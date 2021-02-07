Log in
CBSI supports Luesalemba School

02/07/2021 | 05:27pm EST
The Central Bank of Solomon Islands (CBSI) donated $10,000 cash and reading materials to Luesalemba Secondary School during a short visit last week in Temotu Province.

CBSI Governor, Dr. Luke Forau and his team visited the school on Monday 25th January to see that state of the school and meet the new Luesalemba School Principal, Mr. Michael Tanentoa and his staff.

Luesalemba, which is located West of Lata and is reachable only by boat, is one of the main secondary schools in Temotu Province.

When handing over the cash donation, Governor Forau explained that although the school year was yet to formally start, he hoped that the small assistance can assist the school.

'On behalf of CBSI, please accept this donation', Governor announced to the Principal and others who were present.

'We hope you can make use of it to help prepare the school for students as they arrive and commence classes for 2021'.

Lusalemba school caters for up to 300 students from all across Temotu Province. The school is currently under the management of the Temotu Provincial Government and the Diocese of Temotu of the Anglican Church of Melanesia.

The Governor and his team were accompanied to Luesalemba by Deputy Premiere Hon. Nickson Laloli and Hon. Lionel Yanoi, Minister for Commerce who is also MPA for the Bekapoa Ward where the school is located.

Ends//

For more information, please contact:

Central Bank of Solomon Islands | P.O. BOX 634 | Honiara | Ph: (677) 21791 | Email: info@cbsi.com.sb | Website: www.cbsi.com.sb

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Solomon Islands published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2021 22:26:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
