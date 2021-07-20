CBT Named Winner for Teaming (Best Ecosystem Project) Award by PTC Partner Network

Orange, CA, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBT today announced it has been named a winner of PTC’s inaugural Partner Network Awards in the category Teaming (Best Ecosystem Project). This award recognizes outstanding PTC partners that are helping customers achieve their digital transformation objectives.

The winning project is the Refinery of the Future at Texmark Chemicals. To achieve Texmark’s vision for the Refinery of the Future, CBT orchestrated complementary technologies from a robust ecosystem of industry-leading partners including PTC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Aruba, Intel, National Instruments, OSIsoft, Allied Reliability, SparkCognition, GuardHat, and RealWear. Under the direction of CBT, these partners designed and delivered five next-generation IoT solutions that drive improved safety, efficiency, and productivity: Connected Worker, Asset Integrity Management, Video as a Sensor, Condition Monitoring & Predictive Maintenance, and Worker Safety.

“CBT is honored to receive this important award. Digital transformation is challenging to say the least and to deliver successful solutions takes complete collaboration. I like to say that the digital transformation journey is a team sport and CBT is proud to be part of the PTC team,” said Lonnie Ludwig, CBT VP of Solution Development. “We look forward to continuing to build on our successful partnership with PTC to deliver real business value and solutions to our shared customers.”

The PTC Partner Network enables technology providers, solution providers, and system integrators to innovate with leading technologies, collaborate with partners and customers, and capitalize on the IoT market opportunity. The PTC Partner Network Awards recognizes the contributions of PTC partners in helping PTC’s customer base succeed in their digital transformation goals. Qualitative award categories were judged by the ARC Advisory Group, an independent industry analyst firm. Additional awards program information, including a complete listing of qualitative award categories and criteria, is available here.

“I am honored to congratulate all our PTC Partner Network Award winners and finalists,” said Cherie Gartner, PTC SVP of GTM Strategy and Global Head of Strategic Alliances. “Real value is delivered by customers planning, managing, and executing high-value projects, and PTC partners are at the front lines of this transformation. Especially in this year of global upheaval, PTC partners have distinguished themselves by delivering exceptional value. On behalf of everyone at PTC, I extend my sincere thanks and congratulations.”

About CBT

CBT is a premier, woman-owned Domain Expert Integrator breaking the mold of traditional technology solution design. Our digital transformation strategies bridge the gap between information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) to provide business outcomes beneficial across the entirety of an organization. From the CIO to the COO, to Digital Transformation Leadership and everyone in between, we deliver solutions that unite these unique business cultures for collective success in today’s data-driven economy.

At CBT, we take our tagline to heart: Delivering Technology with a Human Touch. We put people at the center of our process, products, and technology solutions. With the focus areas of Industrial IoT, HPC & Analytics, Hybrid IT, and IT Supply Chain Optimization, we’re ready to take your innovation initiatives from ideas to execution. Learn more at www.cbtechinc.com.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on-premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don’t just imagine a better world, we enable it.

