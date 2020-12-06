Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CBUAE re-iterates the objective of the new Stored Value Facilities (SVF) Regulation

12/06/2020 | 07:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CBUAE Classification: Public

CBUAE re-iterates the objective of the new Stored Value Facilities (SVF) Regulation

Abu Dhabi (06 December 2020): The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has recently issued the Stored Value Facilities (SVF) Regulation, and is in the process of issuing the Retail Payment Services Regulation, which will define the regulatory treatment on crypto-assets. In view of certain publications, which have claimed that the CBUAE has implicitly "legalized" crypto-currencies in the UAE, we would like to clarify the objective of our recent SVF Regulation.

First, the CBUAE is not presently accepting (or acknowledging) crypto-assets or virtual assets as a legal tender in the UAE. The only legal tender in the UAE is the UAE dirham.

Second, the SVF Regulation aims to license the entities who issue or provide SVFs in the UAE. As defined in the Regulation, SVF is a facility that accepts a sum of money or money's worth (that may, among others, include crypto assets or virtual assets) in exchange for the storage of the value of that money or money's worth. As the CBUAE is presently not recognizing crypto assets as legal tender in the UAE, such assets are not recognized by the Central Bank as a means of payment and can only be used as assets for investment with a potential high risk.

Third, the CBUAE is currently working on a new Retail Payment Services Regulation that introduces the concept of payment tokens, which are defined as crypto-assets that are backed by a fiat currency and used for payment purposes.

By issuing the new SVF regulation, the CBUAE aims to facilitate FinTech firms and other non- bank payment service providers' easier access to the UAE market while continuing to safeguard the customers' funds, ensure proper business conduct and support the development of payment products and services.

Three major enhancements below have been included in the new SVF Regulation compared to the old version as follows:

  • Allowing non-bank payment service providers to obtain a license without the need to incorporate a company jointly with a licensed bank and where the licensed bank is the major shareholder;
  • Lowering the capital requirement from AED 50 million to AED 15 million; and

Page 1 of 2

CBUAE Classification: Public

  • Allowing non-face-to-face digital customer on-boarding process instead of physical verification

The new SVF Regulation provides a level playing field to the market participants and fosters competition and innovation in stored value and retail payment products and services by removing certain restrictions on licensing, to encourage market entry by FinTechs and other non-bank payment service providers.

-Ends-

Page 2 of 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of United Arab Emirates published this content on 06 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2020 12:26:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
09:28aI T : Founder of Hong Kong fashion retailer I.T makes offer to take company private
RE
09:27aEQT to sell facilities manager Apleona to PAI Partners for $1.9 billion
RE
09:15aWALMART : Five Pricing Moves Companies Made in 2020, From -2-
DJ
09:15aWALMART : Five Pricing Moves Companies Made in 2020, From Zoom to Peloton
DJ
09:02aEXPANSE : Introduces Attack Surface Management for Amazon Web Services
BU
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-After blazing energy rally, investors check the fuel gauge
RE
08:49aOman sets up new energy company to raise capital
RE
08:49aEQT : to sell Apleona, Europe's leading facility management services provider, to PAI Partners
AQ
08:45aBritain and EU resume trade talks in 'final throw of the dice'
RE
08:23aCLOUDFLARE : Welcome to Privacy & Compliance Week
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK cabinet to back Johnson over no-deal Brexit -The Times
2DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa will have shed 29,000 staff by year end - Bild am Sonnt..
3BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P. : BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P A : UniCredit chairman-elect says M..
4DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC : THE DECORATION GRINCH: Over 12 million Brits have had their decorations deli..
5EXPLAINER: The potential impact of Brexit without a trade deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ