CBTX Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of CBTX, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CBTX

12/18/2021 | 08:43pm GMT
NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBTX) and Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is fair to CBTX shareholders. Upon closing of the merger, CBTX shareholders will own approximately 46% of the combined company.

Halper Sadeh encourages CBTX shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether CBTX and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for CBTX shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for CBTX shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of CBTX shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages CBTX shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com


HOT NEWS