted a consultation with the Makira/Ulawa Provincial Government (MUPG) Executives and stakeholders regarding the 'development of the national Financial Inclusion Strategy 3 (NFIS3)' and SIG's 1st National Digital Economy Strategy (NDES), on Wednesday 16th September 2020 in Kirakira.

This is part of the nation-wide consultation held by CBSI with provincial governments and stakeholders to derive solutions on the way forward to improve provisioning and accessibility of financial services in the Solomon Islands.

Speaking on behalf of the Makira Provincial Government Premier, Hon. Julian Maka'a acknowledged the CBSI for conducting the consultation and he highlighted that the consultation is timely.

'This consultation comes at the right time when the MUPG is working on policies and in the process of implementing our 5-year strategic plan', he said. 'While we acknowledge the challenges that the province is facing in terms of infrastructure and access to financial services, we also noted from this consultation the areas that the MUPG need to look into to address and collaborate so that the people of Makira/Ulawa Province can enjoy the benefits of improved financial services and the opportunities that comes with digitalization'.

During the consultation, the CBSI acknowledges the MUPG Executives and stakeholders for being receptive to CBSI's invitation and has highlighted that the consultations with Provincial governments and stakeholders are crucial to identify the pain points in infrastructure and in the financial landscape and how they can be addressed in the NFIS3 and NDES. Furthermore, the CBSI with support from the Pacific Islands Financial Inclusion Programme-United Nations Capital Development Fund (PFIP-UNCDF) is also assisting the Solomon Islands Government through the Ministry of Communications and Aviation (MCA) to develop the 1st National Digital Economies Strategy.

The implementation of NFIS3 is expected to commence on 2021-2025.

The Central Bank of Solomon Islands wishes to acknowledge the continuous support of Mr. Sanjay B Shah, a Technical Advisor from PHB development who is engaged by the PFIP-UNCDF to assist CBSI to develop the NFIS3 and assist MCA to develop NDES.

For more information, please contact: Central Bank of Solomon Islands | P.O. BOX 634 | Honiara | Ph.: (677) 21791 | Email: info@cbsi.com.sb | Website: www.cbsi.com.sb